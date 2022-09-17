ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Golden Helmet award winners pack some serious Wow-factor for Week 4

BAY CITY, MI – The Bay City Times and Coca-Cola are teaming up for the 58th year of the Golden Helmet Award, honoring the Bay City area’s top performers each week of the high school football season. Coaches are asked to nominate candidates when reporting their results. Weekly...
BAY CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, MI
City
Glenn, MI
City
Bay City, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Bay County, MI
Sports
WNEM

Storm Damage in Bay County causes closures and damages

Here is a look at the top stories we are following this evening. Here are the top stories we are following this evening. The next two home games for Jaguars’ fans will be attended by invitation only following a decision made Friday. Serenity House: Recovery Month. Updated: 6 hours...
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Numbers woes prompt Unionville-Sebewaing to cancel another football game

SEBEWAING, MI – They love their football at Unionville-Sebewaing Area. But, for the second week in a row, they are going without a varsity game. USA coach Josh Hahn said he and his staff decided to forfeit their Week 5 game with Bad Axe due to a lack of healthy, experienced players. The Patriots also canceled last week’s game with Laker.
UNIONVILLE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
The Saginaw News

Power outages reported in Bay County after severe storms

BAY CITY, MI - A line of severe thunderstorms swept through Bay County and the surrounding area during the morning hours causing power outages to pop up. Severe warned storms crossed the Bay City area shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Bay City Electric Light and Power issued a statement on social media that there have been reports of outages in the area and that crews are responding. The department is reminding residents to stay clear of downed power lines.
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah

Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. 4 / 28. Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. Community members fill the church during the...
SAGINAW, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Golf Course#Green Hills#Bobcats#Coach
The Saginaw News

Vassar football coach arrested for home invasion, domestic assault

VASSAR, MI -- An assistant football coach at Vassar High School has been suspended after he was arrested on felony charges. According to Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene, 43-year-old Lawrence McGrandy was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office around 9 a.m. on Aug. 27 after a complaint was filed alleging he had broken into a home in Millington where his 30-year-old former girlfriend had been staying.
VASSAR, MI
MLive.com

Grand Blanc volleyball wins against Davison in close match

Grand Blanc wins against Davison in high school volleyball. Grand Blanc volleyball player Remi Madison (5) spikes the ball while Davison’s players Ryan Garrett (12) and Abigail Latchana (10) jump to block it during a varsity volleyball game at Davison High School on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Grand Blanc High School won against Davison.Get Photo.
GRAND BLANC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WNEM

High school football coach charged with home invasion, assault

VASSAR, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan high school assistant football coach is facing felony charges after an alleged home invasion. Lawrence McGrandy, assistant football coach for Vassar High School, was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 27. The 43-year-old Vassar man has been charged with first-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property more than $1,000, and aggravated domestic assault.
VASSAR, MI
WNEM

Storm chances this evening into Wednesday, cooler Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for some showers and a small chance for a few isolated strong thunderstorms over the next 24 hours. Past any rain chances mid-week, the attention will turn to much cooler temperatures; just in time for the first day of fall!. Here’s...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Former Midland resident accused of trying to abduct, stab boy in New Mexico

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 27-year-old man who used to live in Midland is accused of trying to pick up a boy and then stabbing him several times in New Mexico. Authorities say 27-year-old Brandon McMillan is charged with trying to pick up a boy at a high school in Taos, New Mexico, saying he was his son. Court documents show McMillan went on to stab the boy several times.
MIDLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy