Look: Tennessee football fan’s beard is beyond legendary
Tennessee football fans are always ready to go all-out at Neyland Stadium but one man took it to a new level with his beard for the matchup with Florida. Whenever Neyland Stadium is packed and exciting, there are few better environments in college football. And that was certainly the case on Saturday with the Tennessee Volunteers preparing for their matchup against an SEC East rival in the Florida Gators.
5 biggest negatives for the Commanders vs Eagles
The Washington Commanders are now stuck in a two game losing streak and they are hoping to find the opening day winning formula against the Dallas Cowboys this week. The Washington Commanders hit a new low on Sunday after a humiliating home loss to their division rival from the “City of Brotherly Love”, the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans are full of anger, frustration, and sheer disbelief. After an inspirational comeback victory in the first game of the season, the Commanders have simply been overmatched and overwhelmed during the last two weeks.
Why it makes sense for the Cleveland Browns to call Joe Schobert
Joe Schobert fits perfectly in the Cleveland Browns’ defensive system. The Cleveland Browns are without Anthony Walker for the rest of the year. While Walker wasn’t a force against the run, nor did he create any real help in the pass rush department, what he did well was command the center of the field. His ability to limit passing lanes underneath and gobble up anyone who did catch a ball was invaluable.
The Atlanta Falcons will not be a cake walk for the Cleveland Browns
The Atlanta Falcons have not rolled over for anyone, and won’t for the Cleveland Browns. While the Atlanta Falcons are clearly in a rebuilding season, they are playing good football. They may just be 1-2 on the young season but they could very easily be 3-0. They nearly defeated the Saints to start the year and had a near-comeback for the ages against the Rams. This is not a cakewalk squad.
Buccaneers to relocate to Miami to avoid Hurricane Ian
With Hurricane Ian approaching Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers have relocated to Miami to practice and prepare for their Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took their first loss of the season this past week, falling 14-12 to the Green Bay Packers. They have a huge game upcoming this Sunday, as they host the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it is unknown if that game will be played in Tampa Bay.
