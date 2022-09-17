Despite that online halfwit insisting, “politics have no place in ‘Star Wars,’” or some nonsense about wokeness, I’m sorry to break it to you that George Lucas’ films have always been, in fact, political from the jump. It is an era where a totalitarian regime rules the galaxy with an iron fist wiping out all dissidents and agitators, after all. While its fantasy elements and family legacy perhaps overshadowed the franchise for years, the prequels were concurrently just as much about the tragic erosion of democracy as they were about the fall of the chosen one. Yet, in our modern age, it really wasn’t until “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” that Lucasfilm really started seriously examining the “war” in “Star Wars” and all its various meaningful implications in perhaps a starker, more resonant form.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO