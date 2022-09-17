Read full article on original website
Death penalty opponents plan to deliver petition to halt executions to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey
Death penalty opponents plan to deliver a petition to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey this morning calling for a hold on executions in Alabama until the state’s methods can be reviewed. Project Hope to Abolish the Death Penalty in Alabama calls the state’s lethal injection method secretive and undocumented. Their...
DOJ vs. state, loan relief, license plates: Down in Alabama
An update on the Justice Department’s legal fight against the Alabama trans law. An estimate on how many Alabamians might be in line to receive student-loan relief. Three new license-plate options for your car. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on...
Alabama woman charged in dog attack deaths of woman, state health investigator
Jacqueline Summer Beard, who worked for the state health agency, drove to a home in rural northwest Alabama to investigate a deadly dog attack and wound up herself being fatally mauled by the animals, authorities say. The same pack even went after neighbors as they talked to police at the scene afterward.
Alabama corrections officer on leave for allegedly beating inmate on prison roof
An Alabama corrections officer has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at a building at Elmore Correctional Facility, while a group of prison staff look at him from the ground. An officer walks across the roof and drags the inmate back from the edge. The officer then appears to punch the inmate several times once he is away from the edge.
Video appears to show Alabama corrections officer beating inmate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at […]
altoday.com
Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term
Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
Alabama Woman Files Million Dollar Lawsuit For Rude And Pretty Stupid Behavior
THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT LAWSUIT. An Alabama woman is suing McDonalds (also in Alabama) for doing what MANY of us have become used to every single day. Sherry Head, has a pretty good head on her shoulders. I know some folks that would have just taken this without standing...
OPINION: Will Alabama follow the lead of other states to provide relief for taxpayers
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco States around the Nation are flush with cash because of federal COVID relief dollars and increased tax revenue. As a result, at least 32 of those states have enacted either some sort of tax cut or rebate this past year. So the question is, will […]
wvtm13.com
Mistrial declared in slayings of 5 family members in Alabama
ATHENS, Ala. — A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of an Alabama teenager accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings. The judge ended the trial of Mason Sisk after new evidence from one of the victim’s cellphones became available. The judge says both sides need time to go over the material.
Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma
An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Meth Squirrel
Where Are They Now, Alabama?" takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the near future!
WOKV.com
Snake found in toilet safely removed by Alabama police
Snake found in toilet safely removed by Alabama police In a social media post, the police department said: “In the snake’s defense, he was just trying to reach the homeowner about their car’s extended warranty.” (NCD)
Water and sewage money, police chases, hot seat: Down in Alabama
Hundreds of millions of dollars are now targeting sewage and water problems in Alabama. If some lawmakers have their way, soon it’ll be a felony to run from law enforcement on Alabama roadways. Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin addressed some of the criticism that’s being leveled at him and...
Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area
One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
Alabama HVAC part manufacturer settles over hazardous waste allegations
An air conditioning parts manufacturer in southeast Alabama has agreed to pay $14,080 to resolve alleged violations of state rules for handling hazardous wastes. Ruskin Company Inc. and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced a consent order this week resolving violations that were uncovered during ADEM investigations of the facility earlier this year.
Alabama man charged with voyeurism for allegedly videotaping 10-year-old inside pool shed
A Perdido man is facing voyeurism charges for allegedly videotaping a 10-year-old girl undressing inside a pool shed. Kevin T. Gill, 34, was charged Tuesday in Baldwin County Circuit Court with two counts of felony voyeurism for allegedly hiding his cell phone inside his pool shed and recording the girl changing her clothes. The alleged offense occurred sometime between May 1 and July 24 at his residence in Perdido, according to court records.
CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week: Timothy Felder
UPDATE (3:33 p.m.): US Marshals said they received tips about Timothy Felder after this story was published. Felder is now in custody. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information […]
Judge orders mistrial for Mason Sisk, Alabama teen accused of killing 5 family members
A judge declared a mistrial Monday in the case of an Alabama teen accused of killing five members of his family three years ago. Mason Wayne Sisk, 17, is accused of fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two brothers and a sister on Sept. 2, 2019. Now 17, he was 14 at the time.
Alabama Democratic, Republican candidates speak at forum in Prattville
Eight candidates for statewide office in the Nov. 8 general election spoke this afternoon at a forum hosted by ARSEA/APEAL, which represents retired and active state employees. The event at the Marriott Hotel & Conference Center at Capitol Hill in Prattville included two candidates who are running for the same...
WALA-TV FOX10
Admitted Mobile killer got three years; now he faces 20 years on probation revocation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The triggerman in a 2015 murder-for-hire plot is back in jail. Adam Miller took a plea deal from Mobile County prosecutors in 2019, admitting that he fatally shot Ke’lei Morris and agreeing to testify against co-defendant Steven Mason in exchange for a split 20-year sentence that included three years behind bars and probation.
AL.com
Comments / 1