BAY CITY, MI - A line of severe thunderstorms swept through Bay County and the surrounding area during the morning hours causing power outages to pop up. Severe warned storms crossed the Bay City area shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Bay City Electric Light and Power issued a statement on social media that there have been reports of outages in the area and that crews are responding. The department is reminding residents to stay clear of downed power lines.

BAY COUNTY, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO