ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WATCH: Crossroads Football Live 2022 week 4 games and scores

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0ldp_0hyrhnyP00

VICTORIA, Texas – It is week 4 for Crossroads Football Live. Here is a look at the teams from Week 2 of South Texas high school football games we followed and their scores:

Wharton vs. El Campo: 14-50 (FINAL)

Calallen vs. Cuero: 24-8 (FINAL)

Rice vs. Palacios: 37-27 (FINAL)

Jourdanton vs. Goliad: 8-31 (FINAL)

Sinton vs. Edna: 21-48 (FINAL)

Yoakum vs. Calhoun: 28-21 (FINAL)

S.A. Pieper vs. Hallettsville: 0-25 (FINAL)

Industrial vs. Tidehaven: 42-22 (FINAL)

Shiner vs. East Bernard: 49-7 (FINAL)

Bishop vs. Refugio: 0-49 (FINAL)

Ganado vs. Danbury: 40-0 (FINAL)

Runge vs. Bloomington: 0-54 (FINAL)

Yorktown vs. Stockdale: 7-33 (FINAL)

Sacred Heart vs. Louise: 16-10 (FINAL)

You can view previous articles on CFL news and updates here .

You can also follow us on Facebook for news and updates throughout the night.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shiner, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
Ganado, TX
City
Sinton, TX
State
Texas State
City
El Campo, TX
City
Cuero, TX
City
Cross Roads, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Goliad, TX
City
Edna, TX
City
Yorktown, TX
City
Hallettsville, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Stockdale, TX
City
Palacios, TX
City
Danbury, TX
City
Victoria, TX
City
Yoakum, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Strong Storms could impact portions of the Crossroads

Strong thunderstorms could impact portions of the Crossroads through Thursday evening. Storms indicated on radar are moving through the area (north to south) at 25 mph. Winds have been in excess of 30 mph with pea size hail. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects that could cause (possibly) minor damage to outdoor objects. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Most locations impacted after 5:45 pm include Quintana and Holiday Beach and south of these spots. This includes U.S. Highway 77 between Mile Markers 610 and 612. The storms should lose most of their energy after sundown (7:38 pm).
CROSS ROADS, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy