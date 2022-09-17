TSSAA football: JPII QB Kenny Minchey, a Pitt commit, not playing vs. Baylor

Pope John Paul II quarterback Kenny Minchey, a Pitt football commitment, is not dressed for the Knights' game against Baylor after suffering a shoulder injury last week.

The 4-star Class of 2023 quarterback left in the first half of JPII's win over Independence last week with a right shoulder injury. Minchey told the Tennessean that there is nothing seriously wrong with his shoulder, but it was sore and stiff enough throughout the week that it didn't allow him to be ready for Friday's game.

Freshman Sebastian Nelson is starting at quarterback for the Knights on Friday night against Baylor.

JPII (4-0, 1-0 DII-AAA) is entering a difficult portion of its schedule, with games against Baylor, MBA and Knoxville Catholic in the next month. Minchey has been excellent over the first month, including throwing for 292 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-35 win over Father Ryan.

The Knights are ranked No. 9 in the USA TODAY Network's Tennessee Super 25 rankings.