San Francisco, CA

NBC Sports

Should Celtics pursue these FA big men after Robert Williams injury?

The Boston Celtics' depth will be tested right out of the gate this season. Starting center Robert Williams is expected to miss four-to-six weeks after undergoing left knee surgery, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday. The setback means Williams likely will miss at least Boston's regular-season opener and potentially the first one or two weeks.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Who are the highest-paid coaches in the NBA?

Having stars on the floor is a great way to achieve success in the NBA, but boasting an elite coach is just as essential. There are only about a handful of said coaches roaming the baselines in the league, but those tacticians earn a sizable salary for their duties. Here’s...
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics sign ex-Spurs big man to training camp deal

The Boston Celtics reportedly added frontcourt depth on Wednesday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, the C's signed big man Luka Samanic to a training camp deal on Wednesday. The move comes one day after the team waived forward Bruno Caboclo. With Samanic replacing Caboclo, Boston is back to having...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Suns actively working toward Jae Crowder trade

“They are very active in this last week conducting business,” Windhorst said. “They’re in trade negotiations right now. A lot of them are centered around Jae Crowder. Jae Crowder is a player who is available on the market right now.”. The Heat are looking for help at...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

A fan struck Kyler Murray in the face after Sunday’s overtime win

After the Cardinals managed to reverse a 20-0 deficit and beat the Raiders in overtime, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had a moment to remember. Via the Associated Press, someone at the game struck Murray in the face. A Las Vegas police spokesman confirmed to the AP that a battery complaint...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Where five Warriors stars rank on list of Top 100 NBA players

The Warriors are well-represented on ESPN's list of the Top 100 NBA players heading into the 2022-23 season. Players 100-26 were announced on Tuesday and Golden State had four names on the list. One player is noticeably absent, but for good reason. Jordan Poole (No. 55) Not only did Jordan...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Bulls’ Lonzo Ball out 4-6 weeks — again — to have knee scoped

Lonzo Ball had meniscus surgery on Jan. 28, with the Bulls announcing the usual 6-8 week time frame and thinking he would be back for the playoffs. Except Ball never made it back on the court, his recovery was constantly set back by pain, leading to serious concerns in Chicago about his knee heading into the offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers thought Jimmy G to Commanders likely pre-surgery

The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo surely has paid off, but it might not have been the perfect outcome for San Francisco, had Garoppolo landed with another team. One team who showed major interest in Garoppolo was the Washington Commanders. It was set to become a reality until the 30-year-old QB underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder back in March, ESPN reported, citing sources.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win

Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
NBC Sports

Watch: Phoenix Suns fan pop champagne to celebrate Sarver selling team

It took seven days longer than most basketball fans wanted but the NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury are going on sale. That result had Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver trending on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon -- a few hours removed from Sarver's commitment to make the franchises available to those interested in making bids.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Jordan Clarkson on potential trade: ‘I’m ready for whatever happens’

Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz are not done dealing. Rudy Gobert is in Minnesota, Donovan Mitchell is in Cleveland, and now every other Jazz veteran is on the trade block: Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Malik Beasley. And Jordan Clarkson — who could be the first one traded. The Grizzlies,...
NBA
NBC Sports

What Warriors fans can expect from Kuminga in 2022-23 season

Jonathan Kuminga still is only 19 years old. No, this isn't an old Jayson Tatum joke. The Warriors' top draft pick from a year ago finally will get out of the teenager phase of his life on Oct. 6, when he turns 20 years old. Fans and the franchise alike will have to remember that at times, too. Patience still is needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jimmy G recalls moment Shanahan opened door to remain a 49er

It’s truly an outcome not many -- and perhaps no one -- saw coming. After taking a pay cut to remain with the 49ers as their backup quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo was thrust back under center on Sunday when starter Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury. The veteran signal-caller...
NFL
NBC Sports

Week 2 winners, losers: 49ers' odd Jimmy G offseason justified

What an encore performance. After an exciting start to the 2022 NFL season last week, we witnessed a heartbreaking injury, a couple of stunning fourth-quarter comebacks and already have a contender for the best touchdown celebration of the year. And it's only Week 2. It’s time to declare winners and...
NFL
NBC Sports

Warner hilariously flattens Bosa in funny exchange on field

No one is safe from Fred Warner, not even his own teammates -- as Nick Bosa surely can attest. Chasing after Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III during the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Bosa was caught in the crossfire and was pancaked by Warner.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers sign Marlon Mack to 53-player roster

The 49ers are signing running back Marlon Mack to their active roster from their practice squad, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, announced. San Francisco is running short on healthy backs. Elijah Mitchell went on injured reserve last week after spraining his medial collateral ligament. He is expected to miss two months.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

