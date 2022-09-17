Frederick aldermen approve composting extension

Buy Now Key City Compost employee Jamie Eldridge collects buckets of compostable material from homes in Braddock Heights in April. Frederick is expanding a pilot program with Key City Compost from two city Neighborhood Advisory Councils to four. Staff file photo by Bill Green

A composting pilot program in the city of Frederick will be expanded from two Neighborhood Advisory Councils to four, after a vote by the city’s aldermen Thursday.

The city already operates a composting pilot program with Key City Compost in NACs 5 and 11. An additional $100,000 included in the fiscal 2023 budget will allow the program to be extended to single-family homes and townhouses in NACs 3 and 8, according to a report prepared by the city’s staff.