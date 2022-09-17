ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randall County, TX

September temperatures running well above normal

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - We have one more summer-like afternoon Wednesday, September 21st before astronomical fall begins Thursday. We get a well-timed frontal passage tonight to match up with the changing season. The cool air with this front will be short-lived as we are back into the high 80s and low 90s Friday and Saturday.
AMARILLO, TX
Canyon, home of West Texas A&M, named safest college town in Texas, one of safest in US

CANYON, Texas (KVII) — The City of Canyon, the home of West Texas A&M University, was named the safest college town in Texas and one of the safest in the country. SafeWise analyzed FBI crime data for violent crimes and property crimes, with supplemental data including median income and poverty, high school graduation rates, redlining practices, city budget allocations, unemployment rates and other socioeconomic factors.
CANYON, TX
Next cold front times out well with the start to fall

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Fall begins Thursday and we will get a well-timed front Wednesday night to help it feel more fall-like. Highs will mostly be in the low to mid 80s Thursday afternoon, but it will be sandwiched in between days where highs reach into the 90s. A second...
AMARILLO, TX
Panhandle, TX
Panhandle, TX
Randall County, TX
Amarillo, TX
Randall County, TX
Amarillo City Transit to resume fare collection next month

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Following more than two years of free bus service, Amarillo City Transit (ACT) will resume fare collection on Oct. 1. Fares will return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic rates, city officials said in a Tuesday press release. “We understand the economic hardship COVID-19 caused and that our...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo police looking for stolen antique car

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for a stolen antique car. The black, 1935 Ford Slantback was reported stolen Aug. 30 from the 1000 block of Amarillo Blvd. E. The last six of the VIN are 761596. If you've seen the car, know where...
AMARILLO, TX
