Maryland State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Bonus Match 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Maryland Lottery’s “Bonus Match 5” game were:

31-32-35-36-39, Bonus: 7

(thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine; Bonus: seven)

