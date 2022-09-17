Read full article on original website
ComicBook
New Black Adam Trailer "Corrected" to Remove Justice League Villain Hours After Release
We're officially a month away from the debut of Black Adam, a film that is expected to be a new turning point in the superhero movie landscape. In the decade since the film was first put into development and Dwayne Johnson was first cast in the titular role, the live-action DC universe has ebbed and flowed several times over — something that the film's latest television spot played off of. The spot, which was first released earlier today, opens with footage of some of the heroes and villains that Black Adam predates, and it looks like one controversial aspect of that has now been changed.
ComicBook
The Flash Set Photos Reveal Return of Fan-Favorite DC Comics Villain
Production has begun on Season 9 of The Flash and thanks to new set photos, fans are getting their first glimpse of one of the villains Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) will take on when The CW series returns in 2023. As shared on social media here, it appears that The Flash will take on Boomerang at some point in Season 9 of the Arrowverse series. Additional photos offer a few more details about the character appearance, and it appears to be a different version of Boomerang than what has previously appeared in the Arrowverse.
ComicBook
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Drops Major Update About Upcoming Film
Work on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is about to start in earnest, with Jeff Loveness set to start writing the script to the next Avengers team-up sooner than expected. The Rick & Morty alumnus was tapped to pen the script earlier this month and now, a new report suggests he'll start scripting the blockbuster in two weeks.
ComicBook
Naruto Cosplay Taps Into Jiraiya's Sage Mode
Naruto has introduced fans to many cool characters, transformations, and fights over the course of its long run, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Jiraiya was by tapping into his Sage Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime adaptation, and looking back on the anime's biggest moments makes it hard to deny why the franchise continues to have a large impact on fans all over the world. This is especially true because of all of the standout fights over the course of the series like Jiraiya's memorable bout with Pain.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 9 Could See Return of Former Protagonist
It seems like the next mainline installment in the Resident Evil franchise, which many fans are simply referring to as Resident Evil 9 for the time being, will introduce a new protagonist or instead bring back a character from a past installment. In both Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, Capcom put players in control of the faceless protagonist Ethan Winters. And while Ethan's story ended up coming to an end in Village, his daughter, Rose, will continue the tale of the Winters family in the game's upcoming DLC entitled Shadows of Rose. Following the launch of this expansion, though, Capcom has now made it clear that future Resident Evil games won't be focusing on the Winters family any longer.
ComicBook
DC's Stargirl: Meg DeLacy Explains That Surprising Cindy Reveal
This week on DC's Stargirl, the JSA continued their investigation into the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins) and finally got a new piece of evidence after repeatedly running into dead ends. The new evidence left the young heroes with a shocking new suspect, but for viewers there was an even more surprising turn at episode's end for one of their own — and it could have huge implications going forward. Now, Meg DeLacy explains that surprising revelation to ComicBook.com,
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Black Widow Outfit
Marvel's Avengers has revealed a new outfit for Black Widow based on a more recent design from the comics. The outfit in question first appeared in the 2020 Black Widow series from Marvel. That issue was penciled by Elena Casagrande and Rafael De Latorre and written by Kelly Thompson. It's interesting to see such a recent costume added to the game, but it stands out from many of the other Black Widow designs in the game, making it a smart addition. The costume is set to arrive in the game's Marketplace on September 22nd, so fans won't have to wait long to snag it!
ComicBook
Strange World Creators Explain How Comics Influenced the Animated Film
Strange World is hitting theatres in November, and the animated Disney film follows a family as they embark on a journey through a mysterious land in the center of their world. The action/adventure/sci-fi film has a star-studded cast and marks the latest in a long line of projects from Disney Animation Studios. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with many people who worked hard to create Strange World, and it was revealed that pulp magazines and French comics provided some inspiration for the film.
ComicBook
New Marvel Fan Theory Makes Loki's MCU Story Even More Tragic
Loki has had a rough go of it throughout his entire time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From his first appearance in Thor to his own series Loki, the character has temporarily met his doom multiple times. Now, it seems as if the character is finally here to stay after the events of the first season of Loki. As I mentioned, Loki has had a really tragic backstory, but this one fan theory (via Reddit) kinda makes it even more heartbreaking. During the events of Thor: Ragnarok, Thor and Loki find out that they have a sister named Hela and she looks eerily similar to the God of Mischief. If the theory is correct, Loki took this appearance after Odin touching him as a baby and him seeing Hela in his memories.
ComicBook
Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Finds Writing Team
At long last, Marvel Studios is bringing the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A version of Reed Richards has already appeared in the franchise, thanks to an alternate universe Mister Fantastic played by Jon Krasinski in Doctor Strange 2, but that was a far cry from seeing the official MCU edition of the First Family on screen. We'll finally get to see them all in action in a standalone Fantastic Four film in 2024, and Marvel has now brought in some writers to bring the project to life.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Spotlights Froppy Ahead of Season 6
My Hero Academia is on the horizon with its new season, and that has put everyone's focus back on Class 1-A. Izuku Midoriya is leading the group as always, and the rest of his class is about to head to the battlefield. After all, a raid is about to go down on the League with its expanded forces. And ahead of its debut, Froppy is moving into the spotlight thanks to an impressive cosplay.
ComicBook
The Flash Star Grant Gustin Prepares for Final Season With New Costume Pic
The CW will officially end their second longest-running Arrowverse series, The Flash, with its upcoming ninth season. The series was the best rated and highest viewed superhero series in recent years, but quality on the series has definitely dwindled since its first few seasons. Grant Gustin has been handling the Scarlet Speedster mantle with care, and when the final season airs its finale, the Ezra Miller-led The Flash movie will hit theaters. We've seen Gustin don many interpretations of the super suit, with the most recent version being the most accurate to the comics. The actor took to his Instagram story to give us a new look at his season nine costume. You can check it out below!
ComicBook
Adult Swim Classics Will be Removed From HBO Max Soon
HBO Max has been breaking many hearts this year following the Warner Bros merger with Discovery, as many animated series have been stricken from the streaming service, as well as from Cartoon Network in their entirety. While Adult Swim was considered safe thanks to its success, it seems that not every series from the popular programming block will remain on the streaming service. With creators behind the pulled series recently sharing their thoughts, it has yet to be seen how many other shows might be pulled from HBO and Adult Swim moving forward.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Fan Teaser Imagines Man-Thing's Terrifying MCU Arrival
In but a matter of weeks, Marvel Studios is going to kick October off with Werewolf by Night, a black-and-white special presentation streaming on Disney+. As the teaser for the project shows, fans can expect a monster-filled outing, one that will serve as the debut of Man-Thing within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The longtime Marvel Horror icon is a favorite of many, and one dedicated fan has taken it upon themselves to craft a character poster featuring the Bog Beast.
ComicBook
HBO Announces "Fifty Years Of First" Brand Campaign to Celebrate 50th Anniversary
HBO is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with a new brand campaign. Titled "Fifty Years Of Firsts," the campaign is meant to spotlight the premium network's history of breaking new TV ground with films, documentaries, dramas, comedies, news, and sports. While HBO is taking this opportunity to celebrate its past, it's also teasing what's to come in the future. A trailer released with the "Fifty Years Of Firsts" campaign begins with the date and time of November 8, 1972 at 7:30 pm EST, which is when HBO became the first premium network.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Crossover Sends Goku On an Adventure With Ash Ketchum
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and Akira Toriyama has watched the series turn into a classic. The shonen was a gateway to anime for millions, and of course, that means Goku holds a special place in their hearts. The same can be said for other anime legends like Ash Ketchum of Pokemon. And now, a special piece of art is bringing the two icons together.
ComicBook
New Black Adam Trailer Includes Justice League and Harley Quinn
A new Black Adam trailer included the Justice League and Harley Quinn. A voice over from Viola Davis' Amanda Waller lays out the chessboard of the DC Universe. There are heroes like Wonder Woman and Superman alongside villains characterized by Harley. In a fun nod, most of these heroes are played by the actors that brought the roles to life in previous DC projects. However, the company made a point to not show Superman's face. (Add more fuel to that Henry Cavill fire without even trying?) Seeing everything try to converge in this new DC Universe under Warner Bros. Discovery is a journey. Besides Waller's presence, fans have no idea what or who else will pop up in Black Adam. Yes, the Justice Society of America will be in tow. But, a lot of viewers are hoping for the big showdown with The Man of Steel that has been teased by everyone involved for years now. Check out the new trailer down below.
ComicBook
DC's Stargirl Reveals More Details About Starman's Return From the Grave
The end of Season 2 of DC's Stargirl delivered a big surprise to The CW series' titular hero when Sylvester Pemberton — the long-dead hero known as Starman played by Joel McHale — showed up in Blue Valley very much alive. As Season 3 has unfolded, Sylvester has remained in town and even started sharing the Cosmic Staff with Courtney, though how he was resurrected has remained mostly a mystery. However, in this week's episode, an old friend has a new theory about the hero's return to life and it could have some interesting implications.
ComicBook
Avengers Fan Theory Gives Thor a Major Change After Secret Wars
Marvel Studios has been on a roll for over ten years since their launch with Iron Man (2008) and they're showing no signs of slowing down. The studio has been ramping up the number of productions they do a year with them releasing more than six projects via the theater and the Disney+ streaming service. Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Ms. Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been or will be released this year with the latter wrapping up Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio will conclude the Multiverse Saga with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secrets Wars. One fan has an idea of where Marvel could go with Thor after the Multiverse Saga, and it has to do with a change in his mantle. According to this fan theory on Reddit, as Chris Hemsworth gets older, Thor will take over the mantle of Odin and give his Thor mantle to a much younger character.
