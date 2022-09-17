Read full article on original website
Investigators 'Identify And Dismantle' Major Drug Operation In Frederick County, Sheriff Says
Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs and an alleged dealer were taken off the streets in Maryland as members of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office executed a massive drug bust, officials said. Frederick resident Jeffery Lynn Osborn Bowie, 30, was the target of a wide-ranging drug investigation...
wfmd.com
Man Described as Major Cocaine Dealer Arrested In Frederick
Authorities also confiscated large amounts of drugs and cash. Jeffrey Bowie (Photo from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM)( More than $330,000 worth of drugs and money were confiscated during two operations in Frederick Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office says it worked with the Frederick Police Drug...
mocoshow.com
Man Sentenced to Life Without Possibility of Parole for 2020 Murder
Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge Sharon Burrell sentenced defendant, Biet Van Tran, 65, to life without the possibility of parole on the charge of first-degree murder of victim, Linh Pham, 23, and to an additional 55 years in prison for two counts of attempted first-degree murder for the stabbing attacks on Quy Luc, 32, and Thi Nyguen, 22.
Fatal Hit-Run Driver Faces Additional Charges In Carroll County, Investigators Say
Police have identified the driver implicated in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Carroll County who could face additional charges. Westminster resident Timothy Lewis Carter, 34, has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian near the intersection of Tevanion Road and Otterdale Mill Road on Saturday, Sept. 17, authorities announced.
theriver953.com
FRPD undercover operation helps arrest a suspect
Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the arrest of a suspect involved in the solicitation of a minor. Front Royal Police Detectives initiated the investigation regarding the solicitation in Warren County Front Royal in April. The effort was an approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. During...
wfmd.com
Two Juveniles Charged After Fights At Frederick Fair
Frederick, Md. (DG) – Two juveniles have been banned from the Frederick Fair after fights broke out on Saturday night. Deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were directing traffic at the fair when they saw a large group of juveniles begin to form inside Gate 1. Deputes and security personnel moved the group outside of the gate and a fight occurred.
Fights break out at county fair in Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Saturday was only the second day of the Great Frederick Fair, and two fights broke out right in front of the main gate. “I saw a bunch of people running, kids running, and law enforcement, and I figured somebody was trying to get into a fight,” Brian McQuillen said. […]
Anne Arundel county police searching for four suspects involved in robbery
The search continues for four people believed to be involved in a robbery at a convenience store in Glen Burnie. A 15-year-old was arrested.
Juveniles charged for assault, hitting police deputy at Frederick County Fair
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A fight on Saturday at the Frederick County Fair ended with two juveniles in custody, the county sheriff's office announced Sunday. Around 10 p.m. deputies conducting traffic said they saw a large group of young people beginning to form inside one of the fair gates. Police joined forces with an on-site security firm and worked to swiftly move the group outside of the gates just before a fight broke out.
wfmd.com
Sheriff: Great Frederick Fair Still Safe To Visit Despite Last Weekend’s Fights
He urges visitors to report anything suspicious to a security guard or a deputy. Frederick, Md (KM) It’s safe for you and your family to come to the Great Frederick Fair this week. That’s according to Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, despite two fights which occurred there last weekend. According...
NBC Washington
4 Juveniles, 19-Year-Old Charged in Violence at Maryland Football Game
Five people were charged following a violent brawl Friday at a Montgomery County high school football game, officials said. The violence started with a brawl on the football field at Gaithersburg High School in the middle of a game against Northwest High School. The game was canceled, then a fight started outside the stadium. Several people were hurt, and several were arrested, NBC Washington reported.
foxbaltimore.com
2 arrested, schools evacuated after possible explosives found at sites in Baltimore County
CARNEY, Md. (WBFF) — Students were evacuated from Pine Grove Elementary and Middle schools in Carney on Tuesday after an explosive device was found near the property, Baltimore County police said. Meanwhile, police also found bomb-making materials at a motel in the 1600 block of Whitehead Court in Woodlawn...
WJLA
Man sentenced to 22 years in fatal stabbing at Oxon Hill Popeyes: State's Attorney
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — The man convicted in a stabbing death outside of an Oxon Hill Popeyes in 2019 was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Monday, according to the Prince George's State's Attorney's Office. Ricoh McClain, 32, was found guilty in April of second-degree murder for...
Violent Night In Baltimore Ends With Early Morning Murder In Maryland, Police Say
Multiple investigations have been launched following several separate shootings in Baltimore that ended on Tuesday morning with one man dead, police said. The night of mayhem began shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, when officers followed a blood trail nearly a quarter-mile, where they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head.
Bay Net
Three Suspects Arrested In Connection With Armed Carjacking At Gas Station
BOWIE, Md. – The Strategic Investigations Division’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit located and arrested three suspects in connection with a carjacking at a gas station in Bowie on Wednesday. The suspects are 19-year-old Antonio Tate, 19-year-old Kyree Hubbard and 21-year-old Donell Williams. All three suspects are from Washington, DC.
Fairfax Co. driver busted going 136 mph faces reckless driving charge
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County are urging drivers to slow down after an officer pulled over a driver going 136 mph over the weekend. Fairfax County Police shared a photo of the citation on Twitter. They said the officer stopped the car on Route 28 northbound near Frying Pan Road Saturday evening. The driver now faces a reckless driving charge. If they are found guilty, the driver will face up to a year in jail, a hefty fine and may have their license suspended, police said.
krcgtv.com
2 dead, including suspect, after shooting during home burglary in Maryland, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Two people were killed, including the suspect, in a shooting during a home burglary in Maryland early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers responded to a home in Hyattsville around 12:18 a.m. EDT for reports of a burglary in progress, according to the Hyattsville City Police Department.
Wbaltv.com
Sheriff: Suspect arrested in fatal Taneytown hit-and-run
TANEYTOWN, Md. — A suspect is in custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning. The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Taneytown police and paramedics were called around 9:39 a.m. to the area of Trevanion and Otterdale Mill roads for a report of a person struck by a car. The victim died at the scene.
Maryland State Police Investigators Crack 2006 Cold Case After Woman Found Near I-70 Rest Stop
Sixteen years after a young woman was found killed on I-70 in Frederick County, a suspect has been apprehended for her murder, state police announced. White Springs, Florida resident Garry Artman, 64, has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and second-degree assault for allegedly killing Dusty Myriah Shuck, 24, of Silver City, New Mexico in May 2006.
local21news.com
Homicide suspect arrested and identified for stabbing in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A welfare check, conducted by officials on September 13 at around 1:25PM, revealed a stabbing incident that lead to one death and one injured, according to Springettsbury Township Police Department. Police say that they were dispatched to 3633 Harrowgate Road to check on the...
