abcnews4.com
Colleton County man charged with multiple firearm offenses: SLED
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — On Tuesday, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Rockell Jermaine Cummings, 28, of Walterboro, for possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and pointing and presenting a firearm. On November 24, 2021, around 7:34 p.m., SLED was...
live5news.com
Deputies investigate Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said two men were injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road just after 8 p.m. after calls about gunshots in the area.
live5news.com
Colleton County man facing charges after officer-involved shooting
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division charged a Walterboro man accused of pointing a stolen gun at police during a November traffic stop. Rockell Jermaine Cummings, 28, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful carrying of a firearm and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.
abcnews4.com
2 people injured in Hilton Head Island shooting; Deputies searching for answers
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Muddy Creek Road area of Hilton Head Island that left two men injured. Around 8:05 p.m. Tuesday night., deputies responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road on Hilton...
CCSO: Man arrested after deadly August 20 shooting on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they made an arrest following a deadly shooting on James Island. According to CCSO, Desmon Latrell Champagne (29) was placed into custody after the fatal shooting. On August 20, deputies responded to a bar along Grimball Road around 2 a.m. Deputies found Trever Heyward Jr. […]
live5news.com
Deputies make arrest in deadly James Island shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal James Island shooting. Desmon Latrell Champagne, 29, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime. On Aug. 20, deputies were called to Grimball Road near Riverland Drive in reference...
live5news.com
Police recover bullet casings after report of gunfire at West Ashley apartment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police who investigated a report of shots fired at a West Ashley apartment complex say they did not find any shooting victims. However, officers found bullet casings behind one of the buildings at Palmilla Apartments, located in the 1300 block of Ashley River Road, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.
live5news.com
North Charleston Police investigate weekend shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. According to a report, officers responded Saturday night to the area of Dorchester Terrace and Dorchester Waylyn after hearing 10 to 15 shots. Officers say minutes later they received a call about a man at...
counton2.com
Photos: Colleton County mobile home destroyed by fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) Crews on Tuesday responded to a mobile home fire on Alton Way. According to CCFR, a neighbor called shortly before 2:15 p.m. and said that she could see the roof on fire through the woods. Crews arrived to find...
abcnews4.com
Venning Street back open after Mount Pleasant Police serve warrant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:15pm): Venning Street is back open to the public after police served a warrant at a home Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for the Mount Pleasant Police Department says. MPPD will release more information about the suspect on Thursday. _________________________________. Mount Pleasant Police are...
abcnews4.com
Two separate Colleton house fires destroy homes, no injuries reported
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Colleton County Fire-Rescue Station responded to two house fires that destroyed both homes over the past two days. The first fire happened at Joyland Lane. A home resident called and reported the fire. Crews responded around 2:15 p.m. Once crews arrived at the...
NCPD: Man linked to string of North Charleston burglaries
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a Dorchester County man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Eric Mack (35) is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses along Rivers Avenue between July and September. The following businesses were targeted: […]
Moncks Corner Man Charged In Fatal Shooting, Victim Identified
Leland Heyward Jackson, 56, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The post Moncks Corner Man Charged In Fatal Shooting, Victim Identified appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Shooting injures 2 on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two men were left injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
live5news.com
Charleston County sheriff sued for breach of contract related to 2021 settlement
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal lawsuit filed this week alleges the sheriff of Charleston County failed to make good on several promises outlined in a 2021 settlement. When Rickie Biggs sued her employer, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, in 2018, she wanted to make sure that no one...
WJCL
Police in Savannah investigating after man found dead at homeless camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police are investigating after a body was discovered Wednesday in Savannah. It was found at a homeless camp near Skidaway Road and Shell Road. Authorities say the deceased is a man but no other description has been given. They say there...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Berkeley County shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 60-year-old man as the victim of a deadly Friday night shooting in Moncks Corner. William S. Tillman, of Moncks Corner, died as a result of a shooting on Open Door Lane, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.
1 arrested following bank robbery in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made an arrest following a Monday morning bank robbery in Summerville. Officers with the Summerville Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of a robbery at First Citizen’s Bank on Old Trolley Road. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had fled with a stack of cash. A witness at the bank […]
abcnews4.com
Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
7 injured after school bus crashes into South Carolina store
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A school bus carrying elementary students crashed into a South Carolina store Tuesday morning, striking one student standing outside and sending seven people to the hospital, authorities confirmed. North Charleston police spokesperson Harve Jacobs told media outlets that the bus driver, four students on board...
