The Washington Commanders are now stuck in a two game losing streak and they are hoping to find the opening day winning formula against the Dallas Cowboys this week. The Washington Commanders hit a new low on Sunday after a humiliating home loss to their division rival from the “City of Brotherly Love”, the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans are full of anger, frustration, and sheer disbelief. After an inspirational comeback victory in the first game of the season, the Commanders have simply been overmatched and overwhelmed during the last two weeks.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO