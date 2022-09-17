Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Bay County roundup: Willing to go the distance, be it long or short
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Sept. 20, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. SWIMMING: GLENN IS FIRST IN EVERY EVENT. Evie DeLeon won the...
MLive.com
Meet your Bay City fall sports Athlete of the Week candidates for Sept. 21
BAY CITY, MI -- MLive is recognizing standout performers from the Bay City coverage area each week throughout the fall sports season and giving readers a chance to select an Athlete of the Week. Coaches and athletic directors are asked to submit non-football nominees for Athlete of the Week at...
MLive.com
Golden Helmet award winners pack some serious Wow-factor for Week 4
BAY CITY, MI – The Bay City Times and Coca-Cola are teaming up for the 58th year of the Golden Helmet Award, honoring the Bay City area’s top performers each week of the high school football season. Coaches are asked to nominate candidates when reporting their results. Weekly...
MLive readers select their favorite Flint-area football stadium
FLINT – When it comes to Flint-area football stadiums, Swartz Creek’s is the favorite of readers from MLive-The Flint Journal. Swartz Creek received 12,851 of the 27,410 votes cast – that’s 46.9 percent – to finish ahead of Flushing, which received 11,219 votes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Hale forfeits Week 5 football game to Rogers City due to low roster numbers
HALE, MI – Citing low numbers of available players, Hale has canceled its home football game scheduled for Friday. The Eagles forfeit the North Star League crossover contest to Rogers City, which is free to pursue another opponent to fill the Week 5 slot if it chooses. “(Our) varsity...
WNEM
Storm Damage in Bay County causes closures and damages
Here is a look at the top stories we are following this evening. Here are the top stories we are following this evening. The next two home games for Jaguars’ fans will be attended by invitation only following a decision made Friday. Serenity House: Recovery Month. Updated: 6 hours...
MLive.com
From swamp to state of the art, Clare’s football field has become area’s finest
When Steven Spranger takes a moment to take in the grandeur of Brookwood Park, he can almost hear the echoes of days gone by. After all, it has taken the collective effort of generations of community members to make the Clare football complex what it is today.
MLive.com
Numbers woes prompt Unionville-Sebewaing to cancel another football game
SEBEWAING, MI – They love their football at Unionville-Sebewaing Area. But, for the second week in a row, they are going without a varsity game. USA coach Josh Hahn said he and his staff decided to forfeit their Week 5 game with Bad Axe due to a lack of healthy, experienced players. The Patriots also canceled last week’s game with Laker.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hall of Famer Kenn Domerese retiring at Carman-Ainsworth but isn’t done coaching
FLINT – After 48 years, Kenn Domerese is calling it quits as the cross country and track coach at Carman-Ainsworth. But that doesn’t mean he’s hanging up his whistle.
Up North Voice
McDonald’s restaurants in Roscommon, Mio, Oscoda, Rose City, Tawas, and others get new owner
REGION – 10 McDonald’s restaurants across Northern Michigan now have a new owner. Longtime McDonald’s Owner/Operator Cynthia Villaire and her family have purchased two restaurants in Petoskey, as well as locations in Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Indian River, Mio, Oscoda, Roscommon, Rose City, and Tawas City. “It’s very exciting....
Power outages reported in Bay County after severe storms
BAY CITY, MI - A line of severe thunderstorms swept through Bay County and the surrounding area during the morning hours causing power outages to pop up. Severe warned storms crossed the Bay City area shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Bay City Electric Light and Power issued a statement on social media that there have been reports of outages in the area and that crews are responding. The department is reminding residents to stay clear of downed power lines.
MLive.com
Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah
Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. 4 / 28. Saginaw community comes together in memory of 10-year-old Na’Mylah. Community members fill the church during the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
As grim milestone nears, Saginaw hospital event to reflect on pandemic’s toll
SAGINAW, MI — While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact community health, officials with Covenant HealthCare plan to host an event there to help people healing mentally from the global health crisis. Kristin Knoll, a spokesperson with the Saginaw hospital, said individuals can attend “Pillars of Light,” an outdoor...
abc12.com
Genesee County 911: Part of Flushing Road closed after accident, water rescue
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The 911 Dispatch Center in Genesee County said part of Flushing Road was closed after a reported crash and water rescue. Authorities say a call came in just before 3:15 a.m. Monday about a person in the Flint River near the intersection of Flushing and North Linden roads in Flint Township.
Vassar football coach arrested for home invasion, domestic assault
VASSAR, MI -- An assistant football coach at Vassar High School has been suspended after he was arrested on felony charges. According to Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene, 43-year-old Lawrence McGrandy was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office around 9 a.m. on Aug. 27 after a complaint was filed alleging he had broken into a home in Millington where his 30-year-old former girlfriend had been staying.
MLive.com
Grand Blanc volleyball wins against Davison in close match
Grand Blanc wins against Davison in high school volleyball. Grand Blanc volleyball player Remi Madison (5) spikes the ball while Davison’s players Ryan Garrett (12) and Abigail Latchana (10) jump to block it during a varsity volleyball game at Davison High School on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Grand Blanc High School won against Davison.Get Photo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
High school football coach charged with home invasion, assault
VASSAR, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan high school assistant football coach is facing felony charges after an alleged home invasion. Lawrence McGrandy, assistant football coach for Vassar High School, was arrested by the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 27. The 43-year-old Vassar man has been charged with first-degree home invasion, malicious destruction of property more than $1,000, and aggravated domestic assault.
WNEM
Storm chances this evening into Wednesday, cooler Thursday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking the chance for some showers and a small chance for a few isolated strong thunderstorms over the next 24 hours. Past any rain chances mid-week, the attention will turn to much cooler temperatures; just in time for the first day of fall!. Here’s...
Flint football’s game canceled after off-field fights break out, superintendent says
FLINT, MI — A Flint Jaguars home football game on Friday, Sept. 16, was canceled midway through after multiple fights broke out in the stands during the event at Northwestern High School. Superintendent Kevelin Jones issued a statement to the community regarding the incident with this message — the...
abc12.com
Former Midland resident accused of trying to abduct, stab boy in New Mexico
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 27-year-old man who used to live in Midland is accused of trying to pick up a boy and then stabbing him several times in New Mexico. Authorities say 27-year-old Brandon McMillan is charged with trying to pick up a boy at a high school in Taos, New Mexico, saying he was his son. Court documents show McMillan went on to stab the boy several times.
Comments / 0