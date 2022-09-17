Pyramid Café is pleased to announce its new location at 157 Central Park Square, next to Pet Pangaea. The space was formerly the location of Time Out Pizzeria. Owner Ziggy Rzig said the eastern part of the restaurant, facing 15th and Nectar streets, will feature Pyramid’s freshly prepared foods and take-out options. He has plans to convert the western-facing part of the restaurant, opposite Rigoberto’s, into the Los Alamos Cantina. The restaurant will serve tapas and much more.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO