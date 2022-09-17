Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersMobile, AL
Discount grocery store to open new location in Alabama this monthKristen WaltersMobile, AL
She Visited Her Father For The Weekend And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMobile, AL
Gulf Coast Airport Planning to Start Air Service In Time For Spring Break 2023.Kevin AlexanderOrange Beach, AL
Related
WPMI
I tried to be as involved as I could be,' says Mobile schools' new JROTC leader
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — What does it take to be a leader?. Army Lt. Col. Robert Barrow, Retried, has his own opinion- "Self-confidence, selfless service, willingness to take on hard jobs, and an ability to look at something and make a decision in a timely manner ..." That's a...
WPMI
City of Fairhope accepting nominations for 2022 Veteran of the Year
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The City of Fairhope is now accepting applications for the 2022 Veteran of the Year. Each year the city honors a local living veteran who has served his or her country and has also used the leadership skills and abilities learned in service to the nation to better the community through volunteerism.
WPMI
Several stolen service seals returned to Spanish Fort Veterans Memorial Cemetery
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Several U.S. military service seals stolen from the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort in early August have reportedly been returned. Seals for the U.S. Army, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps were delivered by the Alabama Highway Department on Sept. 16 after...
WPMI
Gulf Shores Schools launch student-teacher program, paying for housing
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The Gulf Shores City School System has launched a new student-teacher program to help prospective educators get their start, and provide another helping hand for local children. 3 student-teachers are hard at work at the Gulf Shores Elementary School, assisting in the campus' new...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPMI
Prichard Housing Authority to hold counseling event on home ownership
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — On October 1, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, The Housing Authority of the City of Prichard, and our Homeownership Community Partner experts, will be hosting a Housing Counseling Day and Open House. The event will be held at The William Bill Clark Family...
WPMI
Officer of the Month says police kept him on the right path while growing up
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officer Jahaven Williams was named police officer of the month at the Mobile City Council Meeting today. Tomorrow will be his two-year anniversary with the police department, and he has been out on the streets with the force since February of last year. Not only was he recognized for his can-do attitude, but his other accomplishments as well. During the month of August, he made 13 felony arrests, 28 misdemeanor arrests, recovered 3 stolen vehicles, and recovered 3 stolen guns.
WPMI
ALEA: Pedestrian from Birmingham killed in crash west of Foley
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, has claimed the life of a Birmingham man. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by...
WPMI
Chickasaw Fire Dept. receives hefty grant for critical rescue gear and more
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The Chickasaw Fire Department will soon be getting some much-needed upgrades to it's critical safety equipment thanks to a hefty grant. "They are several generations behind the newest stuff and significantly heavier than the newest stuff as well. So, there's more work involved in using them and there's less air in it," Chickasaw Firefighter and Paramedic Noah Wilson said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPMI
Ambulance companies try to block competitor from operating in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Kenneth Hughes says his Medevac Alabama ambulances that come from Baldwin and Clarke Counties can drop off patients at Mobile hospitals, but they can't leave with patients because they can't operate in Mobile. "They come here, drop off a patient and then they leave empty,"...
WPMI
City of Mobile says new scooters appearing downtown have no 'right of way' agreement
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile says new scooters appearing downtown have no agreement with the city, and that they will be impounded. "The City of Mobile has not been provided any information about the EZRide scooters recently placed in the downtown area. The company does not have a franchise agreement to have its scooters in the city’s rights of way, and the Mobile Police Department will be impounding them. We are currently working to finalize a franchise agreement with another company to bring scooters back to downtown Mobile."
WPMI
Orange Beach building new $5M fire station on Canal Road
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Millions of dollars in public safety improvements are underway in Orange Beach as the city moves forward with the construction of a new fire station on Canal Road. Orange Beach Fire Department’s new Station 3 will be a state-of-the-art building, and the first of...
WPMI
Arrest made in Flicker Drive shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Detectives with the Mobile Police Department were able to identify Valeido L. Davidson, 32, as the suspect involved. He will be charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling. ORIGINAL STORY: A Mobile police officer says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPMI
34th annual Coastal Cleanup takes the trash out of the splash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — No better way to keep the coast pristine than a pick-up along our shoreline . Now in its 34th year, the Coastal Cleanup took place Saturday in Mobile and Baldwin counties. A ton of trash is collected yearly with this event benefiting our beaches and...
WPMI
MCSO promotes first Black woman and first woman to Captain
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Breaking glass ceilings. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has named Terri Hall the first Black woman and the first woman to be promoted to Captain. Hall was promoted during a ceremony last week. She says she's humbled and proud to be the first. "My name...
WPMI
City of Mobile holding household hazardous waste collection event
Registration is now open for a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event that will be hosted by the City of Mobile on October 22, 2022, at James Seals Jr. Park. Registration is required. This free event will give City of Mobile residents a chance to safely and responsibly discard items that...
WPMI
Robertsdale woman concerned about vape-related drug use after school suspends grandson
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Robertsdale woman is raising concerns about vape-related drug use in schools after she claims another student gave her grandson something that caused him to hallucinate. Melinda Hastings said her grandson was suspended, and has faced punishment at home, but she feels not enough is...
WPMI
Foley spending $52M on infrastructure improvements amid growth
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Foley is one of the fastest growing municipalities in Baldwin County and the city now has plans to spend millions of dollars on infrastructure improvements to deal with impacts from that growth. The city of Foley has seen a surge in new residents, as well...
WPMI
Pollman's Bake Shop reopens cleaner, leaner, and hopeful you'll come back
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Tuesday, Midtown Mobile resident Buster Nordmann got to do something again that he's been doing for nearby 40 years... “Oh, I got an apple fritter, chocolate milk, and a lemon puff,” he says, peeking into a little white paper Pollman’s bag. It's Buster's...
WPMI
Spanish Fort Mayor working with US Postal Service to get post office back
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — The city of Spanish Fort is stepping up the fight to get its post office back nearly 2 years after the US Postal Service closed it down. Spanish Fort residents in need of a quick trip to the local post office are still out of luck.
WPMI
Plans leak for proposed Mobile County Park
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Draft Conceptual plans for a new park in the Downtown Mobile area were leaked online Friday. The park, named Lewis Landing, was originally approved by the Mobile County Commission as part of the Mobile County Park Initiative Project in July 2021. Mobile County officials declined...
Comments / 0