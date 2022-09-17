ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Comments / 36

scales
4d ago

I'm a former Corrections Officer. When we would receive an inmate, and knew they were going to be in withdrawal, we would either send them straight to the hospital, or watch them very closely. Withdrawal is a serious problem and needs to be addressed immediately. They can definitely die from it. Just because they're in jail doesn't mean they aren't a human being. I really don't understand why she wasn't in the hospital, especially when she started throwing up. SMH.

Reply(9)
19
Willie Rivera
4d ago

Being the case that people are responsible for their own situations and end up in jail or hospitalized, people should not be treated like caged animals.Why can't these people be asked if they think they will have health problems by being locked up.There is an intake procedure and that should be one of the question that should be asked.There was a comment about shutting one's mouth about this situation and made by a former correction officer.Could it be he was in charge of a dilapidated unhealthy animal kennel to have no feeling whatsoever????Granted their are those who don't deserve to be treated well but that is up to the higher up's to determine not the average person.

Reply
7
Susan Sandoval
3d ago

I was in the PCDC and know for a fact that the officers would definitely make their way through each pod with medical staff with the med cart daily three times a day to be exact and SOMETIMES in the middle of the night even,. but sometimes the meds were not right and sometimes inmates will often sleep through meds.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
KXRM

Pueblo West man arrested in hours-long Sept. 7 standoff with deputies

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a man from Pueblo West was arrested on multiple charges after an hours-long standoff with deputies on Sept. 7. According to PCSO, deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of Paradise Drive, near East Platteville Boulevard, at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday, […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

All inmate account data lost in Fremont County hack

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — After weeks of closures to government offices following a cyber attack in Fremont County, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has announced that all inmate account data for the county has been lost. The cyber attack began on Aug. 17, and since then, government offices have been heavily impacted, as officials […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Cause Of Death#Withdrawal Symptoms
KXRM

Man wanted in connection to construction theft in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a man wanted in connection to the theft of construction materials from Pueblo West. If you have any information call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or you can report online at pueblocrimestoppers.com.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

One injured in Platte shooting, suspect on the run

UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/20/2022 10:39 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD confirmed to FOX21’s crew on the scene that the shooting happened at approximately 9:20 p.m., and resulted from an altercation between two men who knew each other. One of the men was shot and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. The suspect is known to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Investigation underway following weekend fatal shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a weekend shooting that left a man dead. CSPD dispatchers received a shooting call around 3:18 p.m. Sunday, at a home on the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr. When officers arrived they found a man dead at the scene. Anyone with The post Investigation underway following weekend fatal shooting in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspected gas thief sought in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County shared a photo of a suspected gas thief on Monday. A photo of the suspect can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. The alleged crime happened at a Pueblo West business, where authorities say the suspect was seen siphoning gas from an underground tank.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Patrick Frazee’s defense makes case for appeal of his guilty conviction for the murder of his fiancée

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Lawyers for Patrick Frazee, the Teller County man found guilty of killing his fiancée on Thanksgiving Day in 2018, were back in court Tuesday to appeal his conviction. Kelsey Berreth, the mother of Frazee's daughter and fiancée, was last seen on Thanksgiving Day 2018. Her disappearance prompted a statewide search before The post Patrick Frazee’s defense makes case for appeal of his guilty conviction for the murder of his fiancée appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
CBS News

Pueblo felons arrested after shooting at citizen and pursuing officers

Two would-be burglars allegedly fired shots at a citizen in a Pueblo neighborhood Friday evening, then fired more shots at police officers who pursued them in their stolen vehicle. Ted Jose Heredia, 26, and Michael Fredrick Bundy, 19, were arrested after a brief standoff in the 1600 block of East...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Woman suspected of stealing dog in Pueblo West and selling it

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is seeking the public's help in identifying a woman (pictured above) who is suspected of stealing a dog in Pueblo West. According to the Sheriff's Office, the woman sold the dog to another individual but it has since been...
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Police investigate deadly shooting on Gunshot Pass Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a man was found dead at a home on Gunshot Pass Drive near North Powers Boulevard. According to CSPD around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, CSPD received a call regarding a shooting at a home in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy