U.S. Politics

Biden meets with families of US Russia detainees Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner

By Douglas Jones
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
The White House has confirmed some details of the Oval Office meetings on Friday with family members of American Russia detainees Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner.

Whelan, a U.S. citizen and former Marine has been detained in Russia since Dec. 2018, arrested on espionage charges which he insists are "fictitious."

In April, reports of a statement he released surfaced in which he questioned why more wasn't being done to secure his release and return home to the United States.

That same month a prisoner swap between the two countries secured the release of American Trevor Reed. He had been held in Russia since 2019 after being sentenced to nine years for an alleged altercation with Russian police.

Whelan said in a statement shared by his parents, "Why was I left behind? While I am pleased Trevor is home with his family, I have been held on a fictitious charge of espionage for 40 months." He said, "The world knows this charge was fabricated. Why hasn't more been done to secure my release?"

His sister Elizabeth Whelan was at the Friday White House meetings with President Biden along with Jake Sullivan, the assistant to the president for National Security Affairs.

Also in one of the Friday meetings was Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been held in Russia since February on drug-related charges. Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison after she pleaded guilty.

Griner's agent Lindsay Colas also attended the meeting on Griner.

The Friday White House meetings were closed to the press, but details were confirmed by the White House press corps after they began at 4:51 p.m. ET.

The meetings were conducted separately, with the meeting regarding Whelan happening first, followed by the meeting concerning actions on Griner's case. The White House didn't confirm the time that the meetings concluded.

ESPN reported that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said , "A substantial offer is on the table and they should accept it," referring to a possible deal with Russia to secure the release of the Americans.

