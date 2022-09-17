Read full article on original website
Worker found dead in kettle cooker at N.J. food processing plant, officials say
A worker was found dead inside of a kettle cooker at a food processing plant in Cumberland County, officials said Wednesday. State troopers responded to a report of an unconscious man at the plant on Parsonage Road in Upper Deerfield shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a spokeswoman for the New Jersey State Police, which patrols the town.
Tips sought after man shot to death in South Jersey
Authorities are searching for a killer after a man was shot to death Tuesday night in Salem City. Police responded to the 100 block of Thompson Street shortly after 10 p.m. and found Kashif Patterson, 37, of Salem, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Salem County Prosecutor Kristin J. Telsey.
Woman found dead in N.J. condo, authorities say
Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old woman in Old Bridge as a homicide. A family member found Deborah Brown-Hepworth shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday in her home at Bridgepointe Condominiums on Hanna Lane in the Laurence Harbor section of township, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
Man shot to death while sitting in car in Trenton
A Hamilton man died after being shot multiple times while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car parked on a Trenton street Tuesday night, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Keenan A. Trower, 31, was shot several times in the chest and died a short time after...
N.J. men charged with forged checks, stolen debit cards after traffic stop
Two 25-year-old men from New Jersey were among five arrested in upstate New York last week after being found with multiple forged checks and stolen debit cards when they were pulled over, authorities said. Troopers stopped their car around 2:30 p.m Friday on Interstate 84 in Newburgh for motor vehicle...
George Floyd’s attorney urges Murphy to investigate alleged racism at N.J. hospital
Benjamin Crump, a civil rights lawyer who has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black victims of high-profile police killings, is calling on Gov. Phil Murphy to investigate accusations of systemic racism at University Hospital. In a tweet Sunday, Crump posted an NJ Advance Media story...
Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Vineland
A pedestrian was killed late Monday when he was struck by a vehicle on a Cumberland County roadway. A Vineland resident was driving an SUV north on South Delsea Drive near College Drive in Vineland around 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle struck a man who was in the road, according to city police.
Driver killed in fiery July auto accident identified
Police have identified a driver killed in a fiery Salem County auto accident in July. Edin Meza-Cornelio, 31, of Camden, was at the wheel of a vehicle that crashed on Straughns Mill Road in Oldmans Township on the morning of July 17, police said. The one-vehicle accident was reported shortly...
Pedestrian struck, killed by SUV in Atlantic County
A 36-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV on Saturday evening in Atlantic County, authorities said. Heather L. Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue at the intersection of Route 40 in Hamilton at about 8 p.m. when she was hit, police said. Gerevics, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead...
Murphy, Christie announce $2B expansion of N.J. hospital
Cooper University Hospital in Camden will undergo a massive $2 billion expansion that could take a decade to complete and will increase the number of people the facility will be able to treat. The project’s announcement Monday drew some of New Jersey’s most notable officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and...
One of N.J.’s greatest pizzerias shockingly closes forever
In a major blow to North Jersey’s dining scene, Bivio Pizza Napoletana, the tiny Montclair pizzeria known for its delectable Neapolitan pies and near-impossible reservations, announced Monday it has closed its doors for good.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway
A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
Route 130 closed in South Brunswick due to serious crash
A portion of Route 130 in Middlesex County was closed early Tuesday following a serious crash, authorities said. The crash was reported about 10 p.m. in South Brunswick. Route 130 remains closed in both directions from Route 522 and Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to police. South Brunswick police said...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 8-14, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for or Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Aug. 8-14, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
Feds want 6 years for Jan. 6 rioter from N.J. His lawyer says he’s done enough jail time.
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, the former Army reservist and Navy employee from Monmouth County convicted of five crimes for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will face a federal judge for sentencing Thursday. And as the case against him has been from the start, mirroring other Jan. 6 suspects as...
Bent-Cole gets milestone goal, leads No. 3 Camden Catholic past No. 8 Moorestown
Olivia Bent-Cole scored four goals, including the 100th of her career as Camden Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 7-1 victory over Moorestown in Cherry Hill. Bent-Cole, a Northwestern commit who has represented Team USA in several international competitions, now has 102 goals for her career.
Burlington City over Trenton Catholic in OT- Boys soccer recap
Leo Tapia scored both goals for Burlington City in a 2-1 overtime win over Trenton Catholic in Burlington. Melvin Lopez and Alex Rodriguez each had an assist for Burlington City (2-4). Marcos Sanchez made eight saves in the win. Trenton Catholic fell to 2-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Maple Shade, Moorestown Friends play to a draw - Girls soccer recap (photos)
Maple Shade and Moorestown Friends played to a 3-3 tie in Moorestown. Foluke Balogun scored two goals for Moorestown Friends (3-1-1), which netted three in the second half. Emilia Kochan had the other goal. Maryrose Paznokas added two assists and Chelsea Mohammed made 11 saves. Hadley Schaal had a goal...
Hillsborough over Franklin - Boys soccer recap
Erik Wierzbicki, Jaron Moni and Evan Howell netted one goal each for Hillsborough in its 3-2 win over Franklin in Hillsborough. Owen Geissler added two assists for Hillsborough, which outscored Franklin 2-0 in the second half after trailing 2-1 at halftime. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Mainland over Vineland - Girls soccer recap
Savannah Jones and Maddie Taylor recorded one goal each for Mainland in its 2-0 win over Vineland in Linwood. Genevieve Morrison made six saves to earn the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
