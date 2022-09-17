Man charged with sex assaults on 2 girls in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 71-year-old man was charged today with sexually assaulting two girls in Santa Ana.

Tomas Moreno was charged with three counts of forcible oral copulation on a minor 14 and older, a count of forcible oral copulation and two counts of lewd or lascivious acts on a minor younger than 14. According to the criminal complaint, one girl was 15 years old and the other was 8 years old.

The alleged attacks occurred from April 2015 through June of 2019, according to the complaint.

Moreno, who listed his occupation as a baker in jail records, was ordered held on $1 million bail. He did not enter a plea at his arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana on Friday, and the hearing was rescheduled for Oct. 17 in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

Messages to Santa Ana police and the Orange County District Attorney's Office were not immediately returned.

