Fairhope, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WPMI

City of Fairhope accepting nominations for 2022 Veteran of the Year

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The City of Fairhope is now accepting applications for the 2022 Veteran of the Year. Each year the city honors a local living veteran who has served his or her country and has also used the leadership skills and abilities learned in service to the nation to better the community through volunteerism.
WPMI

Gulf Shores Schools launch student-teacher program, paying for housing

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The Gulf Shores City School System has launched a new student-teacher program to help prospective educators get their start, and provide another helping hand for local children. 3 student-teachers are hard at work at the Gulf Shores Elementary School, assisting in the campus' new...
WPMI

Officer of the Month says police kept him on the right path while growing up

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officer Jahaven Williams was named police officer of the month at the Mobile City Council Meeting today. Tomorrow will be his two-year anniversary with the police department, and he has been out on the streets with the force since February of last year. Not only was he recognized for his can-do attitude, but his other accomplishments as well. During the month of August, he made 13 felony arrests, 28 misdemeanor arrests, recovered 3 stolen vehicles, and recovered 3 stolen guns.
WPMI

ALEA: Pedestrian from Birmingham killed in crash west of Foley

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, has claimed the life of a Birmingham man. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by...
WPMI

Chickasaw Fire Dept. receives hefty grant for critical rescue gear and more

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The Chickasaw Fire Department will soon be getting some much-needed upgrades to it's critical safety equipment thanks to a hefty grant. "They are several generations behind the newest stuff and significantly heavier than the newest stuff as well. So, there's more work involved in using them and there's less air in it," Chickasaw Firefighter and Paramedic Noah Wilson said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Community Project#Pr Foundation
WPMI

Ambulance companies try to block competitor from operating in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Kenneth Hughes says his Medevac Alabama ambulances that come from Baldwin and Clarke Counties can drop off patients at Mobile hospitals, but they can't leave with patients because they can't operate in Mobile. "They come here, drop off a patient and then they leave empty,"...
WPMI

City of Mobile says new scooters appearing downtown have no 'right of way' agreement

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile says new scooters appearing downtown have no agreement with the city, and that they will be impounded. "The City of Mobile has not been provided any information about the EZRide scooters recently placed in the downtown area. The company does not have a franchise agreement to have its scooters in the city’s rights of way, and the Mobile Police Department will be impounding them. We are currently working to finalize a franchise agreement with another company to bring scooters back to downtown Mobile."
WPMI

Orange Beach building new $5M fire station on Canal Road

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Millions of dollars in public safety improvements are underway in Orange Beach as the city moves forward with the construction of a new fire station on Canal Road. Orange Beach Fire Department’s new Station 3 will be a state-of-the-art building, and the first of...
WPMI

Arrest made in Flicker Drive shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Detectives with the Mobile Police Department were able to identify Valeido L. Davidson, 32, as the suspect involved. He will be charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling. ORIGINAL STORY: A Mobile police officer says...
WPMI

MCSO promotes first Black woman and first woman to Captain

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Breaking glass ceilings. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has named Terri Hall the first Black woman and the first woman to be promoted to Captain. Hall was promoted during a ceremony last week. She says she's humbled and proud to be the first. "My name...
WPMI

City of Mobile holding household hazardous waste collection event

Registration is now open for a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event that will be hosted by the City of Mobile on October 22, 2022, at James Seals Jr. Park. Registration is required. This free event will give City of Mobile residents a chance to safely and responsibly discard items that...
WPMI

Foley spending $52M on infrastructure improvements amid growth

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Foley is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Baldwin County and the city now has plans to spend millions of dollars on infrastructure improvements to deal with impacts from that growth. The city of Foley has seen a surge in new residents, as well...
WPMI

Plans leak for proposed Mobile County Park

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Draft Conceptual plans for a new park in the Downtown Mobile area were leaked online Friday. The park, named Lewis Landing, was originally approved by the Mobile County Commission as part of the Mobile County Park Initiative Project in July 2021. Mobile County officials declined...
