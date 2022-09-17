A lawsuit — but no charges — in Landon Eastep's death

Good morning. This is reporter Rachel Wegner, here with your Daily Briefing.

The widow of Landon Eastep filed a lawsuit Thursday saying the nine officers who fatally shot her husband should be liable in his death, calling his shooting "execution style" and a use of excessive force. What began with a state trooper checking on Eastep as he walked along Interstate 65 on Jan. 27 escalated into a tense stand-off and ended with multiple officers shooting him 12 times. He was 37.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk announced Friday he would not charge the officers and released additional body and dash camera footage from the moments before, during and after the shooting. Eastep pulled a metal object from his pocket and pointed it at officers, as if it were a firearm, before officers began shooting, Funk said. The object was not a weapon. Funk said the officers were justified in their use of force.

My teammates and I have followed this story closely over the last several months. Want to dive deeper? Check out my detailed timeline on Eastep's death and what's happened since.

