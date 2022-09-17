Jonathan Kuminga still is only 19 years old. No, this isn't an old Jayson Tatum joke. The Warriors' top draft pick from a year ago finally will get out of the teenager phase of his life on Oct. 6, when he turns 20 years old. Fans and the franchise alike will have to remember that at times, too. Patience still is needed.

