Oddsmakers have made the New England Patriots home underdogs for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots earned their first win of the 2022 NFL season in Week 2, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14 on the road. New England's offense took a much-needed step forward, totaling 376 yards with two touchdowns, a 9-of-17 conversion rate on third downs and only one turnover. After a brutal Week 1 performance, the Patriots' offensive line was much better versus the Steelers. This unit gave up zero sacks and allowed quarterback Mac Jones to be hit just three times.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO