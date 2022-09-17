Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle Were Removed From Their Seats During Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3
Tenured UFC color analyst Joe Rogan had the privilege of taking in the highly-anticipated trilogy bout between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin this past weekend alongside stand-up comedy icon Dave Chappelle. On his podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience‘, the former Fear Factor host talked about his experience sitting up close...
17 yo Raul Rosas Jr. Talks About Beating Up Grown Men, Obtains Special License To Compete In UFC As Minor
Raul Rosas Jr. could become the youngest fighter the UFC has ever signed at 17. “El Nino Problema” said he used to fight grown men twice his age. The teenager has already acquired special license from The Nevada Athletic Commission. It’s not everyday that MMA fans get to see...
'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead
Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
PWMania
Bianca Belair Says Rumors of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don’t Bother Montez Ford
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the In The Kliq Podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair said that Montez Ford isn’t worried about WWE splitting up The Street Profits. As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE management reportedly believes Ford...
WWE・
RELATED PEOPLE
Apology Not Accepted: Chris Rock Blasts Will Smith’s ‘Hostage’ Apology Video, Dave Chapelle Claims Actor ‘Wore A Mask’ For Years
Chris Rock responds to Will Smith's "hostage" apology video, and Dave Chappelle chimes in and says Will wore a mask during his career.
Boxing Scene
Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia has no chance against Tank Davis says Jeff Mayweather
By Chris Williams: Ryan Garcia doesn’t stand any chance at all of beating Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, says Jeff Mayweather. Jeff says Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) will get caught in between punches and will be knocked out by Tank (27-0, 25 KOs), and there won’t be no count.
BoxingNews24.com
Andre Ward reacts to Hearn saying Usyk won’t lose a round to Wilder
By Charles Brun: Andre Ward disagrees with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent comment that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder wouldn’t lose a round against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Ward says Wilder’s right hand will find its mark on Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) at some point in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Cejudo On Aldo’s Retirement: “This Is The Time To Make Money”
Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has reacted to the recent retirement of José Aldo, insisting that now is the time for the Brazilian “to make money.”. This past weekend, one of the sport’s greatest legends called time on their career inside the cage. Following his defeat to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 last month, which snapped a three-fight win streak and halted a late charge towards the bantamweight gold, Aldo had initially dismissed retirement claims.
NBC Sports
Canelo Álvarez could earn upwards of $65M from Triple G fight
The trilogy has come to a close with Saul "Canelo" Álvarez beating Gennady "Triple G" Golovkin in the third fight between the two boxers Saturday night. It's reported that the undisputed super middleweight champ could see a total of close to $65 million dollars, with a guaranteed $45 million for the long-awaited bout and pay-per-view bonuses. But Álvarez wasn't the only one to walk away with a large amount of money, Golovkin snagged a guaranteed of $20 million despite his loss.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Nate Diaz: Jake Paul is ‘for sure one of the options’ going forward
Nate Diaz could be off to the boxing world in life post-UFC. The 37-year-old MMA star finished out his contract with the promotion two weeks ago at UFC 279 in Las Vegas, defeating Tony Ferguson via fourth-round guillotine submission. Diaz didn’t express his exact plans in the aftermath of his victory, but made it clear he was going to show people how things were done in the combat sports world.
Boxing Scene
Canelo On Post-Fight Hugs With GGG: I Respect Him As A Fighter; As A Person, I Don't Know
LAS VEGAS – The post-fight embraces between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin were genuine signs of respect from foes who’ve spent 36 rounds trying to take each other’s heads off over the past five years. Golovkin even kissed Alvarez on the cheek as they hugged right after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Israel Adesanya Drops “Official Trailer” For Pereira UFC 281 Bout
Israel Adesanya knows he is in for one of the biggest fights of his MMA career at UFC 281, and he is doing his best to promote that. UFC 281’s main event will see a middleweight title clash between Adesanya, and his old kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. Despite criticisms of his recent performances, fans are excited to see this fight because Pereira is the only man to ever knock out “The Last Stylebender,” holding a pair of wins over him before either man transitioned to the UFC.
mmanews.com
Conor McGregor Responds To Mayweather’s Rematch Tease
UFC superstar Conor McGregor has replied to Floyd Mayweather’s recent comments about a potential boxing rematch in 2023. McGregor continues to recover from a devastating leg break he suffered in July 2021 during his trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. A specific timeframe for an Octagon return remains uncertain.
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Wanted Buatsi Fight Because It Was Offered To Me; Things Change, Glad It Happened Like This
Dmitry Bivol admits that he was caught off guard by the news of his next confirmed title defense. The unbeaten WBA light heavyweight titlist will next face mandatory challenger and former WBO super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs). The bout is set to headline a November 5 DAZN show from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
mmanews.com
MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (9/11-9/17)
Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. A relatively quiet week of MMA was highlighted by action from...
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Explains How Big L Damaged His Relationship With Ma$e: ‘That Shit Was Foul’
Fat Joe has recalled how Big L hurt his relationship with Ma$e one night at the legendary New York City venue, The Tunnel. The Bronx rapper recently guested on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast alongside Angie Martinez. While reflecting on their memories of The Tunnel, which shuttered in 2001, Joe recalled the fateful encounter with the late D.I.T.C. MC and Bad Boy hitmaker.
Dana White reacts to reports that Canelo vs GGG 3 did disappointing PPV numbers: “That fight should have been done four years ago”
UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the reportedly disappointing PPV numbers for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3. While the excitement levels may have been high for the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the end result proved to be quite the disappointment. As opposed to the two men putting on a show, Canelo eased to a relatively dull unanimous decision win as he retained his belts against a version of Gennady Golovkin who, in many ways, was showing his age.
Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”
Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
Comments / 6