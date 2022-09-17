ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NC

U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uka4L_0hyrtBcn00

DENVER, N.C. — Police charged a U.S. marshal with stealing repeatedly from the Walmart on Highway 73 in Denver.

Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting.

Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his way to let everyone know he was a U.S. marshal, according to police reports.

Spangler is accused of paying for some items in the self-checkout line but not others.

VIDEO: Police: ‘Bradley Cooper’ lookalike wanted for alleged shoplifting

Police: ‘Bradley Cooper’ lookalike wanted for alleged shoplifting Law enforcement in Georgia is looking for a man who has a striking resemblance to actor Bradley Cooper. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 25

Vickie Perez
5d ago

My husband and I shop at this same Walmart all the time! It’s so stupid to think he could get away with stealing when Walmart has a lot of cameras. I would like to know what his excuse is.

Reply(1)
8
t
4d ago

Be nice for workers and Customers, if they would do away with self checkouts. Then that problem is solved. open up ALL REGISTERS.

Reply(3)
5
Wayne Murdock
4d ago

Just goes to prove that cops are capable of crime also. I hope he will loose his job a d retirement plan!

Reply(2)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Denver, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD officer hurt while chasing after suspect in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was hurt while chasing a suspect in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they were helping the CMPD Crime Gun Suppression Team with an investigation. Once they found a suspect, police said the person ran away. While running after the suspect, authorities said one officer was hurt when taking the person into custody.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Cooper
Fox 46 Charlotte

SWAT called in on Gaston County assault suspect

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A SWAT team had to be called in on an assault suspect who refused to cooperate with Lincoln County deputies Monday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies were attempting to engage with 43-year-old Lincolnton resident Brandon Scronce, who was wanted for assault, at a home on […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#U S Marshal#Fraud#The Walmart On Highway 73#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

Anson County sheriff dies unexpectedly, officials say

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid has died unexpectedly, the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association confirmed Wednesday. Reid worked as a state trooper in Union County and served in the Army and National Guard before becoming sheriff in 2014. The head of the sheriff’s association called...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
109K+
Followers
123K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy