San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus payment
Coast News
Solana Beach city manager to speak
SOLANA BEACH — Greg Wade, Solana Beach city manager, will speak at the Solana Beach Library at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at 157 Stevens Ave., to discuss various city-related topics of the city of Solana Beach. He will be giving an update on current city projects, plans and policy...
Crews break ground on Riverwalk San Diego
Crews are beginning to transform a Mission Valley golf course into a brand new Live Work and Play neighborhood. City leaders broke ground on Riverwalk San Diego this morning.
Controversial multi-unit housing project completed in Talmadge
SAN DIEGO — What was once a single-family home in the Talmadge area, now houses six units on one property. It's the first project to take advantage of San Diego’s density bonus program that was passed by the city council in 2020. Mayor Todd Gloria believes this is...
kusi.com
San Diego business owners fed up with homeless in community
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to grow and residents are calling out to city leaders to find a solution. Sara Krencicki owns Lashlift San Diego in the East Village. As a a business owner in Downtown, she deals with the growing homeless population on a near-daily basis.
wastetodaymagazine.com
San Diego County, California, supervisors approve amendments to organics zoning ordinance
Board supervisors in San Diego County, California, voted unanimously Sept. 14 to amend an organic materials zoning ordinance to provide more options for community gardeners, farmers, commercial composters and residents, reports Times of San Diego. The amended zoning ordinance (ZO) will allow organic material processing or composting to occur in...
Vista, Oceanside, San Diego awarded $4.3M for homelessness
Vista, Oceanside, and San Diego are the first three recipients of grants from a $10 million county fund to address the homelessness crisis in the region, it was announced Tuesday.
San Diego to convert downtown hotel into shelter for seniors experiencing homelessness
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday that the city has taken possession of a 34-room hotel that will be transformed into a non-congregate shelter for seniors experiencing homelessness. The hotel is located on Pacific Highway across the street from the county administration building.
chulavistatoday.com
Supervisors OK Amending Organic Materials Ordinance
San Diego County supervisors voted unanimously today to amend an organic materials zoning ordinance to provide more options for community gardeners, farmers, commercial composters, and residents. After a required second reading of the proposed amendments, the vote will allow composters to discard organic materials such as food waste and agricultural...
Coast News
North County residents give back on Coastal Cleanup Day
DEL MAR — Residents gathered at beaches and lagoons throughout San Diego County on Sept. 17 for California Coastal Cleanup Day, with large groups contributing to efforts in Del Mar, Solana Beach, Cardiff and Carlsbad. This year marked the county’s 38th annual cleanup organized by I Love A Clean...
northcountydailystar.com
City of Vista Downtown Improvements for Visitors & Businesses
The City has hired a contractor for the installation of professional tree lights in the historic downtown area. The contract includes replacing the electrical outlets with receptacles that are more secure, as well as adjusting the circuitry to allow the City to turn off power to the outlets during daytime hours.
NBC San Diego
County Responds to El Cajon's Complaints Over Homeless ‘Dumping' at City Motels
County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher encouraged motels in El Cajon to "hold the line" in the face of possible fines for renting out too many rooms to homeless people under the county's voucher program. Last week, Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell claimed the county was...
Coast News
Meet longtime Encinitas Chamber of Commerce board member Gabe Rebelo of Minuteman Press
Gabe Rebelo is a cherished longtime board member of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce. You may know him as the owner of local Encinitas print shop and community hub, Minuteman Press, but the Chamber knows him as a fascinating member who has brought so much to our local community. Gabe...
northcountydailystar.com
New Roundabout Coming to Downtown
The corporation, CFT Vista, LLC that owns Vista Village will be installing a roundabout at the “T” intersection of Main Street and Wave Drive by the Wave Waterpark. The intersection location of the roundabout is on private property (this segment of road is not a City road) and construction will be managed by CFT’s contractors. The purpose of the roundabout is twofold: to prevent drivers from making illegal maneuvers inside the intersection (doughnuts) and to enhance the center visually. City of Vista staff, including the Fire Department, have worked with CFT to ensure the roundabout will not diminish fire apparatus access and traffic safety.
San Diego finds more issues at 104-year-old dam under repair
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Workers repairing a 104-year-old dam in San Diego found additional problems that need to be fixed, likely delaying completion of the project for several months, city officials said. Work on Hodges Reservoir Dam began last May after inspections identified areas that needed to be repaired and sealed. The water level of the reservoir was lowered 18 feet (5.5 meters) to allow workers to access the dam and that’s when “additional defects” were found, according to a city news release on Monday. Officials didn’t detail what the problem spots are, but said the project would likely continue into spring 2023.
coolsandiegosights.com
World’s largest single-masted yacht returns!
The world’s largest single-masted yacht has returned to San Diego!. The M5, originally called the Mirabella V, is now docked on the Embarcadero near the Maritime Museum of San Diego. You can find it directly across from the County Administration Building. I spotted the towering mast while walking nearby,...
Coast News
Nagata named Farmer of the Year
The San Diego County Farm Bureau (SDCFB) recently named Neil Nagata, a third generation Oceanside farmer and leading agriculture advocate for both growers and farm workers, the 2021 Farmer of the Year. The Farmer of the Year award is presented to an active or retired farmer who has had a positive impact on our industry, is active in the community beyond agriculture, and has represented the agricultural industry at media events and public hearings to back the farming cause.
Coast News
Bicyclist, 79, dies after being struck by vehicle in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS — A 79-year-old bicyclist died after sustaining serious injuries Tuesday morning when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of San Marcos Boulevard and Via Vera Cruz. The collision occurred around 9:15 a.m. and left the bicyclist with severe head and leg injuries, according to...
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in San Diego, here is great news: an inflation relief package from the state of California is coming your way soon. Qualifying individuals will receive money to help with bills and rising costs where you live. The cost of living in San Diego is over one and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this payment will likely help you out with your expenses.
Voiceof San Diego
Walton Goes Public; Mayor Responds
This post originally appeared in the Sept. 20 Morning Report. Sign up for the daily newsletter here. We wrote Friday about emails basketball legend Bill Walton has been writing to San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria about the homelessness crisis and his desire to see more cleanups and enforcement to sweep away encampments.
Coast News
SNAP hosts pickleball fundraiser to benefit San Diego area pets
Spay-Neuter Action Project of San Diego’s (SNAP) advisory committee faced a challenge: create a signature fundraising event to help address the affordable spay and neuter crisis plaguing San Diego County. The eight women of the committee knew that golf tournaments were popular but also plentiful. A gala seemed too...
