Frederick, MD

Frederick aldermen approve composting extension

By Ryan Marshall rmarshall@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago
Buy Now Key City Compost employee Jamie Eldridge collects buckets of compostable material from homes in Braddock Heights in April. Frederick is expanding a pilot program with Key City Compost from two city Neighborhood Advisory Councils to four. Staff file photo by Bill Green

A composting pilot program in the city of Frederick will be expanded from two Neighborhood Advisory Councils to four, after a vote by the city’s aldermen Thursday.

The city already operates a composting pilot program with Key City Compost in NACs 5 and 11. An additional $100,000 included in the fiscal 2023 budget will allow the program to be extended to single-family homes and townhouses in NACs 3 and 8, according to a report prepared by the city’s staff.

#Composting#Aldermen#Key City Compost
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

