Moorestown, NJ

NJ.com

Franklin over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap

Jessia Shea struck twice while Sinai Kelliehan, Keliah Cottrell and Zayla Salas each added a goal as Franklin won at home, 5-0, over Phillipsburg. Franklin improves to 2-4 while Phillipsburg is now 0-6.
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Lacey over Manchester Township - Boys soccer recap

Ethan Riley, Matteo Pasqualichio and Daniel Cardenas scored one goal each for Lacey in its 3-2 overtime win over Manchester Township in Lanoka Harbor. Ryan Fitzgerald made eight saves in the victory. Joey Kurak and Evan Weiner paced Manchester Township with one goal each.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

West Orange over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap

Madison Cyrus and Lauren Villasin scored one goal each for West Orange in its 2-0 win over Newark Academy in Livingston. Charley Dvorin and Sidda Mitchell recorded one assist each in the victory.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Middletown North over Freehold Borough - Field hockey recap

Alexandra Goins, Ava Sigrist and Evelyn Sarin each scored a goal in Middletown North's 3-0 victory over Freehold Borough in Freehold. It is the second consecutive shutout and fourth of the season for Middletown North (4-3), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ismiah Chinquee made 19 saves for Freehold Borough
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Mount Olive over Morristown - Girls soccer recap

Bella Duteau and Tehya Schueten each scored in the first half as Mount Olive won on the road, 2-1, over Morristown. Mount Olive remains unbeaten at 5-0-1 while Morristown is now 2-2. Anna Szporn scored before the break in the loss.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean Township over Red Bank Catholic - Field hockey recap

Erica Pardon scored all three goals for Ocean Township in its 3-0 win over Red Bank Catholic in Ocean Township. Jordan Dobin added one assist in the victory and Bella Hurta made five saves for the shutout.
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

Carteret nips Middlesex for 3rd shutout - Boys soccer recap

Freshman Anthony Bautista's goal was enough to seal a third shutout win for Carteret over Middlesex in Middlesex. Senior keeper Austin Sandoval finished with five saves to preserve the win for Carteret (3-3). Senior goalie Joseph Caruso put up three saves for Middlesex (5-2), which lost for the first
MIDDLESEX, NJ
NJ.com

Absegami tops Bridgeton - Girls soccer recap

Senior Chiamaka Wokocha scored twice to help propel Absegami to a 3-1 win over Bridgeton in Bridgeton. Junior Ella Hayek added a goal while senior Maya Scannell had an assist for Absegami (3-2). Junior keeper Averie Wiedeman finished with 12 saves. Junior Alexia Sandoval scored for Bridgeton (2-4) with an
BRIDGETON, NJ
NJ.com

Roxbury over Montville - Girls soccer recap

Juliana Osterman scored two second half goals to life Roxbury to a 2-0 victory over Montville in Montville. Aislyn Rivera made two saves and Clair Donnelly had one to combine on the shutout for Roxbury (3-1). Hanna DeAngelis made 12 saves for Montville (2-2-1).
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Palmyra and Our Lady of Mercy tie- Girls soccer recap

Carley Volkmann had a goal and an assist for Our Lady of Mercy in a 2-2 tie with Palmyra in Newfield. Julia Ostroff and Angie Sauls each had a goal for Palmyra (6-0-1). Savanna Fries added a goal for Our Lady of Mercy (3-3-1). Maeve O'Connell made 13 saves for
PALMYRA, NJ
NJ.com

Glassboro over Schalick in OT - Boys soccer recap

Atakan Ozdemir scored his second goal of the day in overtime as Glassboro won on the road, 2-1, over Schalick. Glassboro improves to 3-1-1 and led 1-0 at halftime. Evan Sepers scored for Schalick (2-3) to send the game into overtime.
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Newark East Side over Cedar Grove - Girls soccer recap

Anayah Rivera paced Newark East Side with one goal and one assist in its 4-1 win over Cedar Grove in Newark. Isabelle Machado, Beatriz Oliveira and Sarah Alvarez added one goal each for Newark East Side, which scored four unanswered goals after trailing 1-0. Samira Lukovic netted the only goal
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

Pleasantville over Cedar Creek - Boys soccer recap

Pertil Tchawool, Anthony Perdomo and Samson St. Vilus each knocked in a goal as Pleasantville won at home, 3-0, over Cedar Creek. Pleasantville improves to 3-1-1 while Cedar Creek is now 2-4-1.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Maple Shade over Pemberton - Boys soccer recap

Jeremiah Iorio and Frank Jones each knocked in a goal as Maple Shade won on the road, 2-0, over Pemberton. Maple Shade improves to 2-4 while Pemberton is now 1-5.
PEMBERTON, NJ
NJ.com

Clayton over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap

Jared Vandersteur had a goal and an assist in Pennsville's 2-1 victory over Clayton in Pennsville. Jake Isaac added a goal and Kyle Cahill made five saves for Pennsville (3-2). Brandon Delaney scored the lone Clayton (2-3) goal and Cameron Warner made two saves.
CLAYTON, NJ
NJ.com

