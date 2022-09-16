ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for Sept. 17-18

By Scott Barrett, Newport Daily News
 5 days ago
Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is Sept. 17, the 260th day of the year — 105 days remain in 2022. On this day in 2011, hundreds of activists gathered at Zuccotti Park in lower Manhattan to protest income equality and corporate corruption, a movement that became known as Occupy Wall Street.

Here & Now

• Richard Hatch bested his challengers on "Survivor" with his cunning, but the reality TV star has met an unrelenting rival in the federal government. Tax officials continue to pursue Hatch to recover some $2.9 million in back taxes, plus interest, dating to his winnings two decades ago.

As a result, it could end up in the sale of two Newport properties to recoup some of the money owed. Read more from Providence Journal courts reporter Katie Mulvaney here.

• Should Newport and Middletown vote to regionalize their school districts in November, the city will push for any savings realized to be put back into the schools. Reporter Savana Dunning has the story.

• If you're looking for something to do this weekend, Editor Will Richmond highlights five events — from music to boats to animals — in Newport County. Check them out here. There's also the inaugural Newport Oktoberfest on Sunday.

• Trinity Church in Newport will hold a commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday at 6 p.m. Learn more here.

• Speaking of churches, Evangelical Friends Church in Newport is hosting a 50th anniversary celebration Saturday starting with a worship service at 9 a.m. Learn more and register here.

• Not that I try to pull anyone away from Newport County, but my wife and I love Bristol, especially the downtown area. The State Street Artisan Fair is being held across the Mount Hope Bridge on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more here.

• The Redwood Library on Sunday at 3 p.m. will host German pianist Clemens Teufel, who will showcase works by Beethoven and Debussy. The event is free. Learn more and register here.

• Chuck Allott, executive director of the Aquidneck Land Trust, is stepping down from his post at the end of the year, the organization announced this week. Read more here.

• I finally got around to watching the rest of "Untold: The Race of the Century." What a great documentary with some stellar footage of our little city. It makes you feel for Dennis Conner and doesn't exactly paint the brass of the New York Yacht Club in a tremendous light. They made John McEnroe look gracious in defeat.

• Speaking of America's Cup history, Bill Springer, a senior contributor with Forbes Magazine, recently wrote a piece on The Sailing Museum on Thames Street, which at one time hosted press conferences featuring the likes of John Bertrand and Conner. Check it out here.

• The New England Patriots hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. Send your best prediction (winner and final score) to sbarrett@newportri.com, and whoever comes closest gets a shout Monday. For what it's worth, I think the Steelers keep the Pats reeling with a 17-13 victory.

• From the inbox: Are employees in Rhode Island leaving their jobs at a torrid pace? Not compared to other pockets of the country. According to a recent study, the Ocean State ranks No. 32 on a list of states with the highest job resignation rate. Georgia tops the list, while New York is last. Find the full breakdown here.

Love opening your Rise & Shine! email each morning?

Born today

Patrick Mahomes (athlete), 27

Kyle Chandler (actor), 57

Phil Jackson (coach), 77

Born Sunday

Jason Sudeikis (actor), 47

Lance Armstrong (athlete), 51

Frankie Avalon (actor), 82

Weather report

Saturday’s low tides: 6:16 a.m., 8:11 p.m. High tides: 1:29 a.m., 1:57 p.m.

Sunday’s low tides: 7:15 a.m., 9:46 p.m. High tides: 2:22 a.m., 2:51 p.m.

Saturday’s sunrise: 6:26 a.m. Sunset: 6:52 p.m.

Sunday’s sunrise: 6:27 a.m. Sunset: 6:51 p.m.

Water temperature: 70.0 degrees.

Municipal meetings

Portsmouth

Prudence Island Water District, Saturday 1 p.m.

Local obituaries

Today is …

Batman Day

National Dance Day

Sunday is …

International Equal Pay Day

National First Love Day

Where in Newport County?

Rise & Shine! has become the go-to source for Newport County residents. Help spread the word. Forward this to a friend, who can get their own copy by signing up here.

