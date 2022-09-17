Related
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 AM EDT Sun Aug 28 2022 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. Central Tropical Atlantic: A broad and elongated area of low pressure is located over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. Although the associated shower and thunderstorm activity has increased somewhat since yesterday, it currently lacks organization. Environmental conditions are expected to be generally conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week while moving toward the west and then west-northwest at around 10 mph, toward the waters east of the Leeward Islands. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...30 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent. 2. Central Atlantic: A small low pressure system located about 600 miles east of Bermuda continues to produce occasional, disorganized shower activity. Strong upper-level winds and dry air are expected to limit significant development of this system while it meanders over the central Atlantic during the next few days, and the low is likely to dissipate by midweek. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...10 percent. 3. Northwestern Caribbean Sea: A trough of low pressure could develop over the northwestern Caribbean Sea during the middle part of this week. Environmental conditions could support some slow development of the system thereafter while it moves generally west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent. 4. Eastern Tropical Atlantic: A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa Monday or Monday night. Some gradual development of the system is possible after that time while it moves generally westward across the far eastern tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.
Tropical Storm Danielle
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 PM EDT Thu Sep 1 2022 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Active Systems: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on recently upgraded Tropical Storm Danielle, located about 950 miles west of the Azores. 1. East of the Leeward Islands: Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands have recently decreased in coverage. Although environmental conditions remain only marginally conducive, any additional development of the system over the next few days would lead to the formation of a tropical depression. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly west-northwestward, toward the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands. Additional information on this system can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent. 2. Eastern Tropical Atlantic: Satellite imagery and surface observations show that a broad area of low pressure is located over and to the northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The associated shower activity has diminished through the day. There is still some chance for the system to become a short-lived tropical depression within the next day or so before environmental conditions become unfavorable for further development. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent. Public Advisories on Tropical Storm Danielle are issued under WMO header WTNT35 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCPAT4. Forecast/Advisories on Tropical Storm Danielle are issued under WMO header WTNT25 KNHC and under AWIPS header MIATCMAT4. High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service can be found under AWIPS header NFDHSFAT1, WMO header FZNT01 KWBC, and online at ocean.weather.gov/shtml/NFDHSFAT1.php.
Hurricane Fiona: What’s The FL Forecast After Puerto Rico Pummeled?
While Florida managed to dodge another hurricane this season, residents of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic aren’t so lucky. The Category 1 storm has 85 mph winds Monday, but is expected to be a major hurricane by Wednesday with winds over 111 mph, forecasters said. The latest update...
Meteorological history of Hurricane Irma – 5 years ago
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) began monitoring a tropical wave over western Africa on August 26. The tropical wave moved off the coast of the continent late on August 27. Throughout the next two days, showers and thunderstorms associated with the wave became better organized and gradually coalesced into a low-pressure area, as the system passed just south of and then through the Cape Verde Islands on August 29. Around 00:00 UTC on the following day, the system developed into a tropical depression just west of the Cape Verde Islands. Six hours later, the depression intensified into Tropical Storm Irma, based on scatterometer data and satellite estimates. With warm sea surface temperatures and low wind shear, strengthening was anticipated, with the only hindrance being slightly cooler waters and drier air.
