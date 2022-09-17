ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

abcnews4.com

Colleton County man charged with multiple firearm offenses: SLED

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — On Tuesday, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Rockell Jermaine Cummings, 28, of Walterboro, for possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and pointing and presenting a firearm. On November 24, 2021, around 7:34 p.m., SLED was...
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate Beaufort County shooting

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said two men were injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road just after 8 p.m. after calls about gunshots in the area.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Colleton County man facing charges after officer-involved shooting

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The State Law Enforcement Division charged a Walterboro man accused of pointing a stolen gun at police during a November traffic stop. Rockell Jermaine Cummings, 28, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful carrying of a firearm and pointing and presenting a firearm, according to SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.
WALTERBORO, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
live5news.com

Deputies make arrest in deadly James Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal James Island shooting. Desmon Latrell Champagne, 29, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime. On Aug. 20, deputies were called to Grimball Road near Riverland Drive in reference...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police recover bullet casings after report of gunfire at West Ashley apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police who investigated a report of shots fired at a West Ashley apartment complex say they did not find any shooting victims. However, officers found bullet casings behind one of the buildings at Palmilla Apartments, located in the 1300 block of Ashley River Road, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston Police investigate weekend shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting. According to a report, officers responded Saturday night to the area of Dorchester Terrace and Dorchester Waylyn after hearing 10 to 15 shots. Officers say minutes later they received a call about a man at...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
#Shooting#Convenience Store#Violent Crime#Pak A Sak#Colleton Medical Center#Trident Medical Center
counton2.com

Photos: Colleton County mobile home destroyed by fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) Crews on Tuesday responded to a mobile home fire on Alton Way. According to CCFR, a neighbor called shortly before 2:15 p.m. and said that she could see the roof on fire through the woods. Crews arrived to find...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Venning Street back open after Mount Pleasant Police serve warrant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:15pm): Venning Street is back open to the public after police served a warrant at a home Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for the Mount Pleasant Police Department says. MPPD will release more information about the suspect on Thursday. _________________________________. Mount Pleasant Police are...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Man linked to string of North Charleston burglaries

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a Dorchester County man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Eric Mack (35) is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses along Rivers Avenue between July and September. The following businesses were targeted: […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Shooting injures 2 on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two men were left injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies victim of deadly Berkeley County shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 60-year-old man as the victim of a deadly Friday night shooting in Moncks Corner. William S. Tillman, of Moncks Corner, died as a result of a shooting on Open Door Lane, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 arrested following bank robbery in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities made an arrest following a Monday morning bank robbery in Summerville. Officers with the Summerville Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of a robbery at First Citizen’s Bank on Old Trolley Road. Dispatch advised officers that the suspect had fled with a stack of cash. A witness at the bank […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

