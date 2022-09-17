Kingsport school board, city leaders approve $3 million-plus renovation bid of North into Tribe Athletic Complex

Read full article on original website
Pound, Wise County PSA agree on funds return
POUND – Pound officials announced a summer’s-end bump in town funds Tuesday – more than $100,000 in question since the town surrendered its water and sewer system to Wise County almost a year and a half ago. Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy and Town Attorney Greg Baker outlined...
Sullivan County appoints County Commission assistant
BLOUNTVILLE — John H. Osborne III is the new assistant to the Sullivan County Commission. The commission voted to create the position, to be supervised by the commission chairman, at its meeting on Aug. 18.
Round Table and prayer vigil to address fentanyl issue
The Ministerial Alliance of Johnson City and the Jubilee World Outreach Church are hosting a Round Table talk with local law enforcement and a prayer/vigil service on Thursday to bring awareness to the issue of fentanyl use in the area. Round Table starts at 5 p.m., and the prayer and...
New Carter County Commission starts work with some big questions
ELIZABETHTON — The recently elected Carter County Commission held its organizational meeting Monday evening and the new members voted on their first million-dollar decision. It was the first time meeting for 11 of the 24 commissioners and the return to the commission for Cody McQueen, who had previously served.
ETSU leads effort to establish Johnson City Recovery Center
East Tennessee State University is taking the lead in establishing the first recovery community center in the Northeast Tennessee region. The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC) was proposed by Dr. Dorothy “Dottie” Greene, associate professor of social work and graduate coordinator for Addiction Counseling Studies, and will be guided by an advisory board with membership from throughout the region.
Cline takes over as Kingsport chamber's communications and events coordinator
The Kingsport Chamber announced Tuesday that Ashley Cline is its new communications and events coordinator. Cline joins the Kingsport Chamber with four years of media experience as a news producer and reporter from WCYB News 5 in Bristol, Va.
Cherokee High School Fire Science program participates in fire simulation training
CHURCH HILL — The Cherokee High School Fire Science Program visited the Church Hill Fire Department to participate in training that involved going through a maze filled with smoke, search and rescue, knot-tying and other scenario simulation training. Students enrolled in the program visited the CHFD on Monday to...
Twin Springs students' letters push VDOT to trim weeds on school road
NICKELSVILLE — What came from an early morning conversation among Twin Springs High School students regarding the overgrown vegetation along Twin Springs Road turned into more than just wasted complaints. Instead, their social studies teacher, Matt Bays, offered up a lesson in using local and state government systems to...
Kingsport to celebrate National Good Neighbor Day - with an entire week
National Good Neighbor Day is Sept. 28 – a day to recognize the importance of promoting kindness, respect and concern for our neighbors. The city of Kingsport will celebrate the day with a full week, according to a press release.
Sullivan commission funds part of Petworks proposal, re-elected Venable and Gardner
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable of Kingsport will remain as chairman of the 24-member County Commission and Commissioner John Gardner of Kingsport as the chairman pro tempore. That means Gardner takes over as chairman at meetings when Venable is not available.
Keep Kingsport Beautiful conducting cleanup Saturday
Keep Kingsport Beautiful, in partnership with the City of Kingsport Stormwater Department and the Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts kayak club, will hold a stream cleanup 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The cleanup will last until noon.
Unicoi County High School last in Tennessee to become Ayers Foundation Scholarship school
Unicoi County High School students received a huge surprise on Monday morning — $16,000 toward their college education. The Ayers Foundation announced on Monday that Unicoi County High School would be the last Tennessee high school to become an Ayers Foundation Scholarship School.
ETSU wins grant to help low-income, first-generation students
The U.S. Department of Education has announced that East Tennessee State University will receive the federally funded Student Support Services STEM and Health Sciences grant, a competitive award worth more than $1.3 million over the next five years. The grant supports an additional 120 students pursuing degrees in a variety...
I-26 resurfacing in Unicoi could be completed Wednesday
Resurfacing work on Interstate 26 headed toward Unicoi could be completed on Wednesday “if all goes well,” a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation said. TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said the resurfacing work is being done on both Interstate 81 and I-26 by Summers-Taylor Inc. Nagi said Summers-Taylor is completing the work because the areas in need of repairs are not currently in the state’s resurfacing plan in the next two years.
Changes are coming to the Washington County Health Department
Building renovations and a change in leadership are coming to the Washington County Health Department. The facility is located at 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City and offers a number of services, including pregnancy testing, newborn screening and health education.
ETSU to bring world-famous drone show to campus for International Day of Peace
East Tennessee State University’s Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement has announced its inaugural event ETSU Together, an interdepartmental program celebrating International Day of Peace, which will be observed Wednesday, Sept. 21. As a part of the event, organizers have coordinated an aerial drone show in which over 100...
Police say lies led to lockdown of six Kingsport schools, charges pending
A cover-up of a shooting led to a lockdown of six schools and those involved could face charges, police said. Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said Tuesday that a “false narrative” by two people who said they had been shot by a third person led police and school officials into an unnecessary investigation.
ETSU nationally ranked for least amount of student debt
When it comes to the universities graduating students with the least amount of debt, East Tennessee State University is now nationally ranked. This month, U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 report, a sweeping summary on a range of data from 1,500 colleges across the United States.
Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning releases fall schedule
The Kingsport Alliance for Continued Learning, in partnership with East Tennessee State University at Kingsport, will offer a series of informal in-person and virtual class options beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, focusing on a variety of subjects from science, local history and literature to a personal safety course with an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer.
Five Kingsport school facilities on lockdown
KINGSPORT — An incident under investigation by Kingsport Police has resulted in five city schools being placed on lockdown. Dobyns-Bennett High School, Palmer Center, Robinson Middle and Johnson and Lincoln elementary schools were put on lockdown early Monday afternoon, Assistant Superintendent Andy True said.
