Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Should Celtics pursue these FA big men after Robert Williams injury?
The Boston Celtics' depth will be tested right out of the gate this season. Starting center Robert Williams is expected to miss four-to-six weeks after undergoing left knee surgery, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday. The setback means Williams likely will miss at least Boston's regular-season opener and potentially the first one or two weeks.
NBC Sports
Who are the highest-paid coaches in the NBA?
Having stars on the floor is a great way to achieve success in the NBA, but boasting an elite coach is just as essential. There are only about a handful of said coaches roaming the baselines in the league, but those tacticians earn a sizable salary for their duties. Here’s...
NBA・
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics sign ex-Spurs big man to training camp deal
The Boston Celtics reportedly added frontcourt depth on Wednesday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, the C's signed big man Luka Samanic to a training camp deal on Wednesday. The move comes one day after the team waived forward Bruno Caboclo. With Samanic replacing Caboclo, Boston is back to having...
NBC Sports
Klay posts epic farewell to 'great' summer, ready for NBA season
After winning his fourth title in eight seasons with the Warriors, Klay Thompson has been living his best life all offseason. From the Bahamas to his backyard with his dog Rocco, Thompson’s world tour summer has come to an end. But summer winding down means the 2022-23 NBA season...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Report: Suns actively working toward Jae Crowder trade
“They are very active in this last week conducting business,” Windhorst said. “They’re in trade negotiations right now. A lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder. Jae Crowder is a player who is available on the market right now.”. The Heat are looking for help at...
NBC Sports
A fan struck Kyler Murray in the face after Sunday’s overtime win
After the Cardinals managed to reverse a 20-0 deficit and beat the Raiders in overtime, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had a moment to remember. Via the Associated Press, someone at the game struck Murray in the face. A Las Vegas police spokesman confirmed to the AP that a battery complaint...
NBC Sports
Where five Warriors stars rank on list of Top 100 NBA players
The Warriors are well-represented on ESPN's list of the Top 100 NBA players heading into the 2022-23 season. Players 100-26 were announced on Tuesday and Golden State had four names on the list. One player is noticeably absent, but for good reason. Jordan Poole (No. 55) Not only did Jordan...
NBC Sports
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball out 4-6 weeks — again — to have knee scoped
Lonzo Ball had meniscus surgery on Jan. 28, with the Bulls announcing the usual 6-8 week time frame and thinking he would be back for the playoffs. Except Ball never made it back on the court, his recovery was constantly set back by pain, leading to serious concerns in Chicago about his knee heading into the offseason.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers thought Jimmy G to Commanders likely pre-surgery
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo surely has paid off, but it might not have been the perfect outcome for San Francisco, had Garoppolo landed with another team. One team who showed major interest in Garoppolo was the Washington Commanders. It was set to become a reality until the 30-year-old QB underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder back in March, ESPN reported, citing sources.
NBC Sports
Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win
Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NBC Sports
Watch: Phoenix Suns fan pop champagne to celebrate Sarver selling team
It took seven days longer than most basketball fans wanted but the NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury are going on sale. That result had Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver trending on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon -- a few hours removed from Sarver's commitment to make the franchises available to those interested in making bids.
NBC Sports
Jordan Clarkson on potential trade: ‘I’m ready for whatever happens’
Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz are not done dealing. Rudy Gobert is in Minnesota, Donovan Mitchell is in Cleveland, and now every other Jazz veteran is on the trade block: Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Malik Beasley. And Jordan Clarkson — who could be the first one traded. The Grizzlies,...
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
What Warriors fans can expect from Kuminga in 2022-23 season
Jonathan Kuminga still is only 19 years old. No, this isn't an old Jayson Tatum joke. The Warriors' top draft pick from a year ago finally will get out of the teenager phase of his life on Oct. 6, when he turns 20 years old. Fans and the franchise alike will have to remember that at times, too. Patience still is needed.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G recalls moment Shanahan opened door to remain a 49er
It’s truly an outcome not many -- and perhaps no one -- saw coming. After taking a pay cut to remain with the 49ers as their backup quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo was thrust back under center on Sunday when starter Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury. The veteran signal-caller...
NBC Sports
Leonard Williams’ knee “better than it could be” after Sunday injury
Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams went for an MRI on Monday after hurting his knee in Sunday’s win over the Panthers and head coach Brian Daboll had a pretty positive update on his condition at a press conference. Daboll said that Williams’ knee is “better than it could be”...
NBC Sports
Justin Fields tries to clarify postgame comments that angered Bears fans
Justin Fields didn’t have a good night on Sunday, throwing for only 70 yards and running for 20 in a 27-10 loss to the Packers. It dropped the Bears quarterback to 0-3 against the Packers in his career. His night got worse when, after the game, a reporter asked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Week 2 winners, losers: 49ers' odd Jimmy G offseason justified
What an encore performance. After an exciting start to the 2022 NFL season last week, we witnessed a heartbreaking injury, a couple of stunning fourth-quarter comebacks and already have a contender for the best touchdown celebration of the year. And it's only Week 2. It’s time to declare winners and...
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson did not throw in Wednesday’s practice, but is set to play on Sunday
Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson raised some proverbial eyebrows for those on the Ravens beat when he was spotted at practice wearing a sleeve on his right arm. According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Jackson did not throw a pass to a receiver during the portion of the session open to media.
NBC Sports
Warner hilariously flattens Bosa in funny exchange on field
No one is safe from Fred Warner, not even his own teammates -- as Nick Bosa surely can attest. Chasing after Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III during the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Bosa was caught in the crossfire and was pancaked by Warner.
NBC Sports
49ers sign Marlon Mack to 53-player roster
The 49ers are signing running back Marlon Mack to their active roster from their practice squad, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, announced. San Francisco is running short on healthy backs. Elijah Mitchell went on injured reserve last week after spraining his medial collateral ligament. He is expected to miss two months.
Comments / 0