Report: George Kittle unlikely to play vs. Seahawks

The 49ers officially listed tight end George Kittle as questionable with a groin injury for the second consecutive week. And for the second consecutive week it sounds like the 49ers will not have their All-Pro tight end.

Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle on Friday reported Kittle is unlikely to play in Week 2 vs. Seattle at Levi’s Stadium. Via Branch:

The San Francisco 49ers on Friday listed George Kittle as questionable to play in Sunday’s home opener against the Seahawks, but the All-Pro tight end is considered unlikely to make his 2022 debut, according to a source familiar with the team’s plans.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan was mum on his TE’s availability in his post-practice press conference Friday. Kittle was a limited participant in that session and Shanahan said he “looked awesome.”

When asked whether he was leaning more toward Kittle being probable, Shanahan avoided the question and played dumb instead.

“I don’t know what probable means,” Shanahan said. “But he’s healthier seven days later than he was last week when he was questionable.”

We’re willing to bet Shanahan does, in fact, know what probable means.

Nevertheless, the game-time decision on Kittle may not be a game-time decision at all. The team let Kittle travel to Chicago, but never even let him test his groin pregame. Shanahan said they decided Saturday night he wouldn’t go in the season opener. Now that decision once again sounds predetermined for Kittle.

If Kittle doesn’t go, it’ll be a combination of Tyler Kroft, Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley in charge of filling the void again. In Week 1 Kroft started and led the way for the TEs with 37 snaps. Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley played 19 apiece. The trio combined for two catches and 20 yards on four targets.