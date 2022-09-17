Read full article on original website
Convicted killer out on bond, behind the wheel during deadly police chase Monday
BATON ROUGE- A career criminal who was convicted in a 2012 murder led police on a deadly chase Monday, just days after he was released on bond for an unrelated shooting. That crash left a passenger dead in the car. Sources say Derian Bailey was driving and remains hospitalized following the crash. Baton Rouge Police have not confirmed his identity but did say a ski mask and weapons were found inside the vehicle.
wbrz.com
One person rushed to hospital after shooting on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday afternoon along Convention Street. Authorities said the shooting took place shortly before 3 p.m. in the 4300 block of Convention Street. No more details on the shooting or the condition of the victim have been released.
Woman charged with murder after New Iberia man found stabbed at cemetery
UPDATE, 9/20, 12:39 p.m.: The stabbing victim has been identified by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office as Carl Austin, 70, of New Iberia. ORIGINAL POST: NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A man found with two stab wounds inside a New Iberia cemetery Sunday night was taken to the hospital and died. According to New Iberia […]
theadvocate.com
Two men killed in double shooting Monday in Baker, report says
Two men were killed in a shooting in Baker Monday night following a domestic incident, according to a report from WBRZ. The shooting happened 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Chamberlain Avenue, the TV station reported. The victims’ names have not been released. No other information was immediately...
Detectives investigate fatal, gang-related shooting in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 33-year-old man was killed in a gang-related shooting Tuesday (September 20) night at Sherwood Place Apartments, authorities say. The following day, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) identified the deceased as Stanley Wright and confirmed that it appears Wright was targeted in a gang-related shooting. EBRSO says they […]
wbrz.com
Man tried to have former coworker killed after robbing and assaulting him
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Monday for attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly told another man to shoot his former coworker. The Baton Rouge Police Department initially responded to a shooting late on the night of Aug. 24 near Convention Street. The victim was left in serious condition but told police he was sitting on North 17th Street when two men approached him with guns.
WAFB.com
Deadly double shooting stemmed from domestic incident, Baker police say
That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. Two killed in Baker shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Baker...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of stealing woman’s check from mail, making it payable to himself
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – When a Baton Rouge woman wrote a $110 check to pay a bill and put it in the mail, she expected the funds to be delivered and her bill paid without any problems. But according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), a...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested on attempted 2nd-degree murder after firing at woman who returns fire, BRPD says
A Baton Rouge man was arrested on attempted second-degree murder in a shootout Sunday on Hundred Oaks Avenue after he fired at a woman driver in another car and she fired back, Baton Rouge Police said. Before the shooting, the woman and a man, Marley Banks, were traveling in a...
brproud.com
Baker PD responds to deadly double shooting on Chamberlain Ave.
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. on Monday, September 19. Upon arrival, Baker PD found that two men were shot and killed on Chamberlain Ave. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn confirmed that “the overnight shooting started because of a disagreement...
Gunshots Heard on Surveillance Video Nearby as Family Speaks Out About LSU Student Who Was Fatally Shot
An investigation into the fatal shooting of LSU student Allison Rice continues as her family speaks out in the wake of new surveillance audio surfacing. 21-year-old LSU student Allison Rice was found dead in her bullet-ridden vehicle in the early morning hours of Friday, September 16—stopped right near the tracks on Government street not far from I-110 in Downtown Baton Rouge.
Victim in fatal stabbing identified
The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man who died after being stabbed in New Iberia Monday.
wbrz.com
Two arrested after gunfight between vehicles on Hundred Oaks Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested Sunday night after a shootout left one person injured on Hundred Oaks Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department said two people in vehicles, 46-year-old Lawrence Brooks and 33-year-old Marley Banks, exchanged gunfire Sunday morning while driving on Hundred Oaks Avenue just off South Acadian Thruway.
Man dies after being found shot in car on Marigold Loop in Lafayette
A man in Lafayette died Tuesday after police found him unresponsive inside his vehicle in the 400 block of Marigold Loop.
brproud.com
Suspects crash vehicle during police pursuit; one killed, several others wounded
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Suspects who led authorities on a Monday (September 19) afternoon police pursuit in north Baton Rouge crashed their vehicle in an incident that resulted in one person’s death and left others wounded, police say. The incident occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. near North...
wbrz.com
LSU student's killing appears to be random; police announce Thursday news conference
BATON ROUGE - Police believe an LSU student who was shot while sitting in her car at a railroad crossing was attacked at random by her killer. On Tuesday, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson told WBRZ that officers have found no evidence suggesting Allie Rice was specifically targeted by her attacker, adding that the encounter seemingly happened at random.
Police investigating fatal New Iberia stabbing
On September 18, 2022, at 8:30 PM, police responded to a call of an unresponsive male in the 1000 block of Dauphine Street, according to police.
wbrz.com
Two children hit by vehicle in neighborhood off Prescott Road Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Officials say two children were hit by a vehicle off of Prescott Road early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Kerrit Drive and Tracy Avenue, streets in a subdivision off of Prescott Road. Two kids, whose ages have not been released, were hit by a car, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
wbrz.com
Gunman arrested after Tigerland shootout in August
BATON ROUGE - A man caught on surveillance video during an August shootout in a Tigerland apartment complex was arrested Sunday. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shootout happened Aug. 30 in a parking lot along Alvin Dark Avenue. The victims said they saw a man, later identified as Robert Lee, 36, walk up to their group before running back to his apartment to arm himself.
brproud.com
Man accused of robbing Subway says he needed to pay debt or would be killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man allegedly held a Subway worker at gunpoint because he needed the money to pay someone back when they threatened to kill him. On Sept. 15, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an armed robbery at the Subway on Plank Road. Deputies learned that a man walked into the sandwich shop with a gun and started yelling, “Put your hands up” to employees. He also told customers to keep their hands up and not be a hero, according to the sheriff’s office.
