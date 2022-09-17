Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe Mertens
(Maybe) avoid staying at the Maritime Manor in Dania Beach, FloridaEvie M.Dania Beach, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnightEvie M.Coral Springs, FL
3 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
wlrn.org
Judge in Parkland school shooter trial refuses to step down after defense request over outburst
The judge for the Parkland school shooter penalty trial has refused to step down from the case after a request from defense attorneys. Judge Elizabeth Scherer made her ruling Monday afternoon during a hearing on what evidence and witnesses the prosecutors can call during their rebuttal case later this month.
wlrn.org
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony makes it on the list of officers under investigation
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony has been added to a list maintained by prosecutors of cops whose testimony and credibility could be considered suspect, potentially discrediting them on the witness stand. Through the years, the prosecutors’ list — known as the Brady List — has included current and former officers...
wlrn.org
Miami-Dade commissioners double their own pay, but kill 'ambassadors' plan
Miami-Dade County commissioners narrowly voted to more than double their compensation early Wednesday morning but killed a plan to pay former members $25,000 a year to serve as ceremonial “county ambassadors” at public events. In a 7-5 vote, commissioners approved increasing their yearly compensation from $60,000 to $138,000,...
wlrn.org
Jessell looks set to be the new FIU president - as the only finalist for the post
After stepping in as interim president after Mark Rosenberg’s abrupt resignation, Kenneth Jessell appears likely to be named president of Florida International University. Roger Tovar, a member of the university’s Board of Trustees and chairman of its presidential search committee, said in an update released Wednesday that Jessell is the only presidential candidate who will be recommended to the trustees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlrn.org
Engage Miami helps young voters register ahead of the midterms
Ahead of November's midterm elections, a registration drive aimed at young voters brought out an offer Miami Dade College students couldn't refuse: a hot slice. Working with Engage Miami, a youth participation organization, the college hosted nonprofit Pizza To The Polls during National Voter Registration Day this week. Since 2016,...
wlrn.org
FIU celebrates 50 years of classes
When Florida International University opened its doors 50 years ago, nearly 6,000 students were enrolled for the first day of classes. Since then, FIU’s enrollment has grown to nearly 10 times that. In the process, it’s become one of the largest public universities in the country – and has...
Comments / 0