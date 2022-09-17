ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Encinitas, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coast News

Solana Beach city manager to speak

SOLANA BEACH — Greg Wade, Solana Beach city manager, will speak at the Solana Beach Library at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at 157 Stevens Ave., to discuss various city-related topics of the city of Solana Beach. He will be giving an update on current city projects, plans and policy...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
kusi.com

San Diego business owners fed up with homeless in community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to grow and residents are calling out to city leaders to find a solution. Sara Krencicki owns Lashlift San Diego in the East Village. As a a business owner in Downtown, she deals with the growing homeless population on a near-daily basis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Encinitas, CA
Government
City
Encinitas, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
wastetodaymagazine.com

San Diego County, California, supervisors approve amendments to organics zoning ordinance

Board supervisors in San Diego County, California, voted unanimously Sept. 14 to amend an organic materials zoning ordinance to provide more options for community gardeners, farmers, commercial composters and residents, reports Times of San Diego. The amended zoning ordinance (ZO) will allow organic material processing or composting to occur in...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Supervisors OK Amending Organic Materials Ordinance

San Diego County supervisors voted unanimously today to amend an organic materials zoning ordinance to provide more options for community gardeners, farmers, commercial composters, and residents. After a required second reading of the proposed amendments, the vote will allow composters to discard organic materials such as food waste and agricultural...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Doyle
Coast News

North County residents give back on Coastal Cleanup Day

DEL MAR — Residents gathered at beaches and lagoons throughout San Diego County on Sept. 17 for California Coastal Cleanup Day, with large groups contributing to efforts in Del Mar, Solana Beach, Cardiff and Carlsbad. This year marked the county’s 38th annual cleanup organized by I Love A Clean...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

City of Vista Downtown Improvements for Visitors & Businesses

The City has hired a contractor for the installation of professional tree lights in the historic downtown area. The contract includes replacing the electrical outlets with receptacles that are more secure, as well as adjusting the circuitry to allow the City to turn off power to the outlets during daytime hours.
VISTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure#Linus Realestate#Clark Avenue Apartments#Leucadia#Housing Element Update#The Planning Commission
northcountydailystar.com

New Roundabout Coming to Downtown

The corporation, CFT Vista, LLC that owns Vista Village will be installing a roundabout at the “T” intersection of Main Street and Wave Drive by the Wave Waterpark. The intersection location of the roundabout is on private property (this segment of road is not a City road) and construction will be managed by CFT’s contractors. The purpose of the roundabout is twofold: to prevent drivers from making illegal maneuvers inside the intersection (doughnuts) and to enhance the center visually. City of Vista staff, including the Fire Department, have worked with CFT to ensure the roundabout will not diminish fire apparatus access and traffic safety.
VISTA, CA
The Associated Press

San Diego finds more issues at 104-year-old dam under repair

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Workers repairing a 104-year-old dam in San Diego found additional problems that need to be fixed, likely delaying completion of the project for several months, city officials said. Work on Hodges Reservoir Dam began last May after inspections identified areas that needed to be repaired and sealed. The water level of the reservoir was lowered 18 feet (5.5 meters) to allow workers to access the dam and that’s when “additional defects” were found, according to a city news release on Monday. Officials didn’t detail what the problem spots are, but said the project would likely continue into spring 2023.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

World’s largest single-masted yacht returns!

The world’s largest single-masted yacht has returned to San Diego!. The M5, originally called the Mirabella V, is now docked on the Embarcadero near the Maritime Museum of San Diego. You can find it directly across from the County Administration Building. I spotted the towering mast while walking nearby,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Nagata named Farmer of the Year

The San Diego County Farm Bureau (SDCFB) recently named Neil Nagata, a third generation Oceanside farmer and leading agriculture advocate for both growers and farm workers, the 2021 Farmer of the Year. The Farmer of the Year award is presented to an active or retired farmer who has had a positive impact on our industry, is active in the community beyond agriculture, and has represented the agricultural industry at media events and public hearings to back the farming cause.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Coast News

Bicyclist, 79, dies after being struck by vehicle in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS — A 79-year-old bicyclist died after sustaining serious injuries Tuesday morning when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of San Marcos Boulevard and Via Vera Cruz. The collision occurred around 9:15 a.m. and left the bicyclist with severe head and leg injuries, according to...
SAN MARCOS, CA
J.R. Heimbigner

San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus payment

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in San Diego, here is great news: an inflation relief package from the state of California is coming your way soon. Qualifying individuals will receive money to help with bills and rising costs where you live. The cost of living in San Diego is over one and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this payment will likely help you out with your expenses.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Walton Goes Public; Mayor Responds

This post originally appeared in the Sept. 20 Morning Report. Sign up for the daily newsletter here. We wrote Friday about emails basketball legend Bill Walton has been writing to San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria about the homelessness crisis and his desire to see more cleanups and enforcement to sweep away encampments.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

SNAP hosts pickleball fundraiser to benefit San Diego area pets

Spay-Neuter Action Project of San Diego’s (SNAP) advisory committee faced a challenge: create a signature fundraising event to help address the affordable spay and neuter crisis plaguing San Diego County. The eight women of the committee knew that golf tournaments were popular but also plentiful. A gala seemed too...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy