Parkland, FL

wlrn.org

Jessell looks set to be the new FIU president - as the only finalist for the post

After stepping in as interim president after Mark Rosenberg’s abrupt resignation, Kenneth Jessell appears likely to be named president of Florida International University. Roger Tovar, a member of the university’s Board of Trustees and chairman of its presidential search committee, said in an update released Wednesday that Jessell is the only presidential candidate who will be recommended to the trustees.
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

Engage Miami helps young voters register ahead of the midterms

Ahead of November's midterm elections, a registration drive aimed at young voters brought out an offer Miami Dade College students couldn't refuse: a hot slice. Working with Engage Miami, a youth participation organization, the college hosted nonprofit Pizza To The Polls during National Voter Registration Day this week. Since 2016,...
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

FIU celebrates 50 years of classes

When Florida International University opened its doors 50 years ago, nearly 6,000 students were enrolled for the first day of classes. Since then, FIU’s enrollment has grown to nearly 10 times that. In the process, it’s become one of the largest public universities in the country – and has...
MIAMI, FL

