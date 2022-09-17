The New Mexico State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jadis Gutierrez, a Hispanic female, fifteen-year-old, 5’4” tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jadis was last seen wearing a black shirt, and grey pants. She was last seen around 5:00 p.m., on September 18, 2022, at her residence located on Highway 84 in Hernandez, New Mexico. Jadis is missing and is believed to be in DANGER if not located.

HERNANDEZ, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO