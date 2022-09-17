Read full article on original website
Wednesday Sunrise Over Los Alamos
Wednesday’s sunrise over Los Alamos as seen from Arizona Avenue. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
Several Opportunities To See ‘The Secret Garden’ Sept. 22-25 At The Performing Arts Center
Quite a cast of young characters in ‘The Secret Garden’ this weekend at the Los Alamos Performing Arts Center. Photo by Vitaliy Gyrya. There are several opportunities to catch ‘The Secret Garden’ Sept. 22-25 at the Performing Arts Center, 1670 Nectar Street. The play is based on the novel by Frances Hodgeson Burnett and adapted for the stage by Maryanne M. Adams.
Pyramid Cafe Announces New Location And Expansion In Central Park Square
Pyramid Café is pleased to announce its new location at 157 Central Park Square, next to Pet Pangaea. The space was formerly the location of Time Out Pizzeria. Owner Ziggy Rzig said the eastern part of the restaurant, facing 15th and Nectar streets, will feature Pyramid’s freshly prepared foods and take-out options. He has plans to convert the western-facing part of the restaurant, opposite Rigoberto’s, into the Los Alamos Cantina. The restaurant will serve tapas and much more.
Fuller Lodge Art Center Hosts Plein Air Painters Of New Mexico From Sept. 24 – Oct. 8
The Los Alamos Arts Center is proud to host the Plein Air Painters of New Mexico Show and Paint Out. Join artists from around New Mexico for a week of Plein Air activities, workshops, and a gallery show opening reception at Fuller Lodge Art Center. The public is invited to...
LANL Receives The Food Depot 2022 Corporate Lifetime Giving Award
Jill Dixon, deputy director of the Food Depot, presents the Corporate Lifetime Giving Award for 2022 to LANL Staff Director Frances Chadwick. Photo Courtesy LANL. The Food Depot has honored Los Alamos National Laboratory with its Corporate Lifetime Giving Award for 2022, in recognition of the long-standing generosity of employees and the further support of Laboratory operator Triad.
County: Customer Service Fair Is Back For 2022
In appreciation for their customers and in observance of national Customer Service Week, the staff of the Los Alamos County Customer Care Center will host its annual customer service fair on Oct. 5. The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. in the lobby of the Los Alamos County Municipal Building at 1000 Central Ave.
Espanola Valley Arts Festival Set For Saturday And Sunday, Features Art, Local Music And Cultural Dancers
The 37th Annual Espanola Valley Arts Festival honoring its handmade history takes place on Sept. 24 and 25. at the Plaza de Española Convento from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The festival will feature artists that will showcase their work. A wide variety of art mediums and styles such as, woodwork, metal, glass, sculpture, pottery, contemporary clay, weaving, furniture, fabric art, photography, retables, bultos, tinwork, jewelry, acrylic, watercolor and oil paintings will be on display.
Chamisa Elementary School To Host Roller Skating Event Sept. 23 At Los Alamos Ice Rink
Chamisa Elementary School is holding a Roller Skating Night Sept. 23 at the Los Alamos Ice Rink to raise funds for the 6th grade end of the year trip. Tickets are $10 per person and the event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
N3B Los Alamos Awards $120 Million In Subcontracts To Support Soil Remediation At Los Alamos National Laboratory
A Newport News Nuclear BWXT-Los Alamos (N3B) employee collects a soil sample for analysis of potential contaminants associated with historical operations at Los Alamos National Laboratory. N3B recently awarded $120 million in subcontracts for its work investigating and, as necessary, remediating potentially contaminated sites in canyon watersheds around LANL. Photo Courtesy N3B.
Kiwanis Club Hears From LARSO Executive Director Bernadette Lauritzen
Bernadette Lauritzen spoke to the Kiwanis Club September 13. Photo Courtesy Kiwanis. Bernadette Lauritzen, executive director of Los Alamos Retired & Senior Organization (LARSO) spoke at the Kiwanis meeting on September 13, looking back over the coronavirus crisis and recalling the impact it had on the Betty Ehart Senior Center in Los Alamos and the White Rock Senior Center.
First Female Undersheriff at Rio Arriba County
Rio Arriba County Undersheriff Monica Salazar is sworn into office. Photo Courtesy RAC Sheriff’s Office. Monica Salazar wasn’t aware she was making history when she accepted the position of Undersheriff at Rio Arriba County on July 12. “I think it’s awesome because I would like to show that...
LAPD: Two-Vehicle Crash On Pajarito Road Near Mile Marker #5
UPDATE: Crash has been cleared. 8:30 a.m. Los Alamos Police Department is reporting a two-vehicle crash on Pajarito Road near Mile Marker 5. There is one injury and LAPD and Centerra are on scene to investigate and conduct traffic control. Motorists are cautioned to avoid area if possible or use...
NMSP Missing Endangered Runaway Advisory – Jadis Gutierrez Of Espanola
The New Mexico State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jadis Gutierrez, a Hispanic female, fifteen-year-old, 5’4” tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jadis was last seen wearing a black shirt, and grey pants. She was last seen around 5:00 p.m., on September 18, 2022, at her residence located on Highway 84 in Hernandez, New Mexico. Jadis is missing and is believed to be in DANGER if not located.
LANL: Investors And Scientists Converge At 2022 DisrupTECH Tech-Transfer Event
Lead scientist Manvendra Dubey, left, demonstrates a component of the Autonomous Low-cost Fast Leak Detection System, a neural-network solution that detects methane gas leaks for petroleum-production facilities. If widely implemented, the cost-effective technology could reduce emissions of the potent greenhouse gas by up to 90%. Photo Courtesy LANL. LANL NEWS...
County COVID-19 Newsletter Issued
In this week’s Los Alamos County COVID-19 Newsletter issued Friday, Sept. 16, William F. Athas, PhD and retired epidemiologist, writes in the “Epidemiology Corner” that nationwide hospitalizations continue to decline gradually as the BA.5 Omicron variant remains predominant. In Los Alamos, there is a declining trend in transmission and emergency department visits, and the wastewater surveillance program continues to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus with only the BA.5 variant identified. The CDC Community Level for Los Alamos is downgraded to “Low.”
