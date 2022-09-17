Read full article on original website
Pleasantville over Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap
Pertil Tchawool, Anthony Perdomo and Samson St. Vilus each knocked in a goal as Pleasantville won at home, 3-0, over Cedar Creek. Pleasantville improves to 3-1-1 while Cedar Creek is now 2-4-1.
Franklin over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap
Jessia Shea struck twice while Sinai Kelliehan, Keliah Cottrell and Zayla Salas each added a goal as Franklin won at home, 5-0, over Phillipsburg. Franklin improves to 2-4 while Phillipsburg is now 0-6.
Unbeaten West Deptford edges No. 7 Haddonfield - Field hockey recap
Natalie McGivern struck first while Kassidy Yarusso notched what proved to be the game-winner as West Deptford won at home, 2-1, over Haddonfield, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20. Paige Duczkowski saved eight shots to preserve the win for West Deptford (6-0), which led 2-0 at the start of the final period.
Lacey over Manchester Township - Boys soccer recap
Ethan Riley, Matteo Pasqualichio and Daniel Cardenas scored one goal each for Lacey in its 3-2 overtime win over Manchester Township in Lanoka Harbor. Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves in the victory. Joey Kurak and Evan Weiner paced Manchester Township with one goal each.
Burlington City over Trenton Catholic in OT- Boys soccer recap
Leo Tapia scored both goals for Burlington City in a 2-1 overtime win over Trenton Catholic in Burlington. Melvin Lopez and Alex Rodriguez each had an assist for Burlington City (2-4). Marcos Sanchez made eight saves in the win. Trenton Catholic fell to 2-1.
Bent-Cole gets milestone goal, leads No. 3 Camden Catholic past No. 8 Moorestown
Olivia Bent-Cole scored four goals, including the 100th of her career as Camden Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 7-1 victory over Moorestown in Cherry Hill. Bent-Cole, a Northwestern commit who has represented Team USA in several international competitions, now has 102 goals for her career.
Maple Shade, Moorestown Friends play to a draw - Girls soccer recap (photos)
Maple Shade and Moorestown Friends played to a 3-3 tie in Moorestown. Foluke Balogun scored two goals for Moorestown Friends (3-1-1), which netted three in the second half. Emilia Kochan had the other goal. Maryrose Paznokas added two assists and Chelsea Mohammed made 11 saves. Hadley Schaal had a goal...
Maple Shade over Pemberton - Boys soccer recap
Jeremiah Iorio and Frank Jones each knocked in a goal as Maple Shade won on the road, 2-0, over Pemberton. Maple Shade improves to 2-4 while Pemberton is now 1-5.
Toms River North edges Toms River South - Girls soccer recap
Kaylee Nagle completed a pass from Arliana Torres as Toms River North won at home, 1-0, over rival Toms River South. Kyran Thievon preserved the win with 11 saves for Toms River North (3-2), which scored in the second half. Delaine Wilkenson stopped 11 shots for Toms River South (2-2-1).
Bishop Eustace over Cherry Hill West- Field hockey recap
Blaire Sparks scored twice with an assist to lead Bishop Eustace to a 5-1 win over Cherry Hill West in Pennsauken. Cate Carney and Josette DeGour each had a goal and an assist for Bishop Eustace (1-2). Isabelle Marquardt also had a goal, while Madeline DiLemme made 11 saves in the win.
South River over Spotswood- Boys soccer recap
Selvin Fugon, Jesus Marcial, and Alan Hernandez each had a goal for South River in a 3-2 win over Spotswood in Spotswood. Anthony Costa made five saves for South River, which improved to 5-0-1 with the win. Aidan Collins and Austin Scher each scored for Spotswood (4-3).
Mainland over Vineland - Girls soccer recap
Savannah Jones and Maddie Taylor recorded one goal each for Mainland in its 2-0 win over Vineland in Linwood. Genevieve Morrison made six saves to earn the shutout.
Cape May Tech over St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Boys soccer recap
Adam Dille scored four goals, leading Cape May Tech to a 4-3 victory over St. Joseph (Hamm.) in Cape May Court House. Nick Boehm had two assists and also made 16 saves for Cape May Tech (2-5). St. Joseph (Hamm.) falls to 0-3.
Glassboro over Schalick in OT - Boys soccer recap
Atakan Ozdemir scored his second goal of the day in overtime as Glassboro won on the road, 2-1, over Schalick. Glassboro improves to 3-1-1 and led 1-0 at halftime. Evan Sepers scored for Schalick (2-3) to send the game into overtime.
Palmyra and Our Lady of Mercy tie- Girls soccer recap
Carley Volkmann had a goal and an assist for Our Lady of Mercy in a 2-2 tie with Palmyra in Newfield. Julia Ostroff and Angie Sauls each had a goal for Palmyra (6-0-1). Savanna Fries added a goal for Our Lady of Mercy (3-3-1). Maeve O'Connell made 13 saves for
Clayton over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap
Jared Vandersteur had a goal and an assist in Pennsville's 2-1 victory over Clayton in Pennsville. Jake Isaac added a goal and Kyle Cahill made five saves for Pennsville (3-2). Brandon Delaney scored the lone Clayton (2-3) goal and Cameron Warner made two saves.
Point Pleasant Boro over Jackson Liberty - Girls soccer recap
Ava Bjorndahl made eight saves to earn the shutout in Point Pleasant Boro's 2-0 victory over Jackson Liberty in Point Pleasant. Kyleigh Cilento and Molly Liggett each scored a goal for Point Pleasant Boro (5-0) in the win. Jackson Liberty falls to 5-2.
Clearview and Washington Township play to tie - Girls soccer recap
Madison Wessel made 20 saves for Clearview and Lindsay Price stopped four shots for Washington Township in a scoreless tie in Washington Township.
South Plainfield over Metuchen in Perfillo’s 200th career win - Boys soccer recap
Dionys Rivas led the way for South Plainfield with two goals in its 3-1 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. The win was Anthony’s Perfilio’s 200th career win and moved South Plainfield to 5-1-1 on the season. Rohan Castillo added one goal for South Plainfield, which outscored Meutchen 3-1 in the second half after a scoreless first half.
Old Bridge over J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap
Emily Walz, Cara McCartney and Jenna Magrino all had a goal and an assist to help lead Old Bridge to a 5-0 victory over J.P. Stevens in Edison. Lilly Zanfini and Jenna Scopellite scored a goal each for Old Bridge (5-2) and Isabella Ludovico had one save to earn the shutout.
