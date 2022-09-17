Read full article on original website
Related
1061thecorner.com
Augusta sheriff looking for escaped MRRJ inmate
STAUNTON (WINA) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped from a deputy on his way back to the Middle River Regional Jail after a court appearance in Highland County. The sheriff’s office says the deputy’s vehicle was on Route 250 at the Highland-Augusta county line when 34-year old Shaun Gwin kicked out a window and dove out. The deputy was not injured.
1061thecorner.com
CPD investigating Saturday murder, and Sunday shots fired
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police are investigating shots fired early Sunday morning in the vicinity of 9th Street NW… and a homicide early Saturday morning in the 300 block of 3rd Street NE. Police are releasing no information on the murder… not even how it was conducted… other than to ask anyone who knows anything to call Crime Stopper at 977-4000.
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating homicide near 3rd St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of 3rd Street NE. CPD says the homicide happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, September 17. The department has yet to release any other details in the investigation. Anyone with information regarding is asked to call...
cbs19news
Police investigating homicide in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. According to police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Third Street NE. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing North Carolina man found dead at Virginia State Park
The body of a missing North Carolina man has been found in the southeastern part of the county.
1061thecorner.com
Pilot killed in crash identified
Virginia State Police responded to a fatal plane crash that occurred Sept. 14, 2022 in Albemarle County. Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Albemarle County received a distress call from a pilot. Despite efforts to direct the pilot to land at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, the private, single-engine aircraft was unable to make it and crashed into a wooded area near Plank Rd. and Stillhouse Creek Rd. The impact of the crash caused the Piper fixed-wing aircraft to catch fire. State Police Aviation assisted ground crews with locating the wreckage.
altavistajournal.com
UPDATE: Hwy 460 crash results in fatality
Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic for a mile. The Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-car collision that left one driver dead this morning in Campbell County in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway. The crash, which VSP Public Relations Director Corinne Geller put at 7:24 a.m., initially involved three...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office locates woman reported missing on Friday
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Update: Friday, 9:22 p.m. Regina Mae Wood has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. First report: Friday, 1:58 p.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wsvaonline.com
Middletown woman charged with fleeing deputies
A Middletown woman is in trouble after fleeing from Shenandoah County authorities over the weekend. On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a person parked along side of a driveway and inhaling something in the Mount Olive area. Deputies report as they approached the vehicle in question, Natasia James...
wfirnews.com
Wrong-way motorcyclist being pursued dies in head-on crash with truck
State police say a motorcyclist they were pursuing died in a head-on crash with a truck late Tuesday night on US 29 between Lynchburg and Danville. Troopers say 37-year-old James Holley of Graham, North Carolina attempted to elude them by driving south in the northbound lanes when he collided with the semi. Police say they were attempting to stop Holley for reckless driving.
1061thecorner.com
City Council approves speed limit reduction along a portion of Cherry Avenue
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – They talked about reducing the speed limit on Cherry Avenue to 25 the entire way between Ridge Street and Cleveland Avenue. But City Council last night went with staff recommendation to reduce the speed limit on Cherry to 30 between Ridge and Roosevelt Brown… and 25 between Roosevelt Brown and Cleveland.
fox5dc.com
Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia
CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fredericksburg.today
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after roommate attack in Fredericksburg
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after roommate attack in Fredericksburg. Fredericksburg Police say on Sunday, September 11th, at approximately 5:15 p.m., they received a call from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Hospital about a female who was assaulted in the city. Patrol officers responded to the hospital and began their investigation. The...
pagevalleynews.com
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
caswellmessenger.com
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
NBC12
Midlothian man dies after car runs off Route 288, strikes tree
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead early Thursday morning in Chesterfield. At around 1:41 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on northbound Route 288 just north of Route 10. VSP said a 2007 Nissan Altima was traveling north on...
10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond
Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
1061thecorner.com
Community Corner Interview: Jane Hammel of Pro Re Nata Brewpub and Music Hall and Skyline Apothecary
Kendall speaks with Jane Hammel from Pro Re Nata Brewpub and Music Hall and Skyline Apothecary. Charlottesville’s finest brewery, Pro Re Nata, celebrates their 7th anniversary all week-long with all kinds of events and deals including $1 off Flagship beers all day today (09/19), 1/2 off Growlers on Wednesday, a Guest Bartender Event benefiting the Chris Long Foundation on Thursday and more! Find the full Anniversary Week schedule here: https://prnbrewery.com/
Comments / 0