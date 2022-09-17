ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
