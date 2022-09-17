ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark, SC

Former Denmark mayor Elona Carolyn Davis dies

By Joey Gill
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

DENMARK, S.C. (WJBF) — Denmark native and former mayor Elona Carolyn Davis has died, she was 80 years old.

Davis died Monday in Summerville, S.C. Her funeral will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 in the gymnasium of the Leonard E. Dawson Health and Human Resources Center on Voorhees Road in Denmark. Visitors will be allowed to view and pay respects one hour before the funeral service begins.

Flowers and cards can be sent to Wright’s Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Avenue, Denmark, SC 29042. All of those attending are asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines and wear masks.

Davis is the sister of current Denmark mayor Gerald Wright.

Laraine Sanders
4d ago

my condolences to her family 🙏🙏 what a Beautiful Queen spirited lady truly appreciate her service for our town of Denmark SC ... Denmark finest Mrs Carolyn Davis 😥😥😥❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾

