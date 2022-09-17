I'm a former Corrections Officer. When we would receive an inmate, and knew they were going to be in withdrawal, we would either send them straight to the hospital, or watch them very closely. Withdrawal is a serious problem and needs to be addressed immediately. They can definitely die from it. Just because they're in jail doesn't mean they aren't a human being. I really don't understand why she wasn't in the hospital, especially when she started throwing up. SMH.
Being the case that people are responsible for their own situations and end up in jail or hospitalized, people should not be treated like caged animals.Why can't these people be asked if they think they will have health problems by being locked up.There is an intake procedure and that should be one of the question that should be asked.There was a comment about shutting one's mouth about this situation and made by a former correction officer.Could it be he was in charge of a dilapidated unhealthy animal kennel to have no feeling whatsoever????Granted their are those who don't deserve to be treated well but that is up to the higher up's to determine not the average person.
I was in the PCDC and know for a fact that the officers would definitely make their way through each pod with medical staff with the med cart daily three times a day to be exact and SOMETIMES in the middle of the night even,. but sometimes the meds were not right and sometimes inmates will often sleep through meds.
Comments / 36