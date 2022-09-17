Read full article on original website
Several stolen service seals returned to Spanish Fort Veterans Memorial Cemetery
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Several U.S. military service seals stolen from the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort in early August have reportedly been returned. Seals for the U.S. Army, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps were delivered by the Alabama Highway Department on Sept. 16 after...
Orange Beach building new $5M fire station on Canal Road
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Millions of dollars in public safety improvements are underway in Orange Beach as the city moves forward with the construction of a new fire station on Canal Road. Orange Beach Fire Department’s new Station 3 will be a state-of-the-art building, and the first of...
ALEA: Pedestrian from Birmingham killed in crash west of Foley
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, has claimed the life of a Birmingham man. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by...
Dauphin Island working to develop boardwalk and nature preserve
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WPMI) — When the weather's nice, Dauphin Island is one of the best places you can go. Environmentalists and the town of Dauphin Island are spending $5 million to keep away developers and protect wildlife on the island's West end. "Well about 4 or 5 years...
LendingTree Bowl presents donation check to Mobile teacher
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A big ol' check and an unexpected surprise for a Mobile cCounty teacher. Officials with the lending tree bowl surprisedTanner Williams elementary teacher Kelly Parker with a thousand dollar donation in front of her second grade class. It's a part of the "big day of...
Mobile's Crescent Theater will not be closing after last minute rescue
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Good news tonight for folks who enjoy heading out to the movies:. The Crescent Theater will not be closing after all. Two weeks ago, we reported the iconic downtown theater would be closing October 1st due to a raise in rent. Now generous benefactors are...
Foley spending $52M on infrastructure improvements amid growth
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Foley is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Baldwin County and the city now has plans to spend millions of dollars on infrastructure improvements to deal with impacts from that growth. The city of Foley has seen a surge in new residents, as well...
Coast Guard plane makes emergency landing at Mobile Regional Airport
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Coast Guard Search and Rescue plane had to make an emergency landing Monday morning at Bates Field. The airplane was on a routine mission when the pilot noticed smoke in the cockpit. Coast Guard officials tell NBC 15 the crew was able to secure...
Plans leak for proposed Mobile County Park
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Draft Conceptual plans for a new park in the Downtown Mobile area were leaked online Friday. The park, named Lewis Landing, was originally approved by the Mobile County Commission as part of the Mobile County Park Initiative Project in July 2021. Mobile County officials declined...
City of Mobile says new scooters appearing downtown have no 'right of way' agreement
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile says new scooters appearing downtown have no agreement with the city, and that they will be impounded. "The City of Mobile has not been provided any information about the EZRide scooters recently placed in the downtown area. The company does not have a franchise agreement to have its scooters in the city’s rights of way, and the Mobile Police Department will be impounding them. We are currently working to finalize a franchise agreement with another company to bring scooters back to downtown Mobile."
City of Fairhope accepting nominations for 2022 Veteran of the Year
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The City of Fairhope is now accepting applications for the 2022 Veteran of the Year. Each year the city honors a local living veteran who has served his or her country and has also used the leadership skills and abilities learned in service to the nation to better the community through volunteerism.
Lead found in soil where Mobile plans to develop public park
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Brookley Air Force Base once served as a repair and salvage site for military planes. There were also seven shooting ranges on the base. One of them, the central pistol range, was located where Mobile will develop Brookley on the Bay Park. "Most ammunition, at...
I tried to be as involved as I could be,' says Mobile schools' new JROTC leader
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — What does it take to be a leader?. Army Lt. Col. Robert Barrow, Retried, has his own opinion- "Self-confidence, selfless service, willingness to take on hard jobs, and an ability to look at something and make a decision in a timely manner ..." That's a...
Ambulance companies try to block competitor from operating in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Kenneth Hughes says his Medevac Alabama ambulances that come from Baldwin and Clarke Counties can drop off patients at Mobile hospitals, but they can't leave with patients because they can't operate in Mobile. "They come here, drop off a patient and then they leave empty,"...
Spanish Fort Mayor working with US Postal Service to get post office back
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Spanish Fort is stepping up the fight to get its post office back nearly 2 years after the US Postal Service closed it down. Spanish Fort residents in need of a quick trip to the local post office are still out of luck.
Arrest made in Flicker Drive shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Detectives with the Mobile Police Department were able to identify Valeido L. Davidson, 32, as the suspect involved. He will be charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling. ORIGINAL STORY: A Mobile police officer says...
Mobile Police seek missing man with medical issues
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department seeks the public's help locating 64-year-old Darrell Chambers. Chambers suffers from several medical issues and is sometimes easily confused. Chambers was last seen on September 14, 2022, on the 3000 block of Pleasant Valley Road, walking to the bus stop. He...
Gulf Shores Schools launch student-teacher program, paying for housing
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The Gulf Shores City School System has launched a new student-teacher program to help prospective educators get their start, and provide another helping hand for local children. 3 student-teachers are hard at work at the Gulf Shores Elementary School, assisting in the campus' new...
MCSO promotes first Black woman and first woman to Captain
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Breaking glass ceilings. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has named Terri Hall the first Black woman and the first woman to be promoted to Captain. Hall was promoted during a ceremony last week. She says she's humbled and proud to be the first. "My name...
Robertsdale woman concerned about vape-related drug use after school suspends grandson
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Robertsdale woman is raising concerns about vape-related drug use in schools after she claims another student gave her grandson something that caused him to hallucinate. Melinda Hastings said her grandson was suspended, and has faced punishment at home, but she feels not enough is...
