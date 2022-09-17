ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddon Township, NJ

NJ.com

Pleasantville over Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap

Pertil Tchawool, Anthony Perdomo and Samson St. Vilus each knocked in a goal as Pleasantville won at home, 3-0, over Cedar Creek. Pleasantville improves to 3-1-1 while Cedar Creek is now 2-4-1.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Franklin over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap

Jessia Shea struck twice while Sinai Kelliehan, Keliah Cottrell and Zayla Salas each added a goal as Franklin won at home, 5-0, over Phillipsburg. Franklin improves to 2-4 while Phillipsburg is now 0-6.
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Lacey over Manchester Township - Boys soccer recap

Ethan Riley, Matteo Pasqualichio and Daniel Cardenas scored one goal each for Lacey in its 3-2 overtime win over Manchester Township in Lanoka Harbor. Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves in the victory. Joey Kurak and Evan Weiner paced Manchester Township with one goal each.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington City over Trenton Catholic in OT- Boys soccer recap

Leo Tapia scored both goals for Burlington City in a 2-1 overtime win over Trenton Catholic in Burlington. Melvin Lopez and Alex Rodriguez each had an assist for Burlington City (2-4). Marcos Sanchez made eight saves in the win. Trenton Catholic fell to 2-1.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Maple Shade over Pemberton - Boys soccer recap

Jeremiah Iorio and Frank Jones each knocked in a goal as Maple Shade won on the road, 2-0, over Pemberton. Maple Shade improves to 2-4 while Pemberton is now 1-5.
PEMBERTON, NJ
NJ.com

Bishop Eustace over Cherry Hill West- Field hockey recap

Blaire Sparks scored twice with an assist to lead Bishop Eustace to a 5-1 win over Cherry Hill West in Pennsauken. Cate Carney and Josette DeGour each had a goal and an assist for Bishop Eustace (1-2). Isabelle Marquardt also had a goal, while Madeline DiLemme made 11 saves in the win.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

South River over Spotswood- Boys soccer recap

Selvin Fugon, Jesus Marcial, and Alan Hernandez each had a goal for South River in a 3-2 win over Spotswood in Spotswood. Anthony Costa made five saves for South River, which improved to 5-0-1 with the win. Aidan Collins and Austin Scher each scored for Spotswood (4-3).
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Mainland over Vineland - Girls soccer recap

Savannah Jones and Maddie Taylor recorded one goal each for Mainland in its 2-0 win over Vineland in Linwood. Genevieve Morrison made six saves to earn the shutout.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Cape May Tech over St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Boys soccer recap

Adam Dille scored four goals, leading Cape May Tech to a 4-3 victory over St. Joseph (Hamm.) in Cape May Court House. Nick Boehm had two assists and also made 16 saves for Cape May Tech (2-5). St. Joseph (Hamm.) falls to 0-3.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Glassboro over Schalick in OT - Boys soccer recap

Atakan Ozdemir scored his second goal of the day in overtime as Glassboro won on the road, 2-1, over Schalick. Glassboro improves to 3-1-1 and led 1-0 at halftime. Evan Sepers scored for Schalick (2-3) to send the game into overtime.
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Palmyra and Our Lady of Mercy tie- Girls soccer recap

Carley Volkmann had a goal and an assist for Our Lady of Mercy in a 2-2 tie with Palmyra in Newfield. Julia Ostroff and Angie Sauls each had a goal for Palmyra (6-0-1). Savanna Fries added a goal for Our Lady of Mercy (3-3-1). Maeve O'Connell made 13 saves for Our Lady of Mercy.
PALMYRA, NJ
NJ.com

Clayton over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap

Jared Vandersteur had a goal and an assist in Pennsville's 2-1 victory over Clayton in Pennsville. Jake Isaac added a goal and Kyle Cahill made five saves for Pennsville (3-2). Brandon Delaney scored the lone Clayton (2-3) goal and Cameron Warner made two saves.
CLAYTON, NJ
NJ.com

Old Bridge over J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap

Emily Walz, Cara McCartney and Jenna Magrino all had a goal and an assist to help lead Old Bridge to a 5-0 victory over J.P. Stevens in Edison. Lilly Zanfini and Jenna Scopellite scored a goal each for Old Bridge (5-2) and Isabella Ludovico had one save to earn the shutout.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

