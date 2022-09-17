ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Convicted killer out on bond, behind the wheel during deadly police chase Monday

BATON ROUGE- A career criminal who was convicted in a 2012 murder led police on a deadly chase Monday, just days after he was released on bond for an unrelated shooting. That crash left a passenger dead in the car. Sources say Derian Bailey was driving and remains hospitalized following the crash. Baton Rouge Police have not confirmed his identity but did say a ski mask and weapons were found inside the vehicle.
Two men killed in double shooting Monday in Baker, report says

Two men were killed in a shooting in Baker Monday night following a domestic incident, according to a report from WBRZ. The shooting happened 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Chamberlain Avenue, the TV station reported. The victims’ names have not been released. No other information was immediately...
Detectives investigate fatal, gang-related shooting in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 33-year-old man was killed in a gang-related shooting Tuesday (September 20) night at Sherwood Place Apartments, authorities say. The following day, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) identified the deceased as Stanley Wright and confirmed that it appears Wright was targeted in a gang-related shooting. EBRSO says they […]
Man tried to have former coworker killed after robbing and assaulting him

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday for attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly told another man to shoot his former coworker. The Baton Rouge Police Department initially responded to a shooting late on the night of Aug. 24 near Convention Street. The victim was left in serious condition but told police he was sitting on North 17th Street when two men approached him with guns.
Deadly double shooting stemmed from domestic incident, Baker police say

That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. Two killed in Baker shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Baker...
Calvin Roberts
Baker PD responds to deadly double shooting on Chamberlain Ave.

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 19. Upon arrival, Baker PD found that two men were shot and killed on Chamberlain Ave. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn confirmed that “the overnight shooting started because of a disagreement...
Gunshots Heard on Surveillance Video Nearby as Family Speaks Out About LSU Student Who Was Fatally Shot

An investigation into the fatal shooting of LSU student Allison Rice continues as her family speaks out in the wake of new surveillance audio surfacing. 21-year-old LSU student Allison Rice was found dead in her bullet-ridden vehicle in the early morning hours of Friday, September 16—stopped right near the tracks on Government street not far from I-110 in Downtown Baton Rouge.
Two arrested after gunfight between vehicles on Hundred Oaks Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested Sunday night after a shootout left one person injured on Hundred Oaks Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department said two people in vehicles, 46-year-old Lawrence Brooks and 33-year-old Marley Banks, exchanged gunfire Sunday morning while driving on Hundred Oaks Avenue just off South Acadian Thruway.
Gunman arrested after Tigerland shootout in August

BATON ROUGE - A man caught on surveillance video during an August shootout in a Tigerland apartment complex was arrested Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shootout happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The victims said they saw a man, later identified as Robert Lee, 36, walk up to their group before running back to his apartment to arm himself.
Man accused of robbing Subway says he needed to pay debt or would be killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man allegedly held a Subway worker at gunpoint because he needed the money to pay someone back when they threatened to kill him. On Sept. 15, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an armed robbery at the Subway on Plank Road. Deputies learned that a man walked into the sandwich shop with a gun and started yelling, “Put your hands up” to employees. He also told customers to keep their hands up and not be a hero, according to the sheriff’s office.
