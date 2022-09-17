(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo police cruiser was involved in a car accident Tuesday afternoon, near the main entrance to the police station. The accident happened around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. An officer at the scene did not provide details on how the accident happened, but told WDAY News First that no one was injured. The police cruiser had damage to both sides of the vehicle and the driver's airbag appeared to be deployed. A dark blue minivan towed away from the scene showed significant damage to the front end. The accident caused a traffic backup at the intersection, where a police officer stood directing traffic. The scene was cleared by 4:30. An officer at the scene said a department public information officer would be providing additional information after the accident is investigated.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO