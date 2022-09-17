Read full article on original website
KPBS
San Diego County gas prices rise sharply
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 6.4 cents Wednesday to $5.479, a day after rising 2.2 cents. It is 9.8 cents more than one week ago, 18.5 cents higher than one month ago and $1.13 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
KPBS
For the third straight month, home prices in San Diego have fallen
San Diego, along with the rest of the nation, continues to show signs of a slowing housing market. Then, the city of El Cajon says it’s standing behind its threats to fine local motels for accepting too many homeless residents. Plus, a San Diego climate scientist says airlines need to confront their significant impact on carbon emissions by embracing solutions that may upend the industry. And, the U.S. government has renamed hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical sites on federal lands to remove a racist slur for Native American women. Later, we hear from two Ensenada surfers trying to preserve and spread the city’s surfing history. Finally, from early pandemic mask-making to a Pulitzer finalist: A new play, "Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, opens at La Jolla Playhouse this week, exploring lockdowns, Asian American racism, Facebook groups, invisible labor and generosity.
KPBS
Gaps in San Diego's conservatorship system
The Navy is making its case for why the 2020 fire onboard the USS Bonhomme Richard was arson. San Diego's elected leaders are looking to conservatorships to address the homeless crisis, but an investigation found gaps in the system.
KPBS
San Diego’s system for mental health conservatorships is struggling
Mimi Murray believed she could fix it. All her son needed, she thought, was to come back to San Diego and get some help from Mom. She expected he would have a short stay at their Rancho Peñasquitos home in North County before finding a new job and landing back on his feet.
KPBS
Housing commission awarded $7.5M grant For minority homebuyers
The San Diego Housing Commission Wednesday began an effort to expand homeownership among people of color thanks in part to a $7.5 million grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation. The rate of homeownership is significantly lower for households of color than white households. A SDHC-commissioned Urban Institute study of San...
KPBS
San Diego County Library offers laptops to help close the digital divide
The San Diego County Library system obtained 7,000 Chromebook laptops and Wi-Fi hot spot devices available to check out with a county library card. The San Diego County Library system is providing laptops and Wi-Fi hot spot connections for free. The new technology offered can be checked out as conveniently as a book.
KPBS
Vista, Oceanside, San Diego awarded $4.3 million for homelessness
Vista, Oceanside and San Diego are the first three recipients of grants from a $10 million county fund to address the homelessness crisis in the region, it was announced Tuesday. Nathan Fletcher, chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, said more than half the county's fund remains available...
KPBS
Dispute over county's hotel voucher program for homeless continues in El Cajon
A dispute continues in El Cajon with the city looking to limit a San Diego County program that allows the homeless to temporarily live in local hotel rooms through vouchers. "We knew that there was a program but no one called us and told us, 'Hey we’re going to fill your hotel to 100%,'" El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells said. "How hard would it be to do that? I can tell you why they didn't do this, they didn't want us to say, 'No.'"
KPBS
San Diego no longer requiring COVID tests for unvaccinated employees
The city of San Diego has stopped requiring employees to take weekly COVID tests, after firing eight employees who had previously refused to take the tests for religious reasons. Any city employees, who refused COVID vaccines on religious grounds, were mandated to take weekly COVID tests, but San Diego dropped...
KPBS
Two moms sought mental health conservatorships for their sons. Neither case worked out the way they hoped.
Anita Fisher has been here before. Her son has stopped taking his medication. Again. “Nothing has changed,” she said. “Yes, there have been new programs out there, but unless he voluntarily” — Anita gives a quick, doubtful chuckle — “accepts it, that doesn’t work.”
KPBS
Opening statements made in Bonhomme Richard arson trial
A military judge heard opening statements Monday in the trial of a sailor who is accused of setting a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard. Plus, the city of San Diego is no longer requiring employees to take weekly COVID tests. And a dispute continues in El Cajon with the city pushing back against a San Diego County program that gives hotel rooms to the homeless.
KPBS
City council rescinds 80-year-old resolution calling for removal of Japanese
The San Diego City Council Tuesday officially rescinded Resolution 76068, which called for the FBI to remove San Diegans of Japanese descent during World War II. The initial resolution, passed Jan. 27, 1942, corresponded with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signing Executive Order No. 9066, under which more than 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry were incarcerated in 10 camps in the western United States and Arkansas during the war.
KPBS
Local conservative political action group looks to 'take back' San Diego in upcoming election
A controversial San Diego church previously known for spreading pandemic misinformation, is now host to a grassroots conservative political action group called "The RMNNT." In their own words, the group looks to “take back” San Diego by influencing local politics. Six people who are either members of the...
KPBS
Trial begins for sailor accused in USS Bonhomme Richard fire in San Diego
Trial began Monday for a young Navy sailor accused of setting a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego. Seaman Recruit Ryan Sawyer Mays, 21, faces charges of arson and willful hazarding of a vessel for allegedly setting the blaze that began July 12, 2020, and burned for several days while the warship was docked at Naval Base San Diego.
KPBS
What you need to know to vote in California's 2022 General Election
What is the Statewide General Election about and what's on the ballot?. California is holding its general election on Nov. 8. With the voting season upon us once more, it can be daunting to understand the “who, what, where, when and how” of voting. KPBS spoke with the San Diego County Registrar of Voters and researched answers to frequently asked voter questions.
