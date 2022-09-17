Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
DC lawmakers propose ending right turns at red lights; making ‘Idaho Stop’ legal
WASHINGTON - D.C. lawmakers are proposing changes to the way motorists and bicyclists in the District use the roads in an effort to increase safety. The D.C. Council wants to largely prohibit making right turns at red lights calling the practice a safety hazard and saying it increases the likelihood of crashes. Legislation from Councilmember Mary Cheh says allowing right turns on red puts "road users at heightened risk of injury or death."
stnonline.com
(STN Podcast E129) How Do We Do This? Recognizing School Bus Challenges & Solving With Technology
Jeff Cassel, president of the School Bus Safety Company, joins Tony & Taylor to discuss the results of the NASDPTS illegal passing survey and bus stop safety solutions like stop arm cameras and extended stop arms. Michael Freeman, assistant director of transportation for Worcester Public Schools in Massachusetts, delves into...
4 schools in DMV targets of swatting within 2 days
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Sept. 2022 about Bladensburg High School being on lockdown after police got a tip from a student. The 2022-23 school year has been underway for a few weeks and while education might be at the top of many students and teachers' minds, safety is at the forefront for authorities. Law enforcement across the DMV have responded to multiple schools within the last few weeks in response to tips about active shooters or safety threats.
stnonline.com
Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies
Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life
Charles County leaders to press MDOT officials at annual meeting, set for Wednesday. The post For the first time, Southern Maryland’s transit dreams are showing signs of life appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
Great Mills School Placed On Lockdown
GREAT MILLS, Md. – At 1:35 p.m. the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following notice:. “Great Mills High School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution due to a large disturbance/fight. The situation is contained and there are multiple Sheriff’s Office personnel on scene. Parents and guardians are asked not to respond to the school at this time.”
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Virginia
If you have never been to the beautiful state of Virginia then you are definitely missing out on some amazing places because even though it's not as famous as other states, Virginia has so much to offer. There is something for everybody there and to help you get started on your trip, I have put together a list of three beautiful but often underrated places in Virginia that you should definitely explore.
traveltasteandtour.com
Martinsburg Berkeley, WV
From breathtaking outdoors to unique local eats, world-class geocaching, and thriving local culture, Martinsburg-Berkeley County, West Virginia, is a fantastic place to “Live Your Adventure.”. Berkeley County offers exceptional outdoor experiences during the Fall season, from our rugged hiking paths to the scenic nature paths, public parks, fishing streams,...
beckerspayer.com
Johns Hopkins, CareFirst dispute reveals deeper issues in Maryland's insurance system: Viewpoint
The dispute between CareFirst and Johns Hopkins Health System is the result of structural issues withinthe state's unique health insurance system, Maryland State Medical Society President Gene Ransom said. In an op-ed for Maryland Matters, Mr. Ransom wrote the dispute "shouldn't come as a surprise," as CareFirst controls large shares...
traveltasteandtour.com
Spotsylvania, VA
Ready for a new kind of adventure? Spotsylvania, Virginia offers a harmonious blend of rural landscapes and outdoor adventures all in a setting as unique as its name. Whether looking for a relaxing day trip to discover local history, or an action-packed weekend getaway, Spotsylvania has a spot for everyone.
Information about the upcoming State Fair of Virginia
The State Fair of Virginia returns to Caroline County, Virginia in full capacity this year. Because of the pandemic, there was no fair in 2020. In 202l, it returned but only on a limited basis. This is the first time the fair is returning to normal with all the traditional attractions, rides, live animals, farm equipment, crafts, and lots of food. There is much to see and do for adults and kids. There will be a petting zoo and pony rides for kids.
WTOP
Maryland Task Force 1 rescue team heads out as Hurricane Fiona hits Puerto Rico
The Maryland Task Force 1 urban search-and-rescue team, based in Montgomery County, left for Puerto Rico Monday to help as Hurricane Fiona hits the island. The group of 35, one of 28 teams across the nation under the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is made up of highly trained professionals, including doctors and structural engineers from across the state, said task force leader Joe Keefer. Participating agencies include Howard County Fire and Rescue, D.C. Fire and EMS, and Prince George’s County Fire and EMS.
Burial of Queen Elizabeth may lead to world civility, Maryland leaders say
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the burial of Queen Elizabeth, more than 90 presidents, prime ministers and emissaries from across the globe gathered in the United Kingdom for the occasion. 200 countries were represented, an opportunity for these world leaders to engage face-to-face. Maryland’s senior U.S. Senator and a member of the […]
WTOP
DC police dog found dead inside K9 vehicle
A bomb-sniffing dog with the District’s bomb squad was found dead after being left unattended in a vehicle outside of headquarters in Northeast D.C. late Monday morning. D.C. police said in a news release that a 7-year old Malinois Shepherd named K9 Rocket was found dead by his handler “inside of a marked MPD K9 vehicle.”
The Poultry Site
Valley Proteins fined $540,000 for violating environment law
Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) announced a settlement with Valley Proteins, an Eastern Shore poultry processing facility that uses poultry industry refuse to make food for other animals. The consent decree settles the lawsuit filed by the Office of Attorney General (OAG) on behalf of MDE in the Circuit...
wnav.com
Cruise Ship Crew Member Rescued this Past Friday from Chesapeake Bay
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Aviation Command on Friday rescued a crew member who was having a medical emergency aboard a cruise ship sailing in the Chesapeake Bay. The aviation crew from the Easton Section, Trooper 6, responded to the Chesapeake Bay off of the shores of Kent Island around 7 p.m. on Friday. The United States Coast Guard – Sector Baltimore called advising that the Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment of the Seas cruise ship was requesting immediate aerial evacuation of one of its crew members who was experiencing a serious medical event.
Over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia all rescued
Saturday, national animal protection nonprofit Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) rescued the remaining 27 dogs of over 100 left on a Virginia property after the owner died.
WTOP
A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes
A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
townandtourist.com
15 Top Treehouses in Maryland (Unique & Fun!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is a wonderful place to visit all year round with its beautiful and distinct seasons. From its beaches to rolling mountains there are endless places to explore along its East Coast. Booking your stay in one of Maryland’s treehouses is a unique way to see the state’s great outdoors.
Bay Net
Stolen Motorcycles In Mechanicsville Under Investigation
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two stolen motorcycles. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. suspects stole two motorcycles from a shed in the 38000 block of Harding Way in Mechanicsville. The stolen motorcycles, a...
