ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Report: George Kittle unlikely to play vs. Seahawks

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22JGtq_0hyrtV2500

The 49ers officially listed tight end George Kittle as questionable with a groin injury for the second consecutive week. And for the second consecutive week it sounds like the 49ers will not have their All-Pro tight end.

Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle on Friday reported Kittle is unlikely to play in Week 2 vs. Seattle at Levi’s Stadium. Via Branch:

The San Francisco 49ers on Friday listed George Kittle as questionable to play in Sunday’s home opener against the Seahawks, but the All-Pro tight end is considered unlikely to make his 2022 debut, according to a source familiar with the team’s plans.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan was mum on his TE’s availability in his post-practice press conference Friday. Kittle was a limited participant in that session and Shanahan said he “looked awesome.”

When asked whether he was leaning more toward Kittle being probable, Shanahan avoided the question and played dumb instead.

“I don’t know what probable means,” Shanahan said. “But he’s healthier seven days later than he was last week when he was questionable.”

We’re willing to bet Shanahan does, in fact, know what probable means.

Nevertheless, the game-time decision on Kittle may not be a game-time decision at all. The team let Kittle travel to Chicago, but never even let him test his groin pregame. Shanahan said they decided Saturday night he wouldn’t go in the season opener. Now that decision once again sounds predetermined for Kittle.

If Kittle doesn’t go, it’ll be a combination of Tyler Kroft, Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley in charge of filling the void again. In Week 1 Kroft started and led the way for the TEs with 37 snaps. Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley played 19 apiece. The trio combined for two catches and 20 yards on four targets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates ahead of Wednesday practice

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his pre-practice injury report on Wednesday. After several players were banged up during the Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, only one of the players injured during that game won’t practice at the start of the week. It also looks like the Chiefs could be trending toward another week of Matt Ammendola as their kicker.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kittle
Person
Levi
Person
Kyle Shanahan
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's one thing Chiefs must improve ahead of Week 3 vs. Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 and sitting alone atop the AFC West heading into Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season. Things might seem like they’re going flawlessly for the Chiefs after wins against the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, but as the players and coaches say, there are always things they can work on and get better at. Through two weeks of play, there is one particular stat that is standing out on the offensive side of the ball that points to an area needing some work.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Te
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady says Mike Evans' 1-game suspension is 'ridiculous'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans came to his quarterback’s defense Sunday, and he’ll be missing next week’s game because of it. Evans was suspended one game for his role in a fight that broke out during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Pro Bowl wide receiver took issue with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who had exchanged heated words with Tom Brady and shoved Leonard Fournette in the face.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fantasy Football: 15 waiver wire targets for Week 3

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books and the injuries are already starting to pile up. In San Francisco, quarterback Trey Lance suffered an ankle injury that will rule him out for the rest of the season. That leaves Jimmy Garoppolo as the new QB for the 49ers and while he’s not a fantasy football star, Jimmy G is a serviceable fill-in at QB, especially if you just lost Lance.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

153K+
Followers
202K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy