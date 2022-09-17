Oregon Shakespeare Festival makes cuts for 2023 season, amid declining attendance linked to pandemic, wildfires

Read full article on original website
yachatsnews.com
Declining attendance prompts Oregon Shakespeare Festival to revamp 2023 plans with fewer plays in a shorter season
ASHLAND — In a cost-cutting measure to cope with declining attendance in 2022, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced it has revamped its plans for 2023, trimming the length of its season and number of plays produced. The company will produce two fewer live plays next season, which will run...
Oregon newspaper Mail Tribune in Medford will stop printing at end of month
The newspaper in Medford, Oregon, will cease print publication on Sept. 30. The Mail Tribune says it will move to an electronic format beginning in October. “I made a commitment to the Rogue Valley to keep a printed newspaper as long as we could break even. We eclipsed that a long time ago,” said owner and publisher Steven Saslow, who bought the newspaper five years ago.
Herald and News
Survey shows most Southern Oregonians agree homelessness is important issue
A new survey released last week shows the vast majority of residents in Southern Oregon see homelessness as an important issue. The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon health care groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties.
KTVL
Rainfall reduces fire risk in Jackson, Josephine counties to "Moderate" on Wednesday
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES — Widespread rain across Jackson and Josephine counties has prompted multiple agencies to reduce the wildfire risk from 'High' to 'Moderate' beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 12:01 am. “Eighty-seven percent of all wildfires are human-caused, and we’re asking everyone to do their part to...
aclu-or.org
City of Medford v. April Rosemary Fonseca
On September 22, 2020, journalist April Ehrlich Fonseca was reporting for Jefferson Public Radio in Hawthorne Park, a public park in the City of Medford, Oregon. The Medford police evicted nearly 100 unhoused people living in the park, many of whom were displaced by the Alameda fire. Police attempted to force all press into a specific staging area away from where they could not effectively see or hear the police activities. Ehrlich remained in the park to monitor the police anyway. The City of Medford charged her with criminal trespass and resisting arrest. The ACLU of Oregon partnered with Reporters Committee for Freedom of the press and 50 other news outlets and advocacy organizations to decry the City’s criminalization of the press and advocate that the charges be dismissed. On August 17, 2022, these same organizations filed a motion to appear in court in support of Ms. Ehrlich’s constitutional rights. On August 26, 2022, a Medford municipal court judge granted Ms. Ehrlich’s motion to dismiss the trespassing charge as unconstitutional. On September 8, 2022, the City voluntarily dismissed the remaining resisting arrest charge.
cascadebusnews.com
New Mexican Restaurant, Andale Andale, to Open in La Pine
(L) The owners of Andale Andale are known for their Mazatlán locations in Bend (shown left in photo), Redmond and Klamath Falls that feature “outstanding cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff.” (R) Andale Andale will offer a mix of authentic traditional recipes, such as those featured at Mazatlán in Bend (shown right in photo), with new ones that also “incorporate the freshest ingredients possible.” | Photos courtesy of Andale Andale)
KTVL
Classes cancelled Wednesday due to structural problem at Crater High School
MEDFORD, Ore. — Wednesday classes at Crater High School have been canceled Sept. 21 to allow engineers to address a yet unspecified problem with part of the school's building. Superintendent Walt Davenport wrote to the district Tuesday evening, saying engineers "discovered a structural deficiency at the Crater Campus. The...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Brews and Pizza on the Wild Side!
If you’re enjoying a craft beer, perusing unique pizza options, and enjoying a fun atmosphere perfect for gatherings large and small, you might be at Wild River Pizza!. With locations in Grants Pass, Medford, Cave Junction, and Brookings, Wild River has a varied menu that likely to offer options for all in your party!
KDRV
UPDATE: SchoolWatch: Crater High School closed rest of week for roof integrity concern
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- Central Point School District says today Crater High School (CHS) will stay closed the rest of this week for a structural concern. It says student activities will continue, including football and other sports. It also says it is not employing distance learning or looking to do so during the closure.
KDRV
Medford family raising awareness after losing son to fentanyl overdose
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Garcia family is raising awareness of the dangers of fentanyl after their 19-year-old son, Alex, passed away from an overdose on August 26. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Garcia's death, including how and where he acquired the fentanyl. Now, his family is hoping to encourage others to have open and honest conversations with their children about the dangers of drugs, including fentanyl.
Herald and News
Klamath Falls City Council hears from activist — again — about formation of permanent Equity Committee
Local activist Joey Gentry stood before the Klamath Falls City Council at the biweekly meeting Monday, Sept. 19 to remind councilors of their promises to establish a permanent Equity Committee. Gentry described the process of speaking before council as being “painfully uncomfortable.”
KDRV
UPDATE: New rescue boat helps couple whose mystery raft is causing 911 calls
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is checking on a lead about the owners of a mystery raft stranded on the Rogue River. It appealed to the public today for information related to the "Homemade Huck Finn" style raft stuck on rocks at the Savage Creek rapid without riders.
ijpr.org
Service Alert: Jackson County
Our News & Information service on 1230 AM is off the air due to lightning induced damage. Our engineer is working to restore service as soon as possible. In the meantime, you can hear our News & Information service on 102.3 FM.
KTVL
Longtime Klamath Falls resident loses everything to Van Meter fire
KLAMATH FALLS — As fire crews in Klamath County mop up the Van Meter fire, residents impacted by the incident are trying to move forward, some after losing their homes and all of their belongings. The fire is now 99% contained after burning 2,639 acres, two homes, and 11...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Keith Darrel Bachman, 1961-2022
Keith Darrel Bachman was born on December 7, 1961 to Donald and Helma Bachman in Yreka. Keith passed away suddenly on September 3, 2022 at his home in Eureka. After a short time in Yreka, Donald’s job took the family to Santa Barbara. They continued to live there until 1975. The family moved to Eureka shortly after the death of Keith’s older brother, Kersten. Keith began to attend Winship Junior High School, where he met his first wife, Carole Segura, in band class. Keith attended Eureka Senior High School where he excelled in all sports, including football, wrestling, swimming and track. He then went onto College of the Redwoods and continued to play football, as a star athlete, while studying engineering. Keith and Carole found one another again and began dating while they were both studying at College of the Redwoods. Keith went on to play division two football at UC Davis, where he was invited to play in the All American Bowl two years in a row. Keith became a regular face shown in local papers and television for his football achievements in both high school and college.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140E Fatal, Klamath Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140 E near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman (56) of Klamath Falls, as traveling eastbound on an adjacent canal maintenance road that is above Hwy 140E. For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt. Fleeman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140E was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District #1 and ODOT.
iheart.com
Illegal Marijuana Grow Near Grants Pass Shutdown
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon. Located on the property...
KTVL
Two animals with rabies found in Josephine County
Merlin — The Oregon Health Authority is urging pet owners take additional precautions after rabies was discovered in two wild animals in Josephine County. The two mammals, a bat and a fox, were found outside Wildlife Images Rehabilitation and Education Center in Merlin and tested positive for rabies Sept. 8, according to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University.
KDRV
OSP identified Californian as deadly Highway 140 Jackson County crash victim
OSP says Elizabeth Reynolds of La Jolla, California, died in a crash Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 2:30pm near Brownsboro. OSP says the crash near milepost 17 in Jackson County involved Reynolds' Lexus SUV and a Chevrolet Tahoe operated by 29-year-old Cory Trujillo of Grants Pass. OSP says its...
KTVL
Truckload of grapes crashes on North Applegate Road
MURPHY — Rescue crews are at the scene where a semi-trailer full of grapes rolled over in the 9400 block of North Applegate Road in Murphy. "There are also reports of pools of oil along North Applegate Road," Rural Metro Fire said in a release, "(or maybe grape juice?)"
