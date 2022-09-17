ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KWCH.com

New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested in Kansas

TOME, N.M. (AP/KWCH) — A missing New Mexico woman has been found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas in connection with the case, according to authorities. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing by family members on Sept. 6. Torrance County officials said a body was found Wednesday near the Mountainair and Highway 60 area and an autopsy confirmed it was Aguilera.
GARDEN CITY, KS
KSNT News

2 Kansas men arrested following manhunt in Alabama

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Kansas men were arrested after an extensive manhunt in Jasper Sunday night that lasted more than eight hours. According to Jasper Police Department, officers responded to a suspicious person call at businesses in the area of Hwy. 79 and Walston Bridge Road. They then located the men, one was visibly […]
JASPER, AL
abc17news.com

New Mexico man, cousin arrested in Kansas in a homicide case

TOME, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a New Mexico man and his cousin have been arrested in Kansas in connection with the shooting death of a woman. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing Sept. 6 by family members. A body was found Wednesday in Torrance County and an autopsy confirmed it was Aguilera. According to a criminal complaint, Aguilera was shot four times and her case is being investigated as a homicide. An arrest warrant was issued for 50-year-old Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa and he was arrested Saturday in Garden City, Kansas along with his cousin Maria Guadalupe Nevarez Aguilera. Authorities say Aguilera-Gamboa is facing multiple charges including an open count of murder but it’s unclear what charges Nevarez Aguilera is facing.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Wellington Daily News

Annette Lawless: Good Morning, Kansas!

WHS alumni and Wellington native, Annette Lawless, started her TV reporting career 15 years ago as an intern with KAKE News. Normally, you catch Annette on the weekend morning show. Now, she is bringing her sunny personality into homes every weekday as the new morning anchor for Good Morning Kansas.
WELLINGTON, KS
KSN News

More Kansans hospitalized with COVID this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say 180 Kansans are in the hospital with COVID-19 this week. That is 13 more than last week. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) gets reports from hospitals across Kansas on Tuesdays and posts the total numbers on Wednesdays. The KDHE says the hospitalized COVID-19 patients […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Enhancements made to Text-to-911 service in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Enhancements are coming to a potentially life-saving program that launched in 2017. Kansas’ Text-to-911 system is expanding its capabilities for people reporting emergencies. In a news release, the Garden City Police Department explained how the emergency texting system works and the enhancements to improve it....
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Report: Kansas foster care system has work to do to meet settlement terms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas is learning how well progress is going in its required efforts to reform the state’s foster care system. The third-party report out Monday shows the state has more work to do to meet the settlement terms of a 2018 class-action lawsuit. That case is looking to make sure that mental health needs are addressed and to end situations where foster children in Kansas have to sleep in offices.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas High Court affirms conviction of man who killed two in gang shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of a man who killed a rival gang member and a woman at a get-together at her home. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal No. 122,626: State of Kansas v. Johnathan Eli Carter, it has affirmed the Sedgwick Co. District Court’s convictions after Carter appealed on the basis that the court made an error.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
WIBW

New executive director named to Kansas Developmental Disabilities Council

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Developmental Disabilities Council has named a new executive director who brings a wealth of knowledge with her. The Kansas Council on Developmental Disabilities says it has chosen a new executive director, Sara Hart Weir, to take the helm as Steve Gieber retires. The national nonprofit executive, disability policy expert and proud Kansan took over on Monday, Sept. 19.
KANSAS STATE
AOL Corp

This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas

This last June we drove 3,900 miles round trip from West Richland to Wichita, Kan., for a family reunion. The cost to “fuel” our car for the trip was $7.60. By comparison, a 2022 Subaru Outback (EPA rated at 25 mpg city to 33 mpg highway) would have cost a minimum of $620 at $5.25/gal to make the same trip. As you might guess, we drove a battery electric vehicle.
TRI-CITIES, WA
KWCH.com

Iowa WWII veteran receives heroes welcome in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - 89 Iowa veterans took the trip of a lifetime Tuesday, as part of the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. Veterans who fought in Korea, Vietnam, and one lone survivor of WWII came to visit the memorials erected in their honor. Sadly, covid put a halt on these...
IOWA STATE
KWCH.com

Week of Sept. 19: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on law enforcement. MONDAY: Police Recruit | City of Wichita | Wichita | $22.80 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11903791 | Qualifications: •Must be 21 years of age or older •U.S. citizen •Valid Kansas driver’s license •Graduation from high school or possession of a GED certificate is required | City of Wichita has 39 additionals posting on KANSASWORKS.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

2 local educators named finalists for 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two local superintendents have been named as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. The Kansas School Superintendents’ Association said on Wednesday, Sept. 21, that it has named three exceptional superintendents as finalists for the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. KSSA said...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

FF 12 Fact Check: Ad targets Kansas governor on education issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An ad supporting Kansas gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt focuses on education in Kansas, making claims that target Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic when it comes to schools and her stance on policy issues important to conservatives. The ad, funded by...
WICHITA, KS

