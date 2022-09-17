Read full article on original website
14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
KTUL
Sand Springs mourns teen crash victims
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wednesday marked the first final farewell for three teens killed in a Sand Springs car crash last week. Friends and family of Ethan Gibson, 17, gathered at Broadway Baptist Church, a block away from Charles Page High School, for the teenager’s afternoon funeral. Many students walked directly from the school to the funeral in a show of support.
19-Year-Old Dies In Creek County Crash
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal rollover crash along Highway 33, west of Sapulpa. Troopers say 19-year-old Carson Boyle, of Cushing, Oklahoma, was killed after a single-car crash on Monday morning. According to Troopers Boyle rolled his vehicle three times after driving off the road along...
KTUL
One killed after being ejected in single-car accident in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one person has died in a single-car accident on Highway 33 in Sapulpa. A trooper responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning and discovered the driver had been ejected 80 feet from the car. OHP says 19-year-old...
18-year-old man killed in Sapulpa car accident
SAPULPA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said an 18-year-old man was killed in a car accident in Sapulpa Monday morning. OHP said the white truck he was driving went of the roadway, rolled several times and came to a rest on the south side of State Highway 33 in between State Highway 48 and Interstate 44.
Traffic Alert: Westbound US-412 closed near Inola
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at 4150 Road near Inola are closed due to several crashes Tuesday morning. Westbound traffic is reportedly backed up for about a mile, with wrecks seen on the bridge over the Verdigris River between Catoosa and Inola.
Man Hospitalized After Being Attacked At Tulsa Park
A man is in the hospital after police say someone attacked him at a Tulsa park. According to Tulsa Police, the man was attacked at Tracy Park near 11th and Peoria. Responding officers said the man suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital around 2 am. on Tuesday.
Autopsy results for Erica Evans confirm family’s greatest fears regarding her death
TULSA, Okla. — Erica Evans was a mom of three children from Glenpool, who was deeply loved by her family and the community. Her body was found in Bird Creek located in north Tulsa on May 30, 2022. Initially, investigators believed Evans had jumped in the water and hit...
Overnight Stabbing At Tulsa Shopping Center Leaves Man Injured
Police say a man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside of a shopping center in Tulsa. Police say they were called to the Peoria Strip Center near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday. After arriving on scene officers say they found the victim who had been stabbed in the stomach.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting neighbor’s dog in Owasso, police say
OWASSO, Okla. — A man was arrested Thursday after an ongoing dispute lead to the shooting of a neighbor’s family pet, according to the Owasso Police Department. Police responded to a shots fired call on North 119th East Ave around 10:45 a.m. The 911 caller said that their...
Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash
Three northeastern Oklahoma high school students were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree Thursday, police said.
KTUL
Pryor Creek police rescue dog trapped in water system
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pryor Creek Police Department Officers Wright and Kiem responded to a dog trapped in the city's stormwater system on Sunday, September 18. PCPD says these officers went above and beyond to rescue the K9. However, they still need help identifying its owner. If anyone has...
publicradiotulsa.org
‘Unbelievably unethical’: retired Tulsa Police officer sues city for discrimination
A former major with the Tulsa Police Department has refiled a lawsuit against the city seeking at least $600,000 in damages for discrimination. In the suit, now retired TPD officer Tracie Lewis, 60, is seeking compensation for lost wages and retirement pay in connection to a promotion she says she was unjustly denied. Lewis is also seeking damages for embarrassment, humiliation, and mental anguish.
KTUL
Funeral arrangements announced for Sand Springs crash victims
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Funeral services have been announced for the victims of a deadly Sand Springs crash. On Thursday, September 15, 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were all killed in accident. Gibson's funeral service will be held September 21 at 2 p.m. at...
News On 6
Police Seize 2 Lbs. Of Fentanyl From Tulsa Home During Search
Two pounds of fentanyl has been pulled off the streets after officers seized the drugs from a home in Tulsa. According to officers, the TPD Human Trafficking and Vice Unit served a search warrant at a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue on Monday. During the search, officers recovered the two pounds of fentanyl, which they say is about 30,000 doses, as well as multiple stolen firearms and $15,000 in "drug proceeds."
KTUL
Tulsa Tech, Ascension St. John mimics mass casualty incidents for emergency readiness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Just months after the mass shooting at Saint Francis Hospital, another hospital in Green Country taught nursing students how to handle an active shooter situation. Since the beginning of 2022, the United States has seen nearly 500 mass shootings. Ascension St. John Owasso and Tulsa...
South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Police in Stand-off at Lee Lake
Bartlesville Police descalated a standoff situation at Lee Lake on Tuesday afternoon. Around noon on Tuesday, Bartlesville PD responded to a call from a third party stating that they were approached by a homeless woman on the Disc Golf course near Lee Lake. Our own Chase McNutt was able to speak to Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles about what exactly happened.
Arizona armed robbery suspect arrested in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man wanted for armed robbery in Arizona was arrested in Tulsa on Monday night. According to a TPD Facebook post, the Tulsa Police Human Trafficking & Vice Unit serviced a search warrant near Pine and Peoria as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation.
blackchronicle.com
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
