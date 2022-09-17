DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Lawyers for Patrick Frazee, the Teller County man found guilty of killing his fiancée on Thanksgiving Day in 2018, were back in court Tuesday to appeal his conviction. Kelsey Berreth, the mother of Frazee's daughter and fiancée, was last seen on Thanksgiving Day 2018. Her disappearance prompted a statewide search before The post Patrick Frazee’s defense makes case for appeal of his guilty conviction for the murder of his fiancée appeared first on KRDO.

TELLER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO