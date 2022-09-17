ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Friday Football Fever: Week 3 scores and highlights

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ivY4Q_0hyrftWT00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.

GAMES COVERED:

Derby 45
vs. Bishop Carroll 38

Newton 0
vs. Maize 49

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14
vs. Wichita Northwest 41

Southeast 15
vs. East 68 (Game played at Wichita South)

Goddard 13
vs. Andover 20

Salina South 41
vs. Campus 56

Garden City 49
vs. Wichita West 0 (Game played at Friends University)

Maize South 21
vs. Hutchinson 35

Pratt 40
vs. Halstead 7

Andover Central 10
vs. Arkansas City 0

Wichita Collegiate 48
vs. Wellington 14

El Dorado 19
vs. Andale 58

Douglass 7
vs. Cheney 55

Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Wichita Wind Surge dominate Tulsa 17-1

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wind Surge kicked off the 2022 divisional series with a dominant 17-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers. Four home runs and 14 hits powered Wichita to victory. The Wind Surge struck first in the bottom of the second inning as they scored five runs and batted around. Surge newcomer Brooks Lee […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Viewer photos of the month: September 2022

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Viewers from around the state are always sending amazing photos to KSN News. We wanted to show off these amazing photos and give recognition and thanks back to our viewers with our Viewer Photos of the Month! Sunsets and sunrises: Clouds and rainbows: The nighttime sky: Squirrels, Butterflies and fair vibes: To […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

AAC announces conference basketball schedule, ESPN+ to stream most for WSU

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American Athletic Conference (AAC) released the final 2022-2023 basketball schedule for all member institutions, including Wichita State University (WSU). Shocker fans may want to consider subscribing to ESPN+. Of the 30 regular-season games on the schedule for the Shockers, over half (16) of those will be streamed by ESPN+. The […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Lockett speaks at Dillon Lecture Series

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kevin Lockett has had success following his run as a wide receiver first at Kansas State and then in the NFL. He told his story as the speaker of the Dillon Lecture Series on Tuesday. Lockett says he was lucky to be brought up in a...
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, KS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Football
City
Maize, KS
City
Halstead, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
City
Cheney, KS
City
Arkansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Wichita, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Football
Local
Kansas Education
Wellington Daily News

Annette Lawless: Good Morning, Kansas!

WHS alumni and Wellington native, Annette Lawless, started her TV reporting career 15 years ago as an intern with KAKE News. Normally, you catch Annette on the weekend morning show. Now, she is bringing her sunny personality into homes every weekday as the new morning anchor for Good Morning Kansas.
WELLINGTON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas man hospitalized after semi tire fails

SALINA, Kan. —A McPherson man was injured in an accident Wednesday morning in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi driven by 52-year-old William G. Ingels of McPherson was northbound on Interstate 135 exiting to eastbound Interstate 70 when he lost control as a drivers side tire failed. The semi slid off the east side of the roadway, traveled down an embankment and came to rest facing east on I-70.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Sterling College cafeteria server still working at age 93

STERLING, Kan. (KSNW) — 102 years ago, Cooper Memorial College was renamed Sterling College. Eight years later, on the other side of the world, Yasuko Blake was born in Tokyo. “I’m 93, and on November 2nd, I’ll be 94,” said Mrs. Blake. Mrs. Blake was born in 1928. She came to the states in 1952 […]
STERLING, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Fever#Friends University#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Newton#East 68#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KAKE TV

'Rest in peace': Family and friends celebrate life of Trey Jones

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE)- Family, loved ones and friends of Trey Jones came together at a Hutchinson church to say goodbye Saturday, over two months after a crash in Louisville, Kentucky cost him his life. The service was held at Hutch First Nazarene Church (Hutch First) Saturday morning, and included several...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Hutch Post

Maxwell Wildlife Refuge holding Mountain Man Rendezvous

MCPHERSON COUNTY — Maxwell Wildlife Refuge located northeast of McPherson near Canton, Kansas, hosts the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend, September 23 to 25. The 3-day event features an 1800's re-enactment with Mountain Men, trappers, traders and flintknappers demonstrations located on the grounds of the Maxwell visitors/tour center. Experience life as it was on the Kansas prairie. There will be a black powder shoot, knife and hawk throws and archery each day.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KWCH.com

Big changes and some rain on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After the longest stretch of consecutive 100 degree temperatures this late in the season, a cold front will change up the weather for the second half of the week. The front will start in northwest Kansas early in the day and reach Wichita by 5pm. Shifting winds back to the north and falling temperatures can be expected as the day continues.
WICHITA, KS
thesunflower.com

33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall

Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas castle for sale: Endless possibilities

WICHITA, Kan. – Imagine owning your historical castle. The Wichita castle has 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet and is listed for $3.5 million. Photos of the Wichita castle and its listing circulated on social media after the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos along with the caption: “According to the listing […]
KWCH.com

Augusta man dies in SE Kansas, heat possibly to blame

ELK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether the heat led to a man’s death in Elk City. Deputies were called to the walking trail in Elk City around 6:07 p.m. on Saturday for the missing 22-year-old. They arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile walking trail and made contact with another man who said the last time he saw his friend was around mile marker 13 on the trail.
AUGUSTA, KS
KSN News

Child critically injured after tree falls on them in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A child was transported to a hospital in critical condition after a tree fell on them in east Wichita just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Sedgwick County Dispatch says that both the Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County EMS responded to the scene in the 4700 block of E. English St., […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy