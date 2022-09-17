BATON ROUGE- A career criminal who was convicted in a 2012 murder led police on a deadly chase Monday, just days after he was released on bond for an unrelated shooting. That crash left a passenger dead in the car. Sources say Derian Bailey was driving and remains hospitalized following the crash. Baton Rouge Police have not confirmed his identity but did say a ski mask and weapons were found inside the vehicle.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO