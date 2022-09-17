Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Bear relocated in Three Forks
MISSOULA, Mont. — Residents of Three Forks are seeing more bears in town, just like a lot of other Montana communities. Thank you, Terri Higgins, for getting a number of close ups of a black bear up a tree in Three Forks. It looks like that bear wasn't interested...
NBCMontana
Butte business marks 10th anniversary with block party
BUTTE, Mont. — A big celebration in the Mining City on Wednesday night is marking a major milestone for a local business. Headframe Spirits is marking their 10th anniversary with a block party in Uptown Butte. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. and will run till 8. There will...
NBCMontana
Butte Parking Commission discusses '1923' impacts
BUTTE, Mont. — Filming of the "Yellowstone" prequel, "1923," was a hot topic at Tuesday's Butte-Silver Bow Parking Commission meeting. Community leaders said the benefits of the production are likely in the tens of millions of dollars, adding that crews have been understanding and respectful of the community. “The...
NBCMontana
Butte officials work to resolve issues with Uptown parking garage
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow officials told NBC Montana they are well aware of issues that have been reported with the Uptown parking garage and that abating them is a top priority. During a Parking Commission meeting on Tuesday afternoon, director of community enrichment Ed Randall said the problems...
Tallest Masonry Structure In The World Is In Montana. It’s Huge.
Did you know the largest surviving masonry structure in the whole world resides in Montana? How cool is that?. In the mining town of Anaconda, Montana, resides a monument to construction. The Anaconda Smelter Stack. With an overall height of 585 feet, it's the biggest masonry structure in the whole world.
Which City Now? Montana Scores Yet Another Top 5 Award!
Once again the word got out that Big Sky Country is a great place to live. We KNOW Montana is a great place to live, but I sometimes wish word of mouth didn't let everyone else hear about it! Thanks to the data crunchers at SmartAsset who have ranked the best and worst of the 50 state capitols to live in, more people around the world now salute Helena, Montana, placing The Queen City at number 5 as one of the best state capitols to live in!
NBCMontana
Parking garage becomes source of controversy in Uptown Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — The four story city-county owned facility was completed in 2018 and paid for with tax dollars from the Uptown Butte district. It was seen as a sign of economic growth at the time, but has since seen a myriad of issues. “Seeing a lot more evidence...
NBCMontana
Jackleg and worm fences, iconic touchstones of Big Hole history
WISDOM, Mont. — Travel the breadth of the massive Big Hole Valley of southwestern Montana. Here, you’ll see mile after mile of fences unique to a landscape known for its large ranches and pioneer spirit. We begin our story at the Antler's Saloon in Wisdom. If you want...
One Of Montana’s Most Popular Restaurants Has New Owner And Name
Change can be hard, especially when you've been one of the most popular restaurants in Montana for years. So when it was announced that Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan would be switching hands, you can imagine that raised an eyebrow or two. The Oasis has been a staple for decades...
Shoshone News Press
Citizen tip leads to major drug bust
OSBURN –– A reported drunk driver resulted in the confiscation of a high amount of dangerous narcotics early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 1 a.m. of a possible drunk driver that had struck several cones along Interstate 90 through Kellogg headed eastbound toward Montana.
$1M bond set for Helena man charged in August shooting
A man is set to appear in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court Tuesday on charges of attempted deliberate homicide, in connection with an August shooting that left two people injured.
Montana's newest wildfire quadruples in size, but so far is not threatening homes: officials
Montana's firefighters are battling a new blaze that’s expanded to about 400 acres since Sunday. The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said on Sunday that fire personnel were responding to a new fire located on Cliff Mountain east of Deer Lodge. On Sunday, the first was estimated to be...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
East Helena proves too much for Big Red
Big Red football fans had opportunities to cheer their team as they scored twice against the East Helena Vigilantes on Friday, Sept. 16, at Arrowhead Stadium. Coach Shance Hall noted better protection on the offensive line as well as typically efficient defense as keys to the improvement shown on the grid.
