The corporation, CFT Vista, LLC that owns Vista Village will be installing a roundabout at the “T” intersection of Main Street and Wave Drive by the Wave Waterpark. The intersection location of the roundabout is on private property (this segment of road is not a City road) and construction will be managed by CFT’s contractors. The purpose of the roundabout is twofold: to prevent drivers from making illegal maneuvers inside the intersection (doughnuts) and to enhance the center visually. City of Vista staff, including the Fire Department, have worked with CFT to ensure the roundabout will not diminish fire apparatus access and traffic safety.

VISTA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO