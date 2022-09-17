Read full article on original website
Charlotte convicted murderer back in prison after domestic incident
A Charlotte man who was out on supervised release for a murder sentence is back in prison following a domestic disturbance, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
WATCH: North Carolina Bojangles robbed at gunpoint, search for suspect underway
The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, at a Bojangles located at 3638 S. New Hope Road.
Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
VIDEO: Police release footage showing armed robbery of Gastonia Bojangles
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police have released surveillance video of an armed robbery of a Bojangles restaurant last month and are asking for help identifying the suspect. According to police, the Bojangles on South New Hope Road at Beaty Road was robbed at 4 a.m. on August 26. After investigation,...
CMPD officer hurt while chasing after suspect in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was hurt while chasing a suspect in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they were helping the CMPD Crime Gun Suppression Team with an investigation. Once they found a suspect, police said the person ran away. While running after the suspect, authorities said one officer was hurt when taking the person into custody.
CMPD officer injured, suspect arrested following foot chase in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was injured and a suspect is in custody following a foot chase Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox. According to...
Statesville man facing kidnapping, assault charges: Sheriff
A Statesville man with a criminal history is now facing kidnapping and assault charges, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify man who robbed Family Dollar store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping that members of the community will help them identify a man who robbed a west Charlotte business at gunpoint. The incident happened Tuesday, September 13 around 9:30 p.m. at a Family Dollar store located in the 2400 block...
Sentenced: $3M+ in checks stolen after Charlotte postal worker robbery
The suspects attempted to deposit funds from 86 stolen checks totaling over $3 million.
Charlotte crack cocaine dealer sentenced to 19+ years
A crack cocaine dealer from Charlotte was sentenced Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.
5 men found with guns, drugs during Statesville traffic stop: Sheriff
Five men were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, guns, and a large amount of cash, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Statesville man exposed himself to 5, 8-year-old girls: Sheriff
A Statesville man is facing charges for exposing himself to two young girls, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Charlotte man arrested after fleeing Monroe Police in stolen vehicle, ghost guns and drugs found in home
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man was arrested in Monroe after fleeing the police in a stolen vehicle and multiple ‘ghost guns’ were found in his home, according to the Monroe Police Department. On Sept. 16, Monroe officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Dodge...
Woman accused of paying CMS students $5, swabbing cheeks appears in court
CHARLOTTE — The woman accused of paying Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students for cheek swabs made her first court appearance Wednesday. Since Channel 9 first started investigating back in February 2022, many people have contacted us wondering why investigators said Raina McManus was conducting the tests. One mother came to the courthouse, desperate for answers.
Wanted Iredell County man arrested after brief foot chase, deputies say
STONY POINT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man investigators said had been wanted for around a month was captured last week after a brief foot chase in Stony Point, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to Plank Barn Lane after receiving information that a wanted man, identified as 35-year-old […]
Family of man shot and killed by Concord police wants federal investigation
Attorneys for the family of a man shot and killed by police in Concord, North Carolina, are asking the Department of Justice to investigate the February shooting. The district attorney at the time said she would not prosecute the officer. The body camera video from Feb. 13 shows Concord police...
Anson County sheriff dies unexpectedly, officials say
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid has died unexpectedly, the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association confirmed Wednesday. Reid worked as a state trooper in Union County and served in the Army and National Guard before becoming sheriff in 2014. The head of the sheriff’s association called...
Man killed, woman in ER after shooting in NC, sheriff says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and a woman is in the emergency room after a shooting, according to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons. The location of the shooting and the identities of the victims are not being released at this time. Sheriff Simmons says that the victims drove or were taken […]
3 hurt in crash involving CMS bus in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were hurt in a crash involving a school bus and CATS bus in south Charlotte Wednesday morning, officials said. Emergency crews were called to a crash at the intersection of Randolph Road and Aylesford Road around 8:30 a.m. The Charlotte Fire Department said the crash involved a CATS bus and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus.
Infant found unresponsive; father, woman face child neglect charges
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A father and a woman are facing child neglect charges after an infant was found unresponsive in Mooresville, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to the incident on Sunday at a home on 405 Teeter Road where they learned an unresponsive infant had been transported […]
