Moorhead School Board Candidate Kent Wolford looking to represent teachers, share passion for education, and find ways to create life-long educators
(Moorhead, MN) -- A teaching veteran is throwing his hat into the ring and looking to earn your vote to become a Moorhead School Board member. Kent Wolford was a teacher within the Moorhead Public Schools for nearly 39 years as a social studies and government teacher. He spoke on multiple topics like Critical Race Theory, teacher retention, and contract negotiations for educators. One big topic Wolford tackled is tackling teacher shortages and cultivating school that creates future educators.
Moorhead School Board Incumbent Keith Vogt: "We need to focus on the people" to support educators and students
(Moorhead, MN) -- A School Board incumbent is looking to earn your vote for the upcoming General Election. Moorhead School Board Member Keith Vogt is looking to earn a second term. He spoke on WDAY Midday to share why Moorhead residents should vote for him, and addressed criticisms levied against the district. One of those criticisms comes in the form of lower reading and math scores shown across Minnesota, which Vogt says needs more discussions in order to fully address.
NDSU’s James Kaczor Has Been Named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
On Monday, Sept. 19, Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced the final roster for the 31st Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. It recognizes 22 college football student-athletes and an honorary head coach for their tremendous contributions to the community. North Dakota State University linebacker James Kaczor was...
VCSU addressing teacher shortage using grant
(Valley City, ND) -- Valley City State University is using a $600,000 grant to address the critical teacher shortage in North Dakota. The university received the grant from the state Department of Public Instruction. The grant will fund the VCSU Grow Your Own Scholarship Program. The program offers scholarships to...
West Fargo Police asking for your help in identifying those responsible for distributing racially divisive materials
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual, or individuals, responsible for distributing racially divisive materials throughout West Fargo neighborhoods. The Department tells WDAY Radio it received reports of racially divisive materials littered throughout streets and private properties...
Ex-convict who served 29 years for murder shows support for new REIGNITE initiative at Cass County Jail
(Fargo, ND) -- A former convict who spent 29 years in prison for murder was among those who gathered in Fargo Wednesday to help jumpstart the new R.E.I.G.N.I.T.E. initiative at the Cass County Jail. "We all are going to make mistakes. I made probably the worst mistake you could ever...
9-20-22 Prime Time Sports Hour 2
7:06 - 7:20 - NDSU Bison C Jalen Sundell conversation. 7:23 - 7:34 - North Dakota High School Football 11AA and 11A updated rankings. 7:38 - 7:50 - UND Men’s Hockey ranked No. 4 in the national preseason polls, Article. Riese Gaber named to the preseason All-NCHC Team. 7:52...
Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson
(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
9-21-22 Coaches Corner Podcast
Concordia Cobbers Football head coach Terry Horan joins Greg Burd for Week 3 of the 2022 Coaches Corner Podcast!. This week Greg and Coach Horan discussed the home and conference opener. Plus they talked about the new MIAC 2 division format.
Exclusive: Moorhead Mayor talks pedestrian bridge, mayoral campaign, community center project latest
(Moorhead, MN) -- A community center library project, half-cent sales tax and re-election campaign all on the mind of Moorhead's current Mayor as election season heats up. Shelly Carlson, who replaced former Mayor Jonathan Judd last year, says the big downtown project is a crucial part of the push to update and upgrade the infrastructure of Moorhead moving forward.
Not guilty plea issued by Fargo triple murder suspect
(Fargo, ND) -- The man accused of shooting two people and their unborn child at a North Fargo business last November has entered his plea. Anthony Reese has pleaded not guilty to all three counts of murder in the shooting, which took place at Composite America off 27th street north last year just moments after Reese was fired from his job there.
Three men arrested on outstanding warrants after Fargo fight
(Fargo, ND) -- Three men are under arrest on outstanding warrants after a fight in Fargo. Officials say 26-year-old Eduardo Flores was fighting with 38-year-old Alberto Cuellar early Monday morning in the 42-hundred block of 45th Street South when officers approached. Flores ran from the scene and was arrested for refusal to halt and an outstanding warrant.
Flight from Portugal to San Francisco diverts to Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- There was a bit of a swerve in the travel plans for folks headed from Portugal to San Francisco Tuesday, and it resulted in a bit of a 'pit stop' here in the Red River Valley. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein tells WDAY Radio that...
Fargo Police make several arrests for trespassing in house set to be demolished
(Fargo, ND) -- As many as seven people may face charges for trespassing in a home set to be demolished. Police arrested the alleged trespassers Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue North. Police say all but one of those arrested have no permanent address. One of the people also had outstanding warrants from Fargo and Cass County.
Fargo Police searching for missing teen
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is seeking your help in locating Tyana Valeika. Authorities say the 16-year-old was last seen at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th, in the 1800 block of 39th Street South in Fargo. Tyana is 5’1’’ tall and is described as mixed-race with...
Fargo City Commission investigating claims citizens were wrongfully denied voting rights during primary election
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo City Commission is looking into claims that some registered voters were not allowed to vote in the June election .. because electronic records wrongly indicated they weren't citizens. "The second problem was then once they were identified as non-citizens there was confusion about how to...
Fargo City Leaders discussing Downtown safety concerns
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo city leaders are discussing downtown safety concerns. Residents report encountering groups of homeless people in the downtown area. Community activists say more needs to be done to help people going through a crisis and that aid should be set aside in the city budget. Fargo police say more officers are needed downtown.
Fargo Police cruiser involved in accident near police station
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo police cruiser was involved in a car accident Tuesday afternoon, near the main entrance to the police station. The accident happened around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. An officer at the scene did not provide details on how the accident happened, but told WDAY News First that no one was injured. The police cruiser had damage to both sides of the vehicle and the driver's airbag appeared to be deployed. A dark blue minivan towed away from the scene showed significant damage to the front end. The accident caused a traffic backup at the intersection, where a police officer stood directing traffic. The scene was cleared by 4:30. An officer at the scene said a department public information officer would be providing additional information after the accident is investigated.
Man arrested after trying to attack Fargo Police Officer with Shovel
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is under arrest after he tried to attack a Fargo police officer with a shovel. Officers responded to a call Saturday evening about windows being broken by a man with a shovel in the 34-hundred block of Interstate Boulevard. Police then tased 29-year-old Tyrie Gardner...
Update coming on Mapleton officer involved shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- More details are expected to be released later Monday morning on a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place in Mapleton last month. Four Fargo police officers fatally shot 35-year old Andrew Martinez on August 1st as Martinez exited a house with a gun.Martinez’s death ended an hours-long standoff.
