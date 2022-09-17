Some like it hot: Chile & Frijoles Festival returns to downtown Pueblo for 28th year

More than 180 vendors, 60 entertainers and a 128-foot tall chile-shaped hot-air balloon are among the many features coming to the 2022 Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival in Downtown Pueblo from Sept. 23-25.

The giant balloon is part of the Chile Ristra Balloon Glow; the latest addition to the festival. At 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, visitors will be able to watch the balloon inflate and light up on the grass near the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk along South Main Street and Alan Hamel Avenue.

The Chile Ristra Balloon Glow will be an unofficial kickoff to the festival as events and entertainment will be underway on the 10 blocks of Historic Downtown Pueblo and Union Avenue hours before 7 p.m. Friday.

Starting at 4 p.m., musicians and entertainers will perform at entertainment tents in various locations including the Senior Resource Development Agency parking lot, D Street and Union Avenue, Grand Avenue and C Street. Live music will play at the entertainment tents all four days of the festival. A comprehensive list of artists and performance times can be found on the festival's website, pueblochilefestival.com.

This year's festival is the first in which visitors will be able to purchase tickets online at a discounted price. Until Thursday, Sept. 22 at noon, pre-sale tickets may be purchased on the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce website for $5. Tickets will be $6 at the door during the festival.

Chili and Salsa Showdown will include $500 prizes for commercial entries with the best red chili, green chili and salsa

Think you make the best chili in town? What about the best salsa?

On Thursday, Sept. 22, the 2022 Chili and Salsa Showdown will be held at the Pueblo Convention Center in anticipation of the 28th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival. The showdown is accepting applications for commercial and non-commercial entries on the Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival website. Commercial entries will be judged at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday. Non-commercial entries will be judged at 1:15 p.m.

Winners of the showdown will be announced during the Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival from 6-6:30 p.m. on Friday at the Chile Academy Stage outside El Pueblo History Museum, 301 N. Union Ave.

Near the Chile Academy Stage, at the Rusler Produce Farmers Market, local chile growers will be selling roasted bags of chiles, chile-related products and other produce throughout the festival. Five growers will be at the festival in 2022 including Clementi Farms, Cordo Family Farms, DiTomaso Farms, Milberger Farms and Musso Farms, according to Donielle Kitzman, vice president of tourism at the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce.

Early morning Balloon Fest near Langoni Sports Complex part of Saturday and Sunday festivities at Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival

Thirteen hot-air balloons will fly over Pueblo on Saturday and Sunday morning as part of the Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival's second annual Balloon Fest.

Balloons will launch east of Langoni Sports Complex, 1600 W. 24th St., at 6:45 a.m. on both days. Early risers will not only be able to enjoy watching the balloons but will also be able to treat themselves to live music, food trucks and coffee starting at 6:30 a.m.

"Weather permitting, wind gods being in our favor, you will be able to see (balloons) flying over the city from quite a few vantage points," Kitzman said.

Participating balloons include Pat Carter's “Colorado High,” Dave Chelgren's “Flicker,“ Don Dougherty's “Dark Sunrise,” Barb Hann's “Mama’s Incognito,” Skip Howes' “Wildfire,” Katelyn Salazar's “Pixie Spirit,” Mike Shrum's “LaRistra,” Ed Smith's “Hot Air Therapy,” Cory Tagtow's “Marvin Martian,” Lou Toxvard's “Pepsiwon,” Greg Wellens' “Adventures Out West” and Shannon White's “Mountain Breeze.”

Chihuahuas, other furry friends and jalapeno aficionados to be stars of Sunday festivities

Other weekend festivities include the Chihuahua and Friends parade at 11 a.m. at El Pueblo History Museum. Community members 18 years and older can register their dogs to participate in the parade online or at the Rustler Produce Farmer's Market starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Costumes are encouraged, according to the Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival website.

The famous Jalapeno Eating Contest will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday in the SRDA parking lot. With an entry fee of just $1, participants will begin by eating a bowl of 10 jalapenos. Additional bowls may be received after finishing the first. Prizes include $100 for first-place winners, $50 for second-place winners and $50 for a contest of the judge's choosing.

A free shuttle service from the Midtown Shopping Center parking lot to the 2022 Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival will be provided on Friday from 3 p.m. to midnight, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free parking will be available in two parking garages on Main Street and a parking garage on Second Street and Grand Avenue.

