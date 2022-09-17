ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Riverside County confirms 1st pediatric MPX case

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
 5 days ago

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. ( KNX ) — A child less than 10 has contracted MPX in the western part of Riverside County, the Riverside University Health System announced Friday.

The child did not require hospitalization and is recovering at home, but it's unclear how the pediatric patient acquired MPX, also known as monkeypox.

The university healthcare system said it was notified of the positive diagnosis earlier this week.

At least 256 positive cases have occurred in Riverside County. Palm Springs accounted for nearly 50% of those.

The virus spreads primarily through infectious sores, scabs, or bodily fluids, including sex and body-to-body contact.

Health officials recommend avoiding close contact with anyone with sores or rashes and practicing good hygiene — including washing your hands thoroughly and using personal protective equipment.

