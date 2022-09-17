ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Daily Mail

'It's wholly true': Deontay Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel admits he avoided a 'big' offer from Eddie Hearn for a showdown with Anthony Joshua because of his fight with Robert Helenius... with Brit now in talks to face Tyson Fury instead

Shelly Finkel, manager of Deontay Wilder, has responded to Eddie Hearn's claims that he ignored the offer of a fight against Anthony Joshua. Finkel admitted that he ignored Hearn's approach to organise a mouth-watering clash between Wilder and Joshua, instead choosing to focus on the American's upcoming fight with Finland's Robert Helenius.
Boxing Scene

Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing

LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
BoxingNews24.com

Andre Ward reacts to Hearn saying Usyk won’t lose a round to Wilder

By Charles Brun: Andre Ward disagrees with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent comment that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder wouldn’t lose a round against IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. Ward says Wilder’s right hand will find its mark on Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) at some point in...
mmanews.com

Cejudo On Aldo’s Retirement: “This Is The Time To Make Money”

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has reacted to the recent retirement of José Aldo, insisting that now is the time for the Brazilian “to make money.”. This past weekend, one of the sport’s greatest legends called time on their career inside the cage. Following his defeat to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 last month, which snapped a three-fight win streak and halted a late charge towards the bantamweight gold, Aldo had initially dismissed retirement claims.
NBC Sports

Canelo Álvarez could earn upwards of $65M from Triple G fight

The trilogy has come to a close with Saul "Canelo" Álvarez beating Gennady "Triple G" Golovkin in the third fight between the two boxers Saturday night. It's reported that the undisputed super middleweight champ could see a total of close to $65 million dollars, with a guaranteed $45 million for the long-awaited bout and pay-per-view bonuses. But Álvarez wasn't the only one to walk away with a large amount of money, Golovkin snagged a guaranteed of $20 million despite his loss.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Nate Diaz: Jake Paul is ‘for sure one of the options’ going forward

Nate Diaz could be off to the boxing world in life post-UFC. The 37-year-old MMA star finished out his contract with the promotion two weeks ago at UFC 279 in Las Vegas, defeating Tony Ferguson via fourth-round guillotine submission. Diaz didn’t express his exact plans in the aftermath of his victory, but made it clear he was going to show people how things were done in the combat sports world.
Israel Adesanya Drops “Official Trailer” For Pereira UFC 281 Bout

Israel Adesanya knows he is in for one of the biggest fights of his MMA career at UFC 281, and he is doing his best to promote that. UFC 281’s main event will see a middleweight title clash between Adesanya, and his old kickboxing rival Alex Pereira. Despite criticisms of his recent performances, fans are excited to see this fight because Pereira is the only man to ever knock out “The Last Stylebender,” holding a pair of wins over him before either man transitioned to the UFC.
mmanews.com

Conor McGregor Responds To Mayweather’s Rematch Tease

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has replied to Floyd Mayweather’s recent comments about a potential boxing rematch in 2023. McGregor continues to recover from a devastating leg break he suffered in July 2021 during his trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. A specific timeframe for an Octagon return remains uncertain.
Boxing Scene

Bivol: I Wanted Buatsi Fight Because It Was Offered To Me; Things Change, Glad It Happened Like This

Dmitry Bivol admits that he was caught off guard by the news of his next confirmed title defense. The unbeaten WBA light heavyweight titlist will next face mandatory challenger and former WBO super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs). The bout is set to headline a November 5 DAZN show from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
mmanews.com

MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (9/11-9/17)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase. A relatively quiet week of MMA was highlighted by action from...
HipHopDX.com

Fat Joe Explains How Big L Damaged His Relationship With Ma$e: ‘That Shit Was Foul’

Fat Joe has recalled how Big L hurt his relationship with Ma$e one night at the legendary New York City venue, The Tunnel. The Bronx rapper recently guested on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast alongside Angie Martinez. While reflecting on their memories of The Tunnel, which shuttered in 2001, Joe recalled the fateful encounter with the late D.I.T.C. MC and Bad Boy hitmaker.
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts to reports that Canelo vs GGG 3 did disappointing PPV numbers: “That fight should have been done four years ago”

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the reportedly disappointing PPV numbers for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3. While the excitement levels may have been high for the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the end result proved to be quite the disappointment. As opposed to the two men putting on a show, Canelo eased to a relatively dull unanimous decision win as he retained his belts against a version of Gennady Golovkin who, in many ways, was showing his age.
bjpenndotcom

Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”

Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
