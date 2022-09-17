WATCH: Crossroads Football Live 2022 week 4 games and scores

VICTORIA, Texas – It is week 4 for Crossroads Football Live. Here is a look at the teams from Week 2 of South Texas high school football games we followed and their scores:

Wharton vs. El Campo: 14-50 (FINAL)

Calallen vs. Cuero: 24-8 (FINAL)

Rice vs. Palacios: 37-27 (FINAL)

Jourdanton vs. Goliad: 8-31 (FINAL)

Sinton vs. Edna: 21-48 (FINAL)

Yoakum vs. Calhoun: 28-21 (FINAL)

S.A. Pieper vs. Hallettsville: 0-25 (FINAL)

Industrial vs. Tidehaven: 42-22 (FINAL)

Shiner vs. East Bernard: 49-7 (FINAL)

Bishop vs. Refugio: 0-49 (FINAL)

Ganado vs. Danbury: 40-0 (FINAL)

Runge vs. Bloomington: 0-54 (FINAL)

Yorktown vs. Stockdale: 7-33 (FINAL)

Sacred Heart vs. Louise: 16-10 (FINAL)

