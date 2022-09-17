Read full article on original website
National Pretrial Group Honors State Supreme Court Justice And New Mexico Courts Administrator
Justice Michael E. Vigil/Photo Courtesy Supreme Court. AOC Director Artie Pepin received an award Monday from the National Association of Pretrial Services Agencies (NAPSA). Photo courtesy of the Administrative Office of the Courts. Photo Courtesy Supreme Court. Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon accepts Charles W. Daniel Judicial Leadership Award on...
HSD: Applications For Economic Relief Payments Open Monday, Sept. 26
The New Mexico Human Services Department announced today they will begin accepting economic relief assistance applications for low-income New Mexico residents on Monday, Sept. 26. The state legislature appropriated $10 million for the economic relief effort during the 2022 legislative session. Payments of at least $400 will be provided to...
State Participates In National Disability Employment Awareness Month
The New Mexico Division of Vocational Rehabilitation (NMDVR) is participating in this year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month, a campaign that takes place each October. National Disability Employment Awareness Month aims to educate Americans about disability employment issues and celebrates the many and varied contributions of workers with disabilities. This year’s theme is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.”
NMSP Missing Endangered Runaway Advisory – Jadis Gutierrez Of Espanola
The New Mexico State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jadis Gutierrez, a Hispanic female, fifteen-year-old, 5’4” tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jadis was last seen wearing a black shirt, and grey pants. She was last seen around 5:00 p.m., on September 18, 2022, at her residence located on Highway 84 in Hernandez, New Mexico. Jadis is missing and is believed to be in DANGER if not located.
