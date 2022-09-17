Read full article on original website
September temperatures running well above normal
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - We have one more summer-like afternoon Wednesday, September 21st before astronomical fall begins Thursday. We get a well-timed frontal passage tonight to match up with the changing season. The cool air with this front will be short-lived as we are back into the high 80s and low 90s Friday and Saturday.
Canyon, home of West Texas A&M, named safest college town in Texas, one of safest in US
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — The City of Canyon, the home of West Texas A&M University, was named the safest college town in Texas and one of the safest in the country. SafeWise analyzed FBI crime data for violent crimes and property crimes, with supplemental data including median income and poverty, high school graduation rates, redlining practices, city budget allocations, unemployment rates and other socioeconomic factors.
Next cold front times out well with the start to fall
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Fall begins Thursday and we will get a well-timed front Wednesday night to help it feel more fall-like. Highs will mostly be in the low to mid 80s Thursday afternoon, but it will be sandwiched in between days where highs reach into the 90s. A second...
Tri-State Fair adding 'additional security measures,' delayed Tues. opening after shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo said it will add "additional security measures" after a late night shooting. An off-duty Potter County deputy and an off-duty firefighter were shot, along with a bystander, when a gunman opened fire on Potter County deputies around 11 p.m. Monday.
Amarillo City Transit to resume fare collection next month
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Following more than two years of free bus service, Amarillo City Transit (ACT) will resume fare collection on Oct. 1. Fares will return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic rates, city officials said in a Tuesday press release. “We understand the economic hardship COVID-19 caused and that our...
Amarillo police looking for stolen antique car
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for a stolen antique car. The black, 1935 Ford Slantback was reported stolen Aug. 30 from the 1000 block of Amarillo Blvd. E. The last six of the VIN are 761596. If you've seen the car, know where...
Man using 'family member as human shield' shoots police officer twice, city official says
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — A Borger police officer was shot twice during a domestic violence call. Around 5:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1300 block of Yows Street. When officers arrived, Gerardo Rodriguez, 38, was "using family member as a human shield,"...
Police chase in Hutchinson County ends with gunfire, rollover crash
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — A man is in the Hutchinson County Jail after leading police on a chase through Borger in a stolen vehicle, officials said. According to a press release, Borger police tried to make a traffic stop Sunday evening on a silver, Toyota SUV that had been reported stolen from Arkansas.
Some Blue Cross Blue Shield customers could lose in-network coverage at BSA this year
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Blue Cross Blue Shield customers may be paying higher rates at Baptist St. Anthony's facilities starting December, according to a letter from the hospital dated Sept. 6. In the letter, BSA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Lamanteer said BSA and BCBS have a service contract...
Teachers attend session at Region 16 on Career and Technical Education programs
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Career and technical education teachers were at Region 16 on Monday, attending a session aimed at helping educators gain a better understanding of CTE Programs. Investing in CTE is crucial as fewer high school graduates are going to college. “Going to college is so financially...
