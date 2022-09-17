Friday Football Fever: Week 3 scores and highlights
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.
GAMES COVERED:
Derby 45
vs. Bishop Carroll 38
Newton 0
vs. Maize 49
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 14
vs. Wichita Northwest 41
Southeast 15
vs. East 68 (Game played at Wichita South)
Goddard 13
vs. Andover 20
Salina South 41
vs. Campus 56
Garden City 49
vs. Wichita West 0 (Game played at Friends University)
Maize South 21
vs. Hutchinson 35
Pratt 40
vs. Halstead 7
Andover Central 10
vs. Arkansas City 0
Wichita Collegiate 48
vs. Wellington 14
El Dorado 19
vs. Andale 58
Douglass 7
vs. Cheney 55
Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0