Pleasant Hill Police Arrest Shooting Suspects in Antioch and Pittsburg
On September 9th at around 10:55 p.m. Pleasant Hill Police Department investigated a reported shooting in Pleasant Oaks Park. When police arrived, there were several teens at the scene who claimed to have been shot at by two unknown people who fled in a black sedan. Multiple shell casings were...
An Interview with Shawn Pickett, District 4 Antioch Council Candidate
On this episode of WTF California, a chat with Shawn Pickett who is running for District 4 Antioch City Council. As retired Richmond Police Lieutenant, we talk why he is running for city council from crime, lack of a code of conduct, city beautification, a need for safer streets and more.
Antioch Police Catch Homeless Woman Who Stole $5k in Items from Rocketship School
On Tuesday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a theft that had occurred at Rocketship Charter School on Cavallo Road in the City of Antioch. According to staff at the school, it had reported that the campus had been broken into and several things had been stolen.
Five Contra Costa County Schools Recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. — Five Contra Costa County schools were selected as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond congratulated the Contra Costa County Schools along with 24 other schools throughout the state last week. “Congratulations to the students, families, and educators that make...
Supervisor Mitchoff Defends County Settlement in Claim Against LMCHD and Lamar Thorpe
On Monday, Contra Costa County issued their press release a week after the Board of Supervisors approved the settlement with two women against the former Los Medanos Community Healthcare District and its former executive director. A public records request was made to confirm which former executive director was named in...
Contra Costa County Seeks Applicants for Racial Justice Oversight Body Community Representative Seats
Martinez, CA – The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking applicants who are interested in serving on its 18-member Racial Justice Oversight Body (RJOB). The Racial Justice Oversight Body has nine (9) open seats representing a range of community organizations and diverse communities. The RJOB is a...
Lacey Ferguson Issues 24-Minute Statement Regarding Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe
On Sunday, Antioch resident and former advocate and volunteer of Mayor Lamar Thorpe issued a 24-minute video statement regarding recent allegations made against the mayor. Within the 24-minute video, Lacey Ferguson stated the following:. It takes bravery to come forward. She believed the two women who came froward at the...
Fundraiser Launched for Children Struck by Vehicle While Walking Home From School in Antioch
A Facebook fundraiser campaign has been launched after three children walking home from school were struck in a vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the City of Antioch. As of Monday morning, $605 has been raised. According to the page:. Sept. 17, 2022. Please try to donate what you can for...
Park District and Save Mount Diablo Partner on Purchase Option for 768-Acre Finley Road Ranch
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY — On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, the East Bay Regional Park District Board of Directors authorized entering into an option agreement to purchase the 768-acre Finley Road Ranch property. East Bay Regional Park District Board member Beverly Lane announced the option to purchase on Saturday, September...
Letter: Sandra White Calls on Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe to Resign
The following Letter to the Editor was submitted by Antioch resident and District 4 candidate for city council Sandra White who called on Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe to resign. It’s no secret that the political climate in Antioch has been a contentious battleground for the last several years. We’ve had a council that has had little collaboration on the most significant issues plaguing our city, which has experienced a sharp decline in the quality of life for our residents. When I pulled papers to run for the district 4 seat election in November, I intended to focus on my race and not allow outside distractions. The negativity that has surrounded our council, especially our mayor, is something I thought I could address once I am elected to serve.
PG&E Says 4,396 Without Power in City of Oakley
At 5:10 am Wednesday, PG&E is reporting 4,396 are without power in the downtown City of Oakley area and parts of the City of Antioch. The cause of the outage is under investigation, however, its believed to have been caused by a blown transformer. Estimated restoration was expected by 9:00...
McCauley Aims to Bring 250 New Jobs to Antioch With Latest Project
ANTIOCH, CA – Sean McCauley is at it again, improving business in Antioch this time working to bring employers with 200 to 250 well-paying, local office jobs to the city. In a recent video post on Facebook he announced the former location of Long’s Drugs corporate offices that’s been a distressed, empty, vandalized building on Deer Valley Road for the past nine years, will be getting a new lease on life.
Brentwood Councilmember Calls to Censure Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriquez
During the September 13 Brentwood City Council Meeting, Councilmember Jovita Mendoza called for the censure of Vice Mayor Johnny Rodriquez. The action occurred during Future Agenda Items portion of the meeting. “I received calls regarding some behavior regarding vice mayor Johnny Rodriquez. I had spoken to one other councilperson regarding...
Harry’s Tavern to Close on September 25
On Wednesday, the owners of Harry’s Wine Depot Tavern in downtown Brentwood announced they would be closing for good on Sunday, September 25. According to Tammy Zickuhr, the closure is due to an ongoing issue with the cooling system which has been down for approximately three weeks and the owner of the building will not replace it.
