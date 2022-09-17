Read full article on original website
Man arrested after threatening to ‘take everyone down’ at a Georgetown nightclub
SEATTLE — An armed man was arrested after he made threats to “take everyone down” at a nightclub in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood on Friday. At about 9:30 p.m., someone called 911 to report that a man made threats at the nightclub in the 5800 block of Fourth Avenue South.
q13fox.com
Docs: Man killed in 'unprovoked' shooting was listening to music in his car outside Olympia WinCo
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 26-year-old man from Tumwater was killed in what deputies are calling a "seemingly unprovoked" shooting at a Winco Foods parking lot in Olympia Saturday night. A man called 911 around 10:15 p.m. to report that he left WinCo and returned to his car, only to find...
Man Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Auburn (Auburn, WA)
According to the Auburn Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 4500 block of Auburn Way North at around 8:40 p.m. Investigators reported that the victim was declared dead at the scene when the suspect’s vehicle struck the man...
q13fox.com
Road closures in Snohomish for police shooting
Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to avoid State Route 9 near 180th St SE for police activity. A trooper reportedly shot at an armed suspect.
Chronicle
Elbe Woman Killed in State Route 7 Crash; Driver Faces Homicide, Hit-and-Run Charges
A 68-year-old Elbe woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash on state Route 7 that could lead to charges of vehicular homicide and hit-and-run for a Puyallup man. Evrard D. Gondo, 25, was driving northbound on state Route 7 in a 2013 Dodge Charger at 143rd Street at about 3:10 p.m. Bridget M. Urman, 68, of Elbe, was driving west on 143rd before turning left on state Route 7, where her 2001 Pontiac was struck by Gondo’s vehicle.
Chronicle
Thurston County Man Shot, Killed in ‘Seemingly Unprovoked’ Attack
A 26-year-old Tumwater man was shot and killed in a “seemingly unprovoked” attack in the WinCo Foods parking lot in the 7500 block of Martin Way East Saturday, according to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were first dispatched to a report of...
Seattle woman killed in drive-by shooting in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A Seattle woman was one of three people who were killed in a drive-by shooting incident in Yakima on Friday night. The deadly shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. at the intersection of South First Street and Yakima Avenue. According to a release from Yakima police, two...
Chronicle
‘It’s Not Fair.’ Man Accused of Murder Held Without Bail After Thurston County Parking Lot Shooting
A 23-year-old Olympia man is being held in Thurston County jail without bail in connection with the fatal shooting of a Tumwater man Saturday outside a local supermarket. Deputies arrested John Nguyen on suspicion of first-degree murder Saturday night. The arrest came soon after deputies were called to the WinCo...
KING-5
Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Tacoma shooting
A man was charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting in Tacoma on Sept. 15. According to court documents, 42-year-old Parris Donzell Miller attempted to fire a "warning shot" in the victim's direction after an argument, and "didn't mean to hit him." The Tacoma Police Department was called to...
myeverettnews.com
Search On For Suspects As Two Dead From Separate Shootings During Weekend Of Gun Violence In Everett
A Monday follow up on a violent weekend in Everett, Washington. Still not a lot of details as investigations are ongoing but we we checked with Everett Police Officer Ora Hamel on the status of the following stories we covered this weekend. The man shot at the convenience store Friday...
Medical examiner releases identities of two people found dead after Montlake house fire
SEATTLE — The King County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death of a woman found in a burned-down Montlake home last week to be a homicide. The medical examiner found 32-year-old Caitlin Savage died of multiple stab wounds. A second person, 53-year-old John Fuentes was also found dead in the home. The medical examiner found Fuentes died of smoke inhalation.
Drive-By Shooting Leaves 2 Wounded in Renton
Renton, WA: On Saturday, Sept.17 at approximately 9:53 p.m., dispatchers received calls for multiple victims from a drive-by shooting off Burnett Avenue and 35th Street near Kennydale… Read more "Drive-By Shooting Leaves 2 Wounded in Renton"
Seattle police seek public’s help in finding missing 57-year-old woman
The Seattle Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 57-year-old woman. Kara is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. She needs daily medication. Police said she uses an electric wheelchair, but she left the charger at home so it could...
2 teens injured in Renton shooting
Renton police are investigating after two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Saturday night. According to police, officers received calls reporting a shooting in the 3600 block of Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast just before 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the two male teenagers, aged 16 and...
1 Person Died After A Two-Car Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a two-car collision in Tacoma that claimed a life. The crash happened on Saturday around 3 p.m. on State Route 7 at 143rd Street South in Tacoma. According to WSP, one driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The driver later died due to his injuries...
q13fox.com
Officials: Bremerton motel fire appears to have been intentionally set; 50 people displaced
BREMERTON, Wash. - Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at a Bremerton motel early Sunday morning, which appears to have been intentionally set. The fire started at the Midway Inn on Wheaton Way sometime before 6:40 a.m. All guests and residents were evacuated, and many sought medical attention. The extent of any injuries or smoke inhalation is unclear.
Arrest made after fatal Tacoma shooting on Thursday
A suspect has been arrested after fatally shooting a man in Tacoma on Thursday, the Tacoma Police Department announced Friday. According to police, officers were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue at 10:25 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 42-year-old man...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Stealing $130,000 From Chehalis Couple Earlier This Year Arrested
A Silver Creek man accused of issuing fraudulent checks and failing to pay back approximately $130,000 he borrowed from a Chehalis couple earlier this year has been charged with first-degree theft in Lewis County Superior Court. The couple contacted the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office about the theft on July 18,...
q13fox.com
WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
q13fox.com
Owner tracks stolen truck, fires shots while confronting man suspected of stealing it
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a shooting that was allegedly the result of a driver confronting a person who stole their truck. On Thursday night, police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle that had been located by the owner near the Costco at the Crossings Shopping Center.
