Franklin over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap
Jessia Shea struck twice while Sinai Kelliehan, Keliah Cottrell and Zayla Salas each added a goal as Franklin won at home, 5-0, over Phillipsburg. Franklin improves to 2-4 while Phillipsburg is now 0-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Bent-Cole gets milestone goal, leads No. 3 Camden Catholic past No. 8 Moorestown
Olivia Bent-Cole scored four goals, including the 100th of her career as Camden Catholic, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 7-1 victory over Moorestown in Cherry Hill. Bent-Cole, a Northwestern commit who has represented Team USA in several international competitions, now has 102 goals for her career.
Lacey over Manchester Township - Boys soccer recap
Ethan Riley, Matteo Pasqualichio and Daniel Cardenas scored one goal each for Lacey in its 3-2 overtime win over Manchester Township in Lanoka Harbor. Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves in the victory. Joey Kurak and Evan Weiner paced Manchester Township with one goal each. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
West Orange over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap
Madison Cyrus and Lauren Villasin scored one goal each for West Orange in its 2-0 win over Newark Academy in Livingston. Charley Dvorin and Sidda Mitchell recorded one assist each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Maple Shade, Moorestown Friends play to a draw - Girls soccer recap (photos)
Maple Shade and Moorestown Friends played to a 3-3 tie in Moorestown. Foluke Balogun scored two goals for Moorestown Friends (3-1-1), which netted three in the second half. Emilia Kochan had the other goal. Maryrose Paznokas added two assists and Chelsea Mohammed made 11 saves. Hadley Schaal had a goal...
Middletown North over Freehold Borough - Field hockey recap
Alexandra Goins, Ava Sigrist and Evelyn Sarin each scored a goal in Middletown North’s 3-0 victory over Freehold Borough in Freehold. It is the second consecutive shutout and fourth of the season for Middletown North (4-3), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ismiah Chinquee made 19 saves for Freehold Borough...
Mount Olive over Morristown - Girls soccer recap
Bella Duteau and Tehya Schueten each scored in the first half as Mount Olive won on the road, 2-1, over Morristown. Mount Olive remains unbeaten at 5-0-1 while Morristown is now 2-2. Anna Szporn scored before the break in the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Ocean Township over Red Bank Catholic - Field hockey recap
Erica Pardon scored all three goals for Ocean Township in its 3-0 win over Red Bank Catholic in Ocean Township. Jordan Dobin added one assist in the victory and Bella Hurta made five saves for the shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Carteret nips Middlesex for 3rd shutout - Boys soccer recap
Freshman Anthony Bautista’s goal was enough to seal a third shutout win for Carteret over Middlesex in Middlesex. Senior keeper Austin Sandoval finished with five saves to preserve the win for Carteret (3-3). Senior goalie Joseph Caruso put up three saves for Middlesex (5-2), which lost for the first...
Absegami tops Bridgeton - Girls soccer recap
Senior Chiamaka Wokocha scored twice to help propel Absegami to a 3-1 win over Bridgeton in Bridgeton. Junior Ella Hayek added a goal while senior Maya Scannell had an assist for Absegami (3-2). Sophomore keeper Averie Wiedeman finished with 12 saves. Junior Alexia Sandoval scored for Bridgeton (2-4) with an...
Roxbury over Montville - Girls soccer recap
Juliana Osterman scored two second half goals to life Roxbury to a 2-0 victory over Montville in Montville. Aislyn Rivera made two saves and Clair Donnelly had one to combine on the shutout for Roxbury (3-1). Hanna DeAngelis made 12 saves for Montville (2-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Palmyra and Our Lady of Mercy tie- Girls soccer recap
Carley Volkmann had a goal and an assist for Our Lady of Mercy in a 2-2 tie with Palmyra in Newfield. Julia Ostroff and Angie Sauls each had a goal for Palmyra (6-0-1). Savanna Fries added a goal for Our Lady of Mercy (3-3-1). Maeve O’Connell made 13 saves for...
Glassboro over Schalick in OT - Boys soccer recap
Atakan Ozdemir scored his second goal of the day in overtime as Glassboro won on the road, 2-1, over Schalick. Glassboro improves to 3-1-1 and led 1-0 at halftime. Evan Sepers scored for Schalick (2-3) to send the game into overtime. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Cape May Tech over St. Joseph (Hamm.) - Boys soccer recap
Adam Dille scored four goals, leading Cape May Tech to a 4-3 victory over St. Joseph (Hamm.) in Cape May Court House. Nick Boehm had two assists and also made 16 saves for Cape May Tech (2-5). St. Joseph (Hamm.) falls to 0-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Newark East Side over Cedar Grove - Girls soccer recap
Anayah Rivera paced Newark East Side with one goal and one assist in its 4-1 win over Cedar Grove in Newark. Isabelle Machado, Beatriz Oliveira and Sarah Alvarez added one goal each for Newark East Side, which scored four unanswered goals after trailing 1-0. Samira Lukovic netted the only goal...
Pleasantville over Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap
Pertil Tchawool, Anthony Perdomo and Samson St. Vilus each knocked in a goal as Pleasantville won at home, 3-0, over Cedar Creek. Pleasantville improves to 3-1-1 while Cedar Creek is now 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
South Plainfield over Metuchen in Perfillo’s 200th career win - Boys soccer recap
Dionys Rivas led the way for South Plainfield with two goals in its 3-1 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. The win was Anthony’s Perfilio’s 200th career win and moved South Plainfield to 5-1-1 on the season. Rohan Castillo added one goal for South Plainfield, which outscored Meutchen 3-1 in the second half after a scoreless first half.
Maple Shade over Pemberton - Boys soccer recap
Jeremiah Iorio and Frank Jones each knocked in a goal as Maple Shade won on the road, 2-0, over Pemberton. Maple Shade improves to 2-4 while Pemberton is now 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Unbeaten West Deptford edges No. 7 Haddonfield - Field hockey recap
Natalie McGivern struck first while Kassidy Yarusso notched what proved to be the game-winner as West Deptford won at home, 2-1, over Haddonfield, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20. Paige Duczkowski saved eight shots to preserve the win for West Deptford (6-0), which led 2-0 at the start of the final period.
Clayton over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap
Jared Vandersteur had a goal and an assist in Pennsville’s 2-1 victory over Clayton in Pennsville. Jake Isaac added a goal and Kyle Cahill made five saves for Pennsville (3-2). Brandon Delaney scored the lone Clayton (2-3) goal and Cameron Warner made two saves. The N.J. High School Sports...
