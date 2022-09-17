Jeremiah Iorio and Frank Jones each knocked in a goal as Maple Shade won on the road, 2-0, over Pemberton. Maple Shade improves to 2-4 while Pemberton is now 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

PEMBERTON, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO