FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
wdrb.com
After losing second son to fentanyl overdose, Louisville family speaks out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 911 call came on a Sunday afternoon in June. Louisville residents Brian and Sally Lawrence found their 18-year-old son Jacob in bed covered with his vomit. They woke him up, and he showered. They made him come down the living room couch to keep an eye on him. The Lawrence's weren't sure what he had done, and it turned out, Jacob didn't know either.
WLKY.com
For first time ever, BowmanFest in Louisville will have an airshow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Keep your eyes on the skies: BowmanFest is once again landing in Louisville. This year's two-day aviation festival will feature a first for Bowman Field. In addition to learning about historic aircrafts, those who attend will have a chance to watch a thrilling airshow complete with smoke, formations and maneuvers by first-class pilots.
WLKY.com
70 organizations team up in Shelby County for job fair to address construction worker shortage
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — As the shortage of construction workers in Kentucky continues to worsen, nearly 70 different organizations came together in Shelby County this week to reverse the negative trend. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Shelby County Fairgrounds hosted the 16th annual Kentucky Construction Career Days fair. "This year...
WLKY.com
Louisville mayoral forum 2022, part 1: Focus on crime, public safety, policing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the first of four WLKY Mayoral Candidate Forums, Republican Bill Dieruf and Democrat Craig Greenberg talked about crime, public safety and policing. One promises a return to classic crime-fighting tactics, with his current suburban police chief as his top public safety officer. The other promises...
'It stings your eyes, burns your nose': Foul odor causing frustration among Park DuValle community
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents in the Park DuValle neighborhood say a terrible smell of sewage is hurting their quality of life, both inside and outside their homes. Corey and Kendra Williams, who live at The Villages of Park DuValle just off Wilson Avenue, say the foul odor has been a problem for years, but they tell WHAS 11 it's gotten much worse in recent months.
wdrb.com
LMPD: Several people shot, grazed by 'gel ball type pellet' in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people were shot by a "gel ball type pellet" Wednesday afternoon in downtown Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around noon to the 600 block of Cedar Street, near 6th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, on the report of a shooting.
WLKY.com
St. X, Trinity come together for rivalry week food drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While rivalry week for St. X and Trinity usually consists of back and forth jabs, the two schools are coming together for a bigger cause. The two schools are working together during rivalry week to collect food for Dare to Care. "Tackling Hunger Together" is what...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
wdrb.com
Downtown Louisville's new urban sports park opens Tuesday for public play
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public can now use the city's new urban sports park in downtown Louisville. Open play at the Baird Urban Sports Park starts Tuesday. Anyone can play at the 20,000-square-foot park on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's located at a redevelopment site along West Main Street.
WLKY.com
Proposed ordinance would change the way Louisville addresses nuisance properties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A proposedordinance is taking aim at the way nuisance properties are dealt with in the metro. Tackling the city's violent crime has become a top priority for the entire Louisville Metro Council. Now that means taking a look at some of the properties where crimes are repeatedly taking place.
WLKY.com
Radcliff becomes 2nd city in Kentucky to prohibit sale of dogs bred in puppy mills
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Selling puppies from a mill is now against the law in another Kentucky city. The city of Radcliff's council members voted yes on an ordinance that would prohibit the selling of puppy mill dogs. City Councilwoman Toshie Murrell announced the decision on her Facebook Tuesday. She...
WHAS 11
Louisville restaurant closing its doors in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While a Louisville restaurant is closing the doors to its brick-and-mortar shop Wednesday, they aren’t going out of business. In a recent Facebook post, Red Top Hotdogs announced they are closing their doors Wednesday after their “final shift of service.” They will serve their last hot dogs at the restaurant from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Once numerous, the few remaining ferries on the Ohio River carry on
The boats hearken back to a slower time and maintain the cultural heartbeats of the small communities that keep them afloat.
Atlanta based developer buys hundreds of apartment units across West Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A developer out of Atlanta has purchased over 300 units in West Louisville in a nearly $30 million deal. Some are raising concerns, wondering what the transition from a local to corporate landlord will do for West Louisville residents. The deal cost Atlanta-based developer Benimax $27...
Wave 3
‘Do it now’: Doctors urge importance of getting the omicron booster shot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Public health experts said now is the time to get the latest round of COVID boosters, and some are listening. Norton Healthcare reported Tuesday that 1,200 booster shots have been administered in just three days. The updated omicron booster shots are now available for teens and adults and provide protection against the variant and the original COVID virus.
WLKY.com
Women's golf tournament raised more than $100k for Louisville charity
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Persimmon Ridge Golf Club has hosted a ladies tournament for years, but what it was missing was a cause. So, the ladies who belonged to the club decided to use the tournament as a way to raise money for Maryhurst, a local non-profit in Louisville that helps women and children who have suffered from abuse.
Wave 3
Two interstate crashes impacted morning commute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There were two interstate crashes that impacted many drivers’ Monday morning commute. All lanes and the right shoulders were blocked on the I-64 East Ramp to I-65 South and on I-65 South at the mile-marker 133 Ramp from Eastern Parkway in Jefferson County, according to Trimarc.
Construction of EV battery plants in Hardin County expected to start by end of 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been nearly a year since Ford Motor Company announced a nearly $6 billion investment into Kentucky to build twin electric battery plants in Hardin County, to further what the automaker sees as the future. Now, we're getting a better understanding of the timeline for construction...
WLKY.com
Bernheim Forest gets $700k donation and 100 tons of boulders for its unique 'Play-cosystem'
CLERMONT, Ky. — Bernheim Forest introduced its 'Play-cosystem' concept as a natural way for kids to play and learn about nature. The concept includes no monkey bars, swing sets, or plastic slides; but instead dirt, sticks and trees. On Tuesday, the park announced the donation of a $700k grant...
leoweekly.com
Atlanta Firm Buys Hundreds of West Louisville Apartments as Corporate Landlord Expansion Continues
This story is part of KyCIR’s Housing Project. Complete this survey to share tips, experiences and questions that can help shape our reporting. Shalonda Forney got a new landlord earlier this year, but no one told her. Forney, 29, lives with her four kids in a small ground-floor apartment...
