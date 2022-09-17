Read full article on original website
New ‘Black Adam’ TV Spot Teases Amanda Waller & Possibly Other DC Heroes In Upcoming Film
Since David Zaslav took over as CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, the future of the DCEU has been in major upheaval. But a new TV spot for “Black Adam,” in theaters next month, may offer a preview of what Zaslav’s new vision for DC’s future is. And from the looks of things, they will be a lot of cross-over between Dwayne Johnson‘s new anti-hero and other DCEU characters.
‘Fantastic Four’: Writing Team Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer Will Pen Upcoming MCU Film
As Marvel fans know, the MCU works in phases, and Phase 4, long-delayed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, culminates with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on November 11. But Phase 5 stars shortly afterward, and Phase 6 is already in development. And now, perhaps the most intriguing Phase 6 film announced, “Fantastic Four,” has its writing team.
‘Scanners’: HBO Is Remaking Cronenberg’s Film Into A TV Series With ‘Black Mirror’ Writer, ‘Lovecraft Country’ Director
As David Cronenberg preps “The Shrouds,” he continues to shop around the TV adaptation of his 2015 novel “Consumed.” But now it looks like another Cronenberg-related project will hit TV before that, although the director isn’t directly involved. READ MORE: ‘The Shrouds’: David Cronenberg Describe...
‘Axel Foley’: Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Reuniting For Netflix Sequel
After almost 30 years, Netflix is getting the “Beverly Hills Cop” gang back together for an all-new sequel. And Deadline reports that the original cast are all coming back to reprise the roles they had in the series’ first trilogy of films. “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley‘...
‘Andor’ Review: Tony Gilroy Doubles Down On ‘Rogue One & ‘Star Wars’ For Adults In Engaging Spy Thriller About Tyranny
Despite that online halfwit insisting, “politics have no place in ‘Star Wars,’” or some nonsense about wokeness, I’m sorry to break it to you that George Lucas’ films have always been, in fact, political from the jump. It is an era where a totalitarian regime rules the galaxy with an iron fist wiping out all dissidents and agitators, after all. While its fantasy elements and family legacy perhaps overshadowed the franchise for years, the prequels were concurrently just as much about the tragic erosion of democracy as they were about the fall of the chosen one. Yet, in our modern age, it really wasn’t until “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” that Lucasfilm really started seriously examining the “war” in “Star Wars” and all its various meaningful implications in perhaps a starker, more resonant form.
‘Fingernails’: Jeremy Allen White Joins Jessie Buckley & Riz Ahmed In Upcoming Apple Original Film
Jeremy Allen White continues to add new projects to his schedule before he shoots the next season of “The Bear.” Last week, the actor joined the cast of A24‘s upcoming wrestling family biopic “The Iron Claw.” This week, White joins an upcoming Apple Original Films movie from up-and-coming director, Christos Nikou.
‘Mister Organ’ Trailer: David Farrier’s Latest Doc Premieres At Fantastic Fest On September 24
David Farrier has made his mark in the past several years with documentaries with off-beat subjects like 2016’s “Tickled” and his 2018 Netflix series “Dark Tourist.” Now, he’s back with his latest feature, “Mister Organ,” about perhaps his most weirdest subject yet.
New ‘Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon’ Clip: Ana Lily Amirpour’s Latest Finally Hits Theaters On September 30
It’s been a while since Ana Lily Amirpour‘s one-two punch of “A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night” and “The Bad Batch” made her a woman filmmaker to watch. But five years passed between “The Bad Batch” and the world premiere of Amirpour’s latest at Venice last year. Has everyone forgotten about her? It’s time to find out, as “Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon” finally hits theaters and Digital On-Demand at the end of the month.
‘Infinity Pool’: Brandon Cronenberg’s New Alexander Skarsgård & Mia Goth Movie Rated NC-17, But NEON Will Appeal
Like father, like son? Brandon Cronenberg‘s work as a director already had a similar tone to his Dad, David Cronenberg. But now he’s following in his father’s footsteps in another way: his upcoming film “Infinity Pool” has received an NC-17 rating, just like his father’s 1996 film “Crash.”
‘The Shrouds’: David Cronenberg Describes His Next Film With Vincent Cassel & Léa Seydoux As “Autobiographical”
David Cronenberg returned in a big way this year with “Crimes Of The Future,” his first film since 2014’s “Map To The Stars.” And Cronenberg has more projects on the way. He shopped around “The Shrouds” and a television adaptation of his 2015 novel “Consumed” at the Cannes Film Festival before the world premiere of “Future.” “The Shrouds” comes first, and at the San Sebastian Film Festival, Cronenberg shed some light on the project.
‘Hellraiser’ Trailer: A New Reimagining Of The Clive Barker Classic Hits Hulu On October 7
What’s your pleasure? The Cenobites make their bloody return in “Hellraiser.” Described as a “reimagining” of Clive Barker’s classic film, this update stays true to its roots while presenting a new take on its revered source material. And the film’s recent R rating puts to rest any fears that the new project will shy away from what made the original so compelling. Seeing “strong bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual content and brief graphic nudity” is enough to delight fans in search of another hellish journey.
‘Andor’: Diego Luna Confirms That New Disney+ Show Is The Last Time He’ll Play The Character
The first three episodes of Tony Gilroy‘s “Star Wars” series “Andor” premiere on Disney+ today, to much anticipation. In the lead-up to the show, Gilroy said “Andor” would be a creative pivot from earlier Disney+ “Star Wars” fare, and advance reviews of the series confirm that. Our review‘s headline calls it an “engaging spy thriller about tyranny” and a series geared for adults. So, if you hoped “Andor” would be a grimmer, more serious approach to a galaxy far, far away, congratulations: the show looks to be all that and more.
‘Nothing Compares’ Trailer: Documentary About Sinéad O’Connor’s Life & Career Hits Showtime On September 30
Sinéad O’Connor remains one of the most influential music acts to emerge into the pop mainstream in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Now, take a look at her life and career through the lens of Kathryn Ferguson, making her documentary feature debut with “Nothing Compares,” an in-depth look at O’Connor’s creative legacy.
‘Let The Right One In’ Trailer: Showtime’s Series Remake Of The Kid Vampire Film Premieres On October 9
Does the world need another remake of “Let The Right One In“? Tomas Alfredson‘s 2008 film was already an adaptation of a 2004 novel, and then the American remake “Let Me In” hit theaters in 2010. Make no mistake, it’s still a chilling story and an intriguing take on vampire lore, but is telling it again necessary?
‘Moonage Daydream’ Director Brett Morgen Talks Creating A “Non-Biographical” David Bowie Doc & More [Interview]
At this point, we’ve all seen enough documentaries about 20th-century musical geniuses that the average viewer could direct one in their sleep: archival footage of the greatest-hits performances, behind-the-scenes clips showing the snatches of solitary humanity underneath the currents of history, and some interviews with loved ones and collaborators that go beyond the image to a subject’s vulnerable core. Tried-and-true as the template might be, Brett Morgen also finds it fatally boring, and endeavors to chart a less clear-cut path with his films. He’s directed nonfiction portraits of primatologist Jane Goodall, high-living New Hollywood titan Robert Evans, and counterculture rabble-rouser Abbie Hoffman, but he really hit his groove with a pair of features about guitar legends, profiling Kurt Cobain in “Montage of Heck” and now David Bowie in the new “Moonage Daydream.” The chameleonic Bowie refused to fall back on expected formulas, and Morgen resolved to do the same from the earliest conception of his avant-garde-adjacent monument to the emperor of art-rock.
‘Blonde’: Ana de Armas Left A Card On Marilyn Monroe’s Grave “Asking For Permission” To Make The Film
When it comes to biopics, they don’t get much more intensely intimate than Andrew Dominik‘s “Blonde.” And the film’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month confirmed that Ana de Armas expertly channels Marilyn Monroe in her performance. In fact, de Armas got so close to Monroe during the film’s production the actress attempted to contact the deceased starlet, in a way.
Best Director Oscars 2023 Predictions And Contenders
Is any race for a nomination in this category moot? Has Steven Spielberg already won it for his personal, Hollywood industry-friendly drama “The Fabelmans”? Possibly, but not probably. The Director’s branch of the Academy has become one of the most international of all the branches. It’s also one of the smaller branches which means that diversity seriously skews its nominations. In fact, last year Spielberg was one of just two American-born nominees. The question is who will join the three-time Academy Award winner in one of Oscar’s most prestigious categories?
‘Nomadland’ Director Chloé Zhao Inks Multi-Year First-Look TV Deal With Searchlight Television
Is Chloé Zhao headed to the small screen? It looks that way, as the “Eternals” director has signed a multi-year first-look TV deal with Searchlight Television. The deal reunites Zhao and Searchlight after their super-successful “Nomadland,” which won Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress at 93rd Academy Awards.
James Cameron Explains How He Won ‘Avatar’ Studio Battles: “You Know What? I Made ‘Titanic’”
James Cameron is a confident filmmaker. You can see that in his actual filmmaking style and choices. Waiting years between sequels and building an original franchise about blue aliens and 3D technology, for example. But he also is well aware of the financial success he’s experienced, and Cameron isn’t afraid to use that to his advantage, such as when he was making the original “Avatar.”
Woody Allen Is Not Retiring After All But He Is Unhappy About Current State Of Film Distribution
Over the weekend, Woody Allen made headlines after a Spanish media outlet published an interview that seemed to have the filmmaker announce his retirement after the completion of his upcoming 50th feature. In addition, Allen seemingly announced that he would write a novel after he put a bow on his filmmaking career. Now, just a day later, the filmmaker is walking back those comments and claiming he never said such things.
